Day 1 of 1
Badge

W Indies

140-1
Result
Badge

Ireland

138

West Indies win by 9 wickets

W Indies vs Ireland

Lendl Simmons takes West Indies to victory over Ireland as T20 series ends all square

Lendl Simmons hit 91 to take West Indies to victory over Ireland

A 91 from Lendl Simmons helped the West Indies beat Ireland by nine wickets to draw their Twenty20 series 1-1.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Kevin O'Brien and Paul Stirling were put in to bat at Basseterre, the former hitting five consecutive fours in the third over as the tourists reached 50 inside 3.2 overs.

But O'Brien's innings came to an end two balls later when he holed out off Kieron Pollard for 36 from 18 balls.

ICC Under-19s World Cup Cricket

England v West Indies

January 20, 2020, 8:00pm


Remote Record

Stirling fell shortly afterwards for 11 with Dwayne Bravo and Pollard both getting three wickets apiece as the tourists fell from 74-2 to 138 all out inside 19.1 overs.

Windies openers Simmons and Evin Lewis kept the scoreboard ticking over and reached 123 without loss at the half-way point, needing 16 runs from their remaining 60 balls.

Lewis (46) looked to seal the game with a six but his top edge found wicketkeeper Gary Wilson, leaving Simmons to score the winning runs with his 10th maximum of the innings.

Match Details

Date
19th - 20th Jan 2020
Toss
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Warner Park
Umpires
G O Brathwaite, P A Gustard
TV Umpire
J Williams
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
J Blades

w indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
L.M.P. Simmons Not out 91
E. Lewis c Wilson b Singh 46
N. Pooran Not out 1
Extras 2w, 2
Total 11.0 Overs 140 - 1
Full Batting Card

ireland BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Stirling 1 0 1 0
B.J. McCarthy 2 0 35 0
S. Singh 3 0 41 1
J. Little 2 0 25 0
M.R. Adair 2 0 22 0
C.A. Young 1 0 16 0
Full Bowling Card

