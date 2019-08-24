Cricket Match

Day 3 of 5
Badge

W Indies

222
Close
Badge

India

297 & 185-3  (96.4 ov)

India lead West Indies by 260 runs with 7 wickets remaining

W Indies vs India

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane hit half-centuries as India build lead over West Indies

Ajinkya Rahane shared a century stand with his captain Virat Kohli

Skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane hit fifties as India built a lead of 260 over West Indies on day three of the first Test at North Sound.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Kohli (51no) and Rahane (53no) shared an unbroken stand of 104 to steer the tourists to 185-3 at stumps.

West Indies began the day on 189-8 in reply to India's first innings of 297 with Jason Holder unbeaten on 10 and Miguel Cummins yet to score.

The pair advanced the score to 220 before Holder pushed forward at Mohammad Shami and was caught behind for 39.

Cummins' resistance ended in the very next over - his 45-ball duck the fifth-longest in Test history in terms of ball faced - when he was bowled by Jadeja looking to hit over the top.

West Indies' total of 222 earned India a first-innings lead of 75 and the visitors added 30 to that in their second innings before Mayank Agarwa fell lbw to Roston Chase (2-69).

The spinner also picked up the wicket of KL Rahul, who was bowled for 38 as he attempted to sweep, before Kemar Roach bowled Cheteshwar Pujara for 25 to leave India on 81-3.

Rahane was fortunate to post his second half-century of the match after Holder opted not to review a 'not out' decision against the batsman on 49 - replays showing that Roach's delivery would have gone on to hit the stumps.

He went on to post a half-century off 128 balls and was shortly joined on the landmark by Kohli, who scored his 21st fifty in Tests off 105 deliveries.

Watch day four of the first Test between West Indies and India, live on Sky Sports Mix (channel 121) and via the red button on Sky Sports The Ashes (channel 404) from 2.25pm on Sunday.

Match Details

Date
22nd - 26th Aug 2019
Toss
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Umpires
R A Kettleborough, R J Tucker
TV Umpire
P R Reiffel
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
L A Reifer

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
K.L. Rahul b Chase 38
M.A. Agarwal lbw Chase 16
C.A. Pujara b Roach 25
V. Kohli Not out 51
A.M. Rahane Not out 53
Extras 2b, 2
Total 72.0 Overs 185 - 3
Full Batting Card

w indies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Roach 12 4 18 1
Gabriel 10 3 30 0
Chase 25 5 69 2
Holder 10 3 17 0
M.L. Cummins 4 0 15 0
J.D. Campbell 4 0 10 0
Brathwaite 7 0 24 0
Full Bowling Card

