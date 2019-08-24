Cricket Match

Day 2 of 5
Badge

W Indies

189-8
Close
Badge

India

297  (96.4 ov)

West Indies trail India by 108 runs with 2 wickets remaining

W Indies vs India

Ishant Sharma takes five wickets as India take charge of West Indies

Ishant Sharma celebrates the wicket of Shai Hope, one of five he took on day two in Antigua

Ishant Sharma took five wickets as India firmly gained the upper hand over West Indies on the second day of the first Test in Antigua.

Sharma (5-42) rattled through West Indies' middle order late in the day, turning the match perhaps decisively in favour of the visitors.

West Indies were 189-8 at stumps in their first innings, still 108 runs behind in reply to India's 297 total, having folded from 130-4.

Sharma's first five-wicket haul in more than a year began when he caught-and-bowled obdurate opener Kraigg Brathwaite for 14.

He later dismissed Roston Chase (48) and then sent Shai Hope (24), Shimron Hetymer (35) and Kemar Roach (0) packing in a devastating seven-ball purple patch.

Earlier, India resumed on 203-6, before Sharma contributed 19 runs of a 60-run, eighth wicket partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (58).

Roach (4-66) and Shannon Gabriel (3-71) combined for seven wickets for West Indies, while Ajinkya Rahane (81) top-scored for India.

Match Details

Date
22nd - 26th Aug 2019
Toss
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Umpires
R A Kettleborough, R J Tucker
TV Umpire
P R Reiffel
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
L A Reifer

w indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
K.C. Brathwaite c&b Sharma 14
J.D. Campbell b Shami 23
S.S.J. Brooks c Rahane b Jadeja 11
D.M. Bravo lbw Bumrah 18
R.L. Chase c Rahul b Sharma 48
S.D. Hope c Pant b Sharma 24
S.O. Hetmyer c&b Sharma 35
J.O. Holder Not out 10
K.A.J. Roach c Kohli b Sharma 0
M.L. Cummins Not out 0
Extras 1nb, 4b, 1lb 6
Total 59.0 Overs 189 - 8
india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Sharma 13 2 42 5
J.J. Bumrah 15 4 36 1
Shami 13 3 41 1
Jadeja 16 3 58 1
Vihari 2 0 7 0
