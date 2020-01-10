Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

W Indies

242-9
Result
Badge

Ireland

237-9

West Indies win by 1 wicket

W Indies vs Ireland

West Indies win series as Sheldon Cottrell six denies Ireland in second ODI

​​​​​​​Watch the third ODI live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.45pm on Sunday

Sheldon Cottrell held his nerve to seal the match and the series against Ireland with a six

Sheldon Cottrell smashed a six off the penultimate ball to seal a series win for West Indies over Ireland with a one-wicket victory in the second ODI, in Bridgetown.

In a dramatic conclusion, the home side needed five runs from the final six balls with one wicket in hand to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Mark Adair kept things tight, conceding three in the first four balls, during time Ireland missed two chances to steal victory.

The third umpire was summoned to judge a run out when Cottrell was caught short of his crease, but the ball was considered not to be in Adair's hand when the bails were dislodged.

v

The next ball and Cottrell's partner Hayden Walsh did not go for a second run while Cottrell was well on his way, but Ireland failed to capitalise from the mix-up.

Needing two from two, Cottrell sent the fifth delivery of the over beyond the cover rope to seal matters - West Indies finishing on 242-9 off 49.5 overs.

Ireland had earlier posted 237-9 after choosing to bat first - a significant improvement on the 180 total scored in their series-opening defeat.

Opener Paul Sterling led the way at the top of the order with a 79-ball 63, although his dismissal left the away side on 129-4.

All-rounder Kevin O'Brien put the West Indies on the back foot with a rapid 31 while Simi Singh's patient 34 took Ireland over the 200-mark.

As in the first match, Joseph finished with figures of 4-32 - leading to a second consecutive man-of-the-match award - and Cottrell chipped in with three scalps.

Ireland were firmly in contention at the mid-point in the West Indies reply, when they sent Nicholas Pooran,Romario Shepherd and dangerman Keiron Pollard back to the sheds within three overs.

But the Windies moved on from 148-7 to 200-8 as Walsh (46) and Khary Pierre (18) combined for a 52-run stand, with the late wicket of Alzarri Joseph setting the scene for a tense finish.

Watch the third one-day international between West Indies and Ireland live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.45pm on Sunday.

Match Details

Date
9th - 10th Jan 2020
Toss
Ireland won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Kensington Oval
Umpires
R K Illingworth, J S Wilson
TV Umpire
R S A Palliyaguruge
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
G O Brathwaite

w indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S.D. Hope lbw Singh 25
E. Lewis c Rankin b McBrine 7
S.O. Hetmyer c Tucker b McCarthy 6
B.A. King c Tucker b Rankin 0
N. Pooran b Singh 52
K.A. Pollard c&b McCarthy 40
R. Shepherd c Stirling b Singh 8
K. Pierre c Stirling b McBrine 18
H.R. Walsh Not out 46
A.S. Joseph c Stirling b Adair 16
S.S. Cottrell Not out 7
Extras 8w, 9lb 17
Total 49.5 Overs 242 - 9
ireland BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
A.R. McBrine 10 0 37 2
B.J. McCarthy 10 1 28 2
Rankin 10 0 36 1
M.R. Adair 7.5 0 51 1
S. Singh 10 1 48 3
G.J. Delany 2 0 33 0
