Day 1 of 1
Badge

W Indies

 

In Play
Badge

New Zealand

99-2  (23.1 ov)

W Indies vs New Zealand

SUMMARY
New Zealand 1st 99-2 (23.1 ov)
New Zealand are 99 for 2 with 26.5 overs left

New Zealand 1st Innings99-2

new zealand Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
M.J. Guptill lbw Cottrell 0 1 0 0 0.00
C. Munro b Cottrell 0 1 0 0 0.00
K.S. Williamson (c) Not out 49 74 4 0 66.22
L.R.P.L. Taylor Not out 47 64 6 0 73.44
Extras 1nb, 2lb 3
Total 23.1 Overs, 2 wkts 99
To Bat: 
T.W.M. Latham,
J.D.S. Neesham,
C. de Grandhomme,
M.J. Santner,
M.J. Henry,
L.H. Ferguson,
T.A. Boult

Fall of Wickets

  1. 0 Guptill 0.1ov
  2. 7 Munro 0.5ov
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
W Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
Cottrell 4 1 14 2 3.50
Roach 7 2 20 0 2.86
Holder 5 0 28 0 5.60
O.R. Thomas 4 0 19 0 4.75
C.R. Brathwaite 2 0 12 0 6.00
Nurse 1 0 4 0 4.00

Match Details

Date
22nd Jun 2019
Toss
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Emirates Old Trafford
Umpires
R S A Palliyaguruge, I J Gould
TV Umpire
N J Llong
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
R J Tucker

Live Commentary

Last Updated: June 22, 2019 3:18pm

  •  

    23.1

    Kemar Roach to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gayle.

  •  

    22.6

    Ashley Nurse to Ross Taylor. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.

  •  

    22.5

    Ashley Nurse to Kane Williamson. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    22.4

    Ashley Nurse to Kane Williamson. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to fourth slip for no runs.

  •  

    22.3

    Ashley Nurse to Kane Williamson. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, bottom edge to third slip for no runs.

  •  

    22.2

    Ashley Nurse to Ross Taylor. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.

  •  

    22.1

    Ashley Nurse to Kane Williamson. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    21.6

    FOUR! Kemar Roach to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, past fine leg for 4 runs. Roach just strays down the leg side and Taylor flicks it for four to ruin a tidy over

  •  

    21.5

    Kemar Roach to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Roach.

  •  

    21.4

    Kemar Roach to Kane Williamson. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.

  •  

    21.3

    Kemar Roach to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Roach.

  •  

    21.2

    Kemar Roach to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    21.1

    Kemar Roach to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Thomas.

  •  

    20.6

    Carlos Brathwaite to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Roach.

  •  

    20.5

    Carlos Brathwaite to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Nurse.

  •  

    20.4

    Carlos Brathwaite to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Roach.

  •  

    20.3

    Carlos Brathwaite to Kane Williamson. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Roach.

  •  

    20.2

    FOUR! Carlos Brathwaite to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track cutting, past deep backward point for 4 runs. Williamson gets on top of the ball and cuts powerfully past point

  •  

    20.1

    Carlos Brathwaite to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Holder.

  •  

    19.6

    FOUR! Oshane Thomas to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, past deep cover for 4 runs. Thomas drops this delivery just back of a length allowing Taylor to rock back and cut through the covers

  •  

    19.5

    Oshane Thomas to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    19.4

    Oshane Thomas to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    19.3

    Oshane Thomas to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    19.2

    Oshane Thomas to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Gayle.

  •  

    19.1

    Oshane Thomas to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Gayle.

  •  

    18.6

    Carlos Brathwaite to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Thomas.

  •  

    18.5

    Carlos Brathwaite to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    18.4

    Carlos Brathwaite to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Nurse.

  •  

    18.3

    Carlos Brathwaite to Ross Taylor. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Spliced to cover for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.

  •  

    18.2

    Carlos Brathwaite to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gayle.

  •  

    18.1

    Carlos Brathwaite to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    17.6

    Oshane Thomas to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    17.5

    Oshane Thomas to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs.

  •  

    17.4

    Oshane Thomas to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    17.3

    Oshane Thomas to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, to leg moves in front working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.

  •  

    17.2

    Oshane Thomas to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    17.1

    FOUR! Oshane Thomas to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past long on for 4 runs. Top class top from Taylor, he drives along the floor and straight back down the ground, Nurse at mid on had no chance of catching up with the ball

  •  

    16.6

    Jason Holder to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Nurse.

  •  

    16.5

    Jason Holder to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    16.4

    FOUR! Jason Holder to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Slightly over pitched by Holder and Williamson just leans into his drive which finds it's way past the in field and races towards the boundary

  •  

    16.3

    Jason Holder to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Nurse.

  •  

    16.2

    Jason Holder to Kane Williamson. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    16.1

    Jason Holder to Kane Williamson. Length ball, middle stump moves in front working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nurse.

  •  

    15.6

    Oshane Thomas to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    15.5

    Oshane Thomas to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    15.4

    Oshane Thomas to Kane Williamson. Length ball, middle stump moves in front working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Hetmyer.

  •  

    15.3

    Oshane Thomas to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    15.2

    Oshane Thomas to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs.

  •  

    15.1

    Oshane Thomas to Kane Williamson. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Holder.

  •  

    14.6

    Jason Holder to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Nurse.

  •  

    14.5

    Jason Holder to Ross Taylor. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.

  •  

    14.4

    Jason Holder to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.

  •  

    14.3

    Jason Holder to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    14.2

    Jason Holder to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Holder.

  •  

    14.1

    FOUR! Jason Holder to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Holder drags this one down and Taylor pounces on it and pulls powerfully

Full Commentary