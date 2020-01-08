Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

W Indies

184-5
Result
Badge

Ireland

180

West Indies win by 5 wickets

W Indies vs Ireland

Evin Lewis and Alzarri Joseph lead West Indies to victory in first ODI against Ireland

West Indies' Evin Lewis struck a match-winning 99no off exactly 99 balls

Evin Lewis struck an unbeaten 99 and Alzarri Joseph took 4-32 as West Indies eased to a five-wicket win over Ireland in the first ODI, at Bridgetown.

Lewis hit two sixes - and came within yards of a third which would have brought up his hundred - as the hosts reached their victory target of 181 in just 33.2 overs.

Ireland had earlier slipped to 88-6 after choosing to bat first as Joseph sent back openers Paul Stirling (15) and Gareth Delanie (19).

Skipper Andy Balbirnie (16) and Will Porterfield (15) also got starts but it took a stubborn seventh-wicket stand of 54 between Mark Adair (29) and wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker (31) to repair some of the damage.

A last-wicket stand of 30 between Barry McCarthy (13) and Boyd Rankin (10no) was a bonus, lifting the total to 180 all out off 46.1 overs.

McCarthy did pick up the early wicket of Shai Hope, caught on the pull, for 13 to give the visitors brief hope only for Lewis to get into his stride after Kevin O'Brien could not take a tough chance at mid-off.

Off-spinner Simi Singh returned 2-44 off his full allocation, picking up Brandon King (20) and Shimron Hetmyer (eight), but Ireland simply had too few runs on the board.

Match Details

Date
7th - 8th Jan 2020
Toss
Ireland won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Kensington Oval
Umpires
R S A Palliyaguruge, J S Wilson
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
G O Brathwaite

w indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S.D. Hope c Porterfield b McCarthy 13
E. Lewis Not out 99
B.A. King c McCarthy b Singh 20
S.O. Hetmyer c Tucker b Singh 8
N. Pooran c Singh b McBrine 17
R.L. Chase c Tucker b Rankin 19
K.A. Pollard Not out 0
Extras 4w, 4lb 8
Total 33.2 Overs 184 - 5
Full Batting Card

ireland BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
A.R. McBrine 7 0 40 1
B.J. McCarthy 7.2 1 46 1
M.R. Adair 2 0 24 0
S. Singh 10 0 44 2
Rankin 7 1 26 1
Full Bowling Card

