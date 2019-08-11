Cricket Match
W Indies
India
279-7 (50.0 ov)
W Indies vs India
|India 1st
|279-7 (50.0 ov)
|India are 279 for 7 - Between Innings
India 1st Innings279-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S. Dhawan
|lbw Cottrell
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|R.G. Sharma
|c Pooran b Chase
|18
|34
|2
|0
|52.94
|V. Kohli (c)
|c Roach b Brathwaite
|120
|125
|14
|1
|96.00
|R.R. Pant
|b Brathwaite
|20
|35
|2
|0
|57.14
|S.S. Iyer
|b Holder
|71
|68
|5
|1
|104.41
|K.M. Jadhav
|run out (Lewis)
|16
|14
|2
|0
|114.29
|R.A. Jadeja
|Not out
|16
|16
|1
|0
|100.00
|B. Kumar
|c Roach b Brathwaite
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|M. Shami
|Not out
|3
|5
|0
|0
|60.00
|Extras
|2nb, 9w, 1b,
|12
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|279
- To Bat:
- K. Yadav,
- K.K. Ahmed
Fall of Wickets
- 2 Dhawan 0.3ov
- 76 Sharma 15.3ov
- 101 Pant 22.2ov
- 226 Kohli 41.3ov
- 250 Iyer 45.3ov
- 258 Jadhav 46.4ov
- 262 Kumar 47.4ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Cottrell
|10
|0
|49
|1
|4.90
|Roach
|7
|0
|54
|0
|7.71
|Holder
|9
|0
|53
|1
|5.89
|O.R. Thomas
|4
|0
|32
|0
|8.00
|Chase
|10
|1
|37
|1
|3.70
|C.R. Brathwaite
|10
|0
|53
|3
|5.30
Match Details
- Date
- 11th Aug 2019
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Queen's Park Oval
- Umpires
- N J Llong, G O Brathwaite
- TV Umpire
- A T Holdstock
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- L A Reifer
Live Commentary
-
49.6
Carlos Brathwaite to Mohammed Shami. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
Good fightback from West Indies in the final few overs after the rain break. India would have expected a few more but Brathwaite and co kept the runs to a minimum with various slower balls.
It was a clinic though in the middle-overs by Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer and their partnership of 125 was much needed after a slow start.
That means West Indies will be chasing a record score at this ground with 280 required. Join us after this short break to see how they get on.
-
49.5
Carlos Brathwaite to Ravindra Jadeja. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, bottom edge to point for 1 run, fielded by Chase.
-
49.4
Carlos Brathwaite to Ravindra Jadeja. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
49.3
Carlos Brathwaite to Ravindra Jadeja. Full toss, outside off stump down the track Slog, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Lewis, fielded by Roach.
-
49.3
Wide Carlos Brathwaite to Ravindra Jadeja. Off cutter length ball, wide outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
49.2
Carlos Brathwaite to Mohammed Shami. Leg cutter length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
49.1
APPEAL! Carlos Brathwaite to Mohammed Shami. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Hope, appeal made for Caught. Is there a sound? The keeper and bowler discuss but decide there was a clear gap between bat and ball.
-
48.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Ravindra Jadeja. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Chase.
-
48.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Mohammed Shami. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
48.5
Wide Sheldon Cottrell to Mohammed Shami. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
48.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Mohammed Shami. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
48.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Ravindra Jadeja. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Chase.
-
48.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cottrell.
-
48.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
47.6
Carlos Brathwaite to Ravindra Jadeja. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, bottom edge to third slip for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
47.5
FOUR! Carlos Brathwaite to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Not the best looking stroke but effective. Dragging the ball from way outside his off stump and finding the gap on the leg side.
-
47.4
OUT! Caught. Carlos Brathwaite to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Short, outside off stump down the track cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover, by Roach. Could not have picked out the fielder any better. Roach has not had to move in the deep as the upper-cut found him with precision. A third for Brathwaite who has been very impressive today.
-
47.3
Carlos Brathwaite to Ravindra Jadeja. Slower length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, run save by Cottrell.
-
47.2
Carlos Brathwaite to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Chase.
-
47.1
Carlos Brathwaite to Ravindra Jadeja. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Pooran, overthrow by Pooran.
-
46.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Chase.
-
46.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Ravindra Jadeja. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
46.4
OUT! Run Out. Sheldon Cottrell to Kedar Jadhav. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover, fielded by Lewis, by Cottrell. Sharp work at cover. Running to his right before unleashing a perfect throw right next to the stumps. Cottrell was in prime position to take off the bails as the ball rests in his palms.
-
46.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Ravindra Jadeja. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot flick, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
46.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Kedar Jadhav. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run.
-
46.1
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Kedar Jadhav. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Not a good way to start the over. Short, angling down the leg side with the fielder inside the ring.
-
45.6
Jason Holder to Kedar Jadhav. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
45.5
Jason Holder to Ravindra Jadeja. Back of a length, down leg side down the track cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
45.4
Jason Holder to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot dropped, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
45.3
OUT! Bowled. Jason Holder to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, off stump moves in front flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to. Too good from Jason Holder. Spotting Iyer wanting to get across his stumps and as soon as he went too far the leg stump was his target. Handy knock though which has put his team in a good position.
-
45.2
Jason Holder to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
45.1
Jason Holder to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
44.6
Kemar Roach to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
44.5
Kemar Roach to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, bottom edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
44.4
SIX! Kemar Roach to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Sweet sound out of the middle of the bat. Perfect length for Iyer to swing through the line and send for six.
-
44.3
Kemar Roach to Kedar Jadhav. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
44.2
Kemar Roach to Shreyas Iyer. Short, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, missed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Chase.
-
44.1
Kemar Roach to Shreyas Iyer. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
43.6
Jason Holder to Shreyas Iyer. Full toss, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run.
-
43.5
Jason Holder to Kedar Jadhav. Full toss, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
43.4
Jason Holder to Kedar Jadhav. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
43.3
Jason Holder to Shreyas Iyer. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Chase.
-
43.2
Jason Holder to Kedar Jadhav. Length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
43.1
Jason Holder to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run.
-
42.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Kedar Jadhav. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, bottom edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
42.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Holder.
-
42.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Kedar Jadhav. Off cutter back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Roach.
-
42.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Shreyas Iyer. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
42.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Kedar Jadhav. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
Rain has arrived out of nowhere. They looked to be staying on but the umpire's decide to take them off and get the covers on to protect the wicket. Hopefully this blows over.
-
42.1
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Kedar Jadhav. Short, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs. Finds the thick part of the bat and the gap. Nicely swivelled on the back foot to get it behind square and away from the fielder.
-
41.6
Carlos Brathwaite to Kedar Jadhav. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to long on for 1 run.
-
41.5
Carlos Brathwaite to Kedar Jadhav. Leg cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, outside edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
41.4
Carlos Brathwaite to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to short fine leg for 1 run, mis-fielded by Thomas.
-
41.3
OUT! Caught. Carlos Brathwaite to Virat Kohli. Leg cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, top edge in the air uncontrolled to long off, by Roach. Straight down the throat of long on. Deceived by a very good change of pace with the fingers sliding down the side of the ball. Top knock by Kohli comes to an end with eight overs remaining.
-
41.2
Carlos Brathwaite to Shreyas Iyer. Leg cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Roach.
-
41.1
Carlos Brathwaite to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
40.6
FOUR! Oshane Thomas to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Just out of reach of Shai Hope. Diving to his right but not quite tall enough to bring it in. Big over for India and Kohli.
-
40.5
FOUR! Oshane Thomas to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Picked up and dumped over midwicket. Plenty of wristwork to generate the power to get this over the fielder. Kohli is seeing it like a football.
-
40.4
Oshane Thomas to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
40.3
FOUR! Oshane Thomas to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Too easy for Virat Kohli. On the pads and put away to the fence.
-
40.2
Oshane Thomas to Virat Kohli. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
40.1
Oshane Thomas to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.