Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets for just seven runs as West Indies were skittled out for 100 in the second innings and India won the first Test by 318 at North Sound.

India declared on 343-7 before tea to leave West Indies a notional target of 419, but Bumrah and Ishant Sharma ensured they would not even make it to the end of the day.

When Darren Bravo was bowled by Bumrah in only the eighth over of the West Indies' response, they were reduced to 15-5 and it was just a matter of time.

Kemar Roach (38) and Miguel Cummings (19) at least delayed the inevitable as they put on 50 for the final wicket.

Earlier Ajinkya Rahane added 49 runs to his overnight tally to bring up his 10th Test century and first in two years before falling to Shannon Gabriel for 102.

