Cricket Match
W Indies
150-3
Ireland
208-7 (20.0 ov)
W Indies vs Ireland
|W Indies 1st
|150-3 (13.2 ov)
|Ireland 1st
|208-7 (20.0 ov)
|West Indies need 59 runs to win from 6.4 overs
W Indies 1st Innings150-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|L.M.P. Simmons
|c Dockrell b Little
|22
|14
|3
|1
|157.14
|E. Lewis
|c Tector b Young
|53
|29
|6
|3
|182.76
|S.O. Hetmyer
|c Balbirnie b Dockrell
|28
|18
|0
|3
|155.56
|K.A. Pollard (c)
|Not out
|31
|13
|1
|3
|238.46
|N. Pooran
|Not out
|7
|6
|1
|0
|116.67
|Extras
|7w, 2lb
|9
|Total
|13.2 Overs, 3 wkts
|150
Fall of Wickets
- 37 Simmons 3.3ov
- 93 Lewis 8.6ov
- 114 Hetmyer 10.6ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S. Singh
|3
|0
|32
|0
|10.67
|B.J. McCarthy
|3
|0
|28
|0
|9.33
|J. Little
|2
|0
|16
|1
|8.00
|C.A. Young
|2
|0
|18
|1
|9.00
|Dockrell
|3
|0
|49
|1
|16.33
Ireland 1st Innings208-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|P.R. Stirling
|c Lewis b Walsh
|95
|47
|6
|8
|202.13
|K.J. O'Brien
|b Bravo
|48
|32
|4
|2
|150.00
|A. Balbirnie (c)
|c Williams b Pierre
|7
|11
|0
|0
|63.64
|G.J. Delany
|b Bravo
|19
|12
|1
|2
|158.33
|H.T. Tector
|c Bravo b Pierre
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|G.C. Wilson
|b Cottrell
|17
|12
|2
|0
|141.67
|G.H. Dockrell
|Not out
|5
|5
|0
|0
|100.00
|S. Singh
|c Lewis b Cottrell
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|2nb, 1 1b, 2lb
|15
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|208
- To Bat:
- B.J. McCarthy,
- J. Little,
- C.A. Young
Fall of Wickets
- 154 O'Brien 12.3ov
- 156 Stirling 13.2ov
- 162 Balbirnie 15.2ov
- 164 Tector 15.4ov
- 199 Delany 18.3ov
- 208 Wilson 19.5ov
- 208 Singh 19.6ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Cottrell
|4
|0
|37
|2
|9.25
|K. Pierre
|3
|0
|45
|2
|15.00
|K.O.K. Williams
|3
|0
|48
|0
|16.00
|Bravo
|4
|0
|28
|2
|7.00
|H.R. Walsh
|4
|0
|25
|1
|6.25
|Pollard
|2
|0
|22
|0
|11.00
Match Details
- Date
- 15th Jan 2020
- Toss
- Ireland won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- National Cricket Stadium, Grenada
- Umpires
- G O Brathwaite, P A Gustard
- TV Umpire
- J Williams
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- J Blades
Live Commentary
-
13.2
FOUR! Joshua Little to Nicholas Pooran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by O'Brien.
-
13.1
Joshua Little to Kieron Pollard. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Tector.
-
12.6
George Dockrell to Kieron Pollard. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by McCarthy.
-
12.5
SIX! George Dockrell to Kieron Pollard. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
12.4
SIX! George Dockrell to Kieron Pollard. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
12.3
George Dockrell to Nicholas Pooran. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Delany.
-
12.2
George Dockrell to Kieron Pollard. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by McCarthy.
-
12.1
George Dockrell to Nicholas Pooran. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Tector.
-
12.1
Wide George Dockrell to Kieron Pollard. Stock length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to short third man for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Wilson, fielded by Singh.
-
12.1
Wide George Dockrell to Kieron Pollard. Stock length ball, wide outside off stump backing away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Wilson.
-
11.6
Simi Singh to Kieron Pollard. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Singh.
-
11.5
FOUR! Simi Singh to Kieron Pollard. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Crunching drive on the half-volley from Pollard, Pollard the key for West Indies now after this over.
-
11.4
SIX! Simi Singh to Kieron Pollard. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Six! Pollard pulls this one into the stands, poor length from Singh, Pollard will dispatch those kind of balls all day.
-
11.3
Simi Singh to Nicholas Pooran. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Little.
-
11.2
Simi Singh to Nicholas Pooran. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Singh.
-
11.1
Simi Singh to Nicholas Pooran. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Singh.
-
10.6
OUT! Caught. George Dockrell to Shimron Hetmyer. Stock length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off, by Balbirnie. Hetmyer out! Wide ball from Dockrell, Hetmyer drives one straight to the fielder in the deep, West Indies on the back foot now.
-
10.5
George Dockrell to Kieron Pollard. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Tector.
-
10.4
George Dockrell to Shimron Hetmyer. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air uncontrolled to long off for 1 run, fielded by Balbirnie.
-
10.3
George Dockrell to Shimron Hetmyer. Stock ball yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Dockrell.
-
10.2
SIX! George Dockrell to Shimron Hetmyer. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Length missed by Dockrell, beautiful drive sails over the rope for six.
-
10.1
George Dockrell to Kieron Pollard. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Tector.
-
9.6
Barry McCarthy to Kieron Pollard. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wilson.
-
9.6
Wide Barry McCarthy to Kieron Pollard. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Wilson.
-
9.5
Barry McCarthy to Shimron Hetmyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Delany.
-
9.4
Barry McCarthy to Shimron Hetmyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Stirling.
-
9.3
SIX! Barry McCarthy to Shimron Hetmyer. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Hetmyer with a huge six! The pressure eases on West Indies after the Lewis wicket, this is going to be a good finish to the first T20I if West Indies keep it up.
-
9.2
Barry McCarthy to Kieron Pollard. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by O'Brien.
-
9.1
Barry McCarthy to Kieron Pollard. Length ball, down leg side down the track working, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Young.
-
8.6
OUT! Caught. Craig Young to Evin Lewis. Length ball, middle stump backing away driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover, by Tector. Lewis out! Big wicket for Ireland, mis-timed drive goes into the hands of the man in the deep.
-
8.5
Craig Young to Shimron Hetmyer. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by McCarthy.
-
8.4
APPEAL! Craig Young to Shimron Hetmyer. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Delany, appeal made for L.B.W. Review from Ireland for LBW, the ball pitches outside leg, so their review is lost.
-
8.3
Craig Young to Evin Lewis. Length ball, down leg side backing away pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Balbirnie.
-
8.2
Craig Young to Shimron Hetmyer. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by McCarthy.
-
8.1
Craig Young to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot defending, Spliced to cover for 1 run, fielded by Balbirnie.
-
7.6
George Dockrell to Evin Lewis. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Tector.
-
7.5
George Dockrell to Evin Lewis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wilson.
-
7.5
Wide George Dockrell to Evin Lewis. Stock ball back of a length, wide outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Wilson.
-
7.4
SIX! George Dockrell to Evin Lewis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs. Six more, back to back sixes for West Indies, this one is driven for six, brilliant timing on this drive.
-
7.3
SIX! George Dockrell to Evin Lewis. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Lewis with more runs this over, more pressure on the bowler and West Indies are firing on all cylinders.
-
7.2
George Dockrell to Shimron Hetmyer. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Delany.
-
7.1
SIX! George Dockrell to Shimron Hetmyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. Hetmyer straight onto the attack after the change in bowling, slog-sweep for six runs.
-
6.6
Barry McCarthy to Shimron Hetmyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Young.
-
6.5
Barry McCarthy to Evin Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Singh.
-
6.4
Barry McCarthy to Shimron Hetmyer. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Young.
-
6.3
Barry McCarthy to Evin Lewis. Slower length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wilson.
-
6.2
Barry McCarthy to Evin Lewis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Balbirnie.
-
6.1
Barry McCarthy to Shimron Hetmyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Young.
-
5.6
Joshua Little to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Tector.
-
5.5
Joshua Little to Shimron Hetmyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Singh.
-
5.4
Joshua Little to Shimron Hetmyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by McCarthy.
-
5.3
Joshua Little to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Young.
-
5.2
FOUR! Joshua Little to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Pulled again by Lewis, Little not finding the right length here, he drops this one too short, Lewis won't miss out on them often.
-
5.1
Joshua Little to Shimron Hetmyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.
-
4.6
FOUR! Craig Young to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Expensive over for Ireland, 14 off that one, if West Indies keep this up they should be in a good position to win this one.
-
4.5
Craig Young to Evin Lewis. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for no runs, run save by Dockrell, fielded by Singh.
-
4.4
Craig Young to Evin Lewis. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Singh.
-
4.3
FOUR! Craig Young to Evin Lewis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs. Lewis drives over the in-field again, quality batting from Lewis.
-
4.2
Craig Young to Evin Lewis. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by O'Brien.
-
4.1
FOUR! Craig Young to Evin Lewis. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Slower ball is pasted for four, lifted over the in-field, solid start to this innings from West Indies.