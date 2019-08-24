Skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane hit fifties as India built a lead of 260 over West Indies on day three of the first Test at North Sound.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Kohli (51no) and Rahane (53no) shared an unbroken stand of 104 to steer the tourists to 185-3 at stumps.

West Indies began the day on 189-8 in reply to India's first innings of 297 with Jason Holder unbeaten on 10 and Miguel Cummins yet to score.

The pair advanced the score to 220 before Holder pushed forward at Mohammad Shami and was caught behind for 39.

Cummins' resistance ended in the very next over - his 45-ball duck the fifth-longest in Test history in terms of ball faced - when he was bowled by Jadeja looking to hit over the top.

West Indies' total of 222 earned India a first-innings lead of 75 and the visitors added 30 to that in their second innings before Mayank Agarwa fell lbw to Roston Chase (2-69).

The spinner also picked up the wicket of KL Rahul, who was bowled for 38 as he attempted to sweep, before Kemar Roach bowled Cheteshwar Pujara for 25 to leave India on 81-3.

Rahane was fortunate to post his second half-century of the match after Holder opted not to review a 'not out' decision against the batsman on 49 - replays showing that Roach's delivery would have gone on to hit the stumps.

He went on to post a half-century off 128 balls and was shortly joined on the landmark by Kohli, who scored his 21st fifty in Tests off 105 deliveries.

Watch day four of the first Test between West Indies and India, live on Sky Sports Mix (channel 121) and via the red button on Sky Sports The Ashes (channel 404) from 2.25pm on Sunday.