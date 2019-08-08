Cricket Match
W Indies
9-0 (5.4 ov)
India
W Indies vs India
|W Indies 1st
|9-0 (5.4 ov)
|Play due to restart at 12:20pm local time
W Indies 1st Innings9-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|C.H. Gayle
|Not out
|3
|20
|0
|0
|15.00
|E. Lewis
|Not out
|4
|14
|0
|0
|28.57
|Extras
|2lb
|2
|Total
|5.4 Overs, 0 wkts
|9
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 8th Aug 2019
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Providence Stadium
- Umpires
- N Duguid, A T Holdstock
- TV Umpire
- N J Llong
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- G O Brathwaite
Live Commentary
-
5.4
Mohammed Shami to Chris Gayle. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
Unfortunately the rain has returned to Providence and the covers need to come on. Gayle and Lewis have made a very watchful start against some disciplined bowling from Shami and Kumar, now this interruption comes at the wrong time for them both. India could have made a breakthrough but decided not to review an LBW appeal which would have brought them the wicket of Lewis. We will likely be losing more overs as a result of this delay.
Thankfully that was just a short downpour and we are almost ready to resume. A further six overs have been lost from the match making it a 40 over contest.
-
5.3
Mohammed Shami to Chris Gayle. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.
-
5.2
Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Jadhav.
-
5.1
Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
4.6
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Gayle. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
4.5
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Gayle. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Iyer.
-
4.4
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Evin Lewis. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
4.3
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Evin Lewis. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
4.2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.
-
4.1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Evin Lewis. Length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Iyer.
-
3.6
Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
3.5
APPEAL! Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for 2 runs, direct hit by Jadhav, overthrow by Jadhav, fielded by Yadav, appeal made for L.B.W. Strong appeal but that looked like it was slipping past leg stump with the angle from around the wicket. In fact ball tracking says otherwise, it would have crashed into leg stump so India miss a chance to successfully review.
-
3.4
Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
3.3
Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Shami.
-
3.2
Mohammed Shami to Chris Gayle. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.
-
3.1
Mohammed Shami to Chris Gayle. Yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Shami.
-
2.6
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Gayle. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Dhawan.
-
2.5
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Gayle. Out-swinging back of a length, down leg side down the track working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.
-
2.4
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Gayle. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
2.3
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Gayle. Out-swinging back of a length, down leg side down the track working, Spliced back to bowler for no runs.
-
2.2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Gayle. Out-swinging back of a length, to leg on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
2.1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Gayle. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
1.6
Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
1.5
Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
1.4
Mohammed Shami to Chris Gayle. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
1.3
Mohammed Shami to Chris Gayle. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
1.2
Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
0.6
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Gayle. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Iyer.
-
0.5
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Gayle. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
0.4
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Gayle. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
0.3
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Gayle. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
0.2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Gayle. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Gayle. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.