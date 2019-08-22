Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 5
Badge

W Indies

 
Close
Badge

India

203-6  (68.5 ov)

India are 203 for 6

W Indies vs India

Ajinkya Rahane helps India recover against West Indies on day one of first Test

Ajinkya Rahane rescued India from 25-3 with his 81

Ajinkya Rahane held India together after West Indies' pacemen flourished on a rain-affected opening day of the first Test in Antigua.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Having lost the toss, the tourists were in trouble at 25-3 in the eighth over but Rahane came to the fore, hitting 81 to help India make 203-6 in the 68.5 overs of play possible due to rain.

Kemar Roach had Mayank Agarwal (5) and Cheteshwar Pujara (2) caught behind in the space of five balls before Shannon Gabriel accounted for Virat Kohli (9).

Kemar Roach struck twice early on in Antigua

Rahane then joined forces with KH Rahul (44) and Hanuma Vihari (32), sharing stands of 68 and 82 respectively, to help India fight back.

Rahul edged Roston Chase behind and Roach accounted for Vihari in similar fashion, with Rahane soon following when playing on to Gabriel.

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will resume day two on 20 and three not out respectively.

Watch day two of the first Test between West Indies and India, live on Sky Sports Mix (channel 121) and via the red button on Sky Sports The Ashes (channel 404) from 2.25pm on Friday.

Match Details

Date
22nd - 26th Aug 2019
Toss
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Umpires
R A Kettleborough, R J Tucker
TV Umpire
P R Reiffel
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
L A Reifer

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
K.L. Rahul c Hope b Chase 44
M.A. Agarwal c Hope b Roach 5
C.A. Pujara c Hope b Roach 2
V. Kohli c Brooks b Gabriel 9
A.M. Rahane b Gabriel 81
G.H. Vihari c Hope b Roach 32
R.R. Pant Not out 20
R.A. Jadeja Not out 3
Extras 1nb, 1b, 5lb 7
Total 68.5 Overs 203 - 6
Full Batting Card

w indies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Roach 17 6 34 3
Gabriel 15 3 49 2
Holder 15 9 27 0
M.L. Cummins 10 0 45 0
Chase 11.5 1 42 1
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK