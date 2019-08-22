Ajinkya Rahane held India together after West Indies' pacemen flourished on a rain-affected opening day of the first Test in Antigua.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Having lost the toss, the tourists were in trouble at 25-3 in the eighth over but Rahane came to the fore, hitting 81 to help India make 203-6 in the 68.5 overs of play possible due to rain.

Kemar Roach had Mayank Agarwal (5) and Cheteshwar Pujara (2) caught behind in the space of five balls before Shannon Gabriel accounted for Virat Kohli (9).

Rahane then joined forces with KH Rahul (44) and Hanuma Vihari (32), sharing stands of 68 and 82 respectively, to help India fight back.

Rahul edged Roston Chase behind and Roach accounted for Vihari in similar fashion, with Rahane soon following when playing on to Gabriel.

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will resume day two on 20 and three not out respectively.

Watch day two of the first Test between West Indies and India, live on Sky Sports Mix (channel 121) and via the red button on Sky Sports The Ashes (channel 404) from 2.25pm on Friday.