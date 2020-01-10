Sheldon Cottrell smashed a six off the penultimate ball to seal a series win for West Indies over Ireland with a one-wicket victory in the second ODI, in Bridgetown.

In a dramatic conclusion, the home side needed five runs from the final six balls with one wicket in hand to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Mark Adair kept things tight, conceding three in the first four balls, during time Ireland missed two chances to steal victory.

The third umpire was summoned to judge a run out when Cottrell was caught short of his crease, but the ball was considered not to be in Adair's hand when the bails were dislodged.

The next ball and Cottrell's partner Hayden Walsh did not go for a second run while Cottrell was well on his way, but Ireland failed to capitalise from the mix-up.

Needing two from two, Cottrell sent the fifth delivery of the over beyond the cover rope to seal matters - West Indies finishing on 242-9 off 49.5 overs.

Ireland had earlier posted 237-9 after choosing to bat first - a significant improvement on the 180 total scored in their series-opening defeat.

Opener Paul Sterling led the way at the top of the order with a 79-ball 63, although his dismissal left the away side on 129-4.

All-rounder Kevin O'Brien put the West Indies on the back foot with a rapid 31 while Simi Singh's patient 34 took Ireland over the 200-mark.

As in the first match, Joseph finished with figures of 4-32 - leading to a second consecutive man-of-the-match award - and Cottrell chipped in with three scalps.

Ireland were firmly in contention at the mid-point in the West Indies reply, when they sent Nicholas Pooran,Romario Shepherd and dangerman Keiron Pollard back to the sheds within three overs.

But the Windies moved on from 148-7 to 200-8 as Walsh (46) and Khary Pierre (18) combined for a 52-run stand, with the late wicket of Alzarri Joseph setting the scene for a tense finish.

