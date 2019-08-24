Ishant Sharma took five wickets as India firmly gained the upper hand over West Indies on the second day of the first Test in Antigua.

Sharma (5-42) rattled through West Indies' middle order late in the day, turning the match perhaps decisively in favour of the visitors.

West Indies were 189-8 at stumps in their first innings, still 108 runs behind in reply to India's 297 total, having folded from 130-4.

Sharma's first five-wicket haul in more than a year began when he caught-and-bowled obdurate opener Kraigg Brathwaite for 14.

He later dismissed Roston Chase (48) and then sent Shai Hope (24), Shimron Hetymer (35) and Kemar Roach (0) packing in a devastating seven-ball purple patch.

Earlier, India resumed on 203-6, before Sharma contributed 19 runs of a 60-run, eighth wicket partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (58).

Roach (4-66) and Shannon Gabriel (3-71) combined for seven wickets for West Indies, while Ajinkya Rahane (81) top-scored for India.

