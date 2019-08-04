Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

W Indies

98-4
Result
Badge

India

167-5

India win by 22 runs (DLS Method)

W Indies vs India

Match Details

Date
4th Aug 2019
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground
Umpires
G O Brathwaite, N Duguid
TV Umpire
L A Reifer
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
P A Gustard

w indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S.P. Narine b Sundar 4
E. Lewis c&b Kumar 0
N. Pooran c Pandey b Pandya 19
R. Powell lbw Pandya 54
K.A. Pollard Not out 8
S.O. Hetmyer Not out 6
Extras 1nb, 5w, 1lb 7
Total 15.3 Overs 98 - 4
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
W. Sundar 3 1 12 1
Kumar 2 0 7 1
K.K. Ahmed 3 0 22 0
N.A. Saini 3 0 27 0
K.H. Pandya 3.3 0 23 2
Jadeja 1 0 6 0
Full Bowling Card

