Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 4 of 5
Badge

W Indies

222 & 100
Result
Badge

India

297 & 343-7

India win by 318 runs

W Indies vs India

Jasprit Bumrah blitzes West Indies as India romp to first Test victory

Seamer reduces Windies to 15-5 on the way to figures of 5-7

India seamer Jasprit Bumrah dismantled West Indies with a superb spell

Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets for just seven runs as West Indies were skittled out for 100 in the second innings and India won the first Test by 318 at North Sound.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

India declared on 343-7 before tea to leave West Indies a notional target of 419, but Bumrah and Ishant Sharma ensured they would not even make it to the end of the day.

v

Live Test Cricket

W Indies vs India

August 30, 2019, 3:25pm


Remote Record

When Darren Bravo was bowled by Bumrah in only the eighth over of the West Indies' response, they were reduced to 15-5 and it was just a matter of time.

Kemar Roach (38) and Miguel Cummings (19) at least delayed the inevitable as they put on 50 for the final wicket.

Earlier Ajinkya Rahane added 49 runs to his overnight tally to bring up his 10th Test century and first in two years before falling to Shannon Gabriel for 102.

Watch day one of the second Test between West Indies and India live on Sky Sports The Ashes or Sky Sports Mix from 3.25pm on Friday.

Match Details

Date
22nd - 26th Aug 2019
Toss
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Umpires
R A Kettleborough, R J Tucker
TV Umpire
P R Reiffel
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
L A Reifer

w indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
K.C. Brathwaite c Pant b Bumrah 1
J.D. Campbell b Bumrah 7
S.S.J. Brooks lbw Sharma 2
D.M. Bravo b Bumrah 2
S.O. Hetmyer c Rahane b Sharma 1
R.L. Chase b Shami 12
S.D. Hope b Bumrah 2
J.O. Holder b Bumrah 8
K.A.J. Roach c Pant b Sharma 38
S.T. Gabriel c Pant b Shami 0
M.L. Cummins Not out 19
Extras 1nb, 7lb 8
Total All Out, 26.5 Overs 100
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Sharma 9.5 1 31 3
J.J. Bumrah 8 4 7 5
Jadeja 4 0 42 0
Shami 5 3 13 2
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK