Cricket Match
W Indies
New Zealand
99-2 (23.1 ov)
W Indies vs New Zealand
New Zealand 1st Innings99-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.J. Guptill
|lbw Cottrell
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|C. Munro
|b Cottrell
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|K.S. Williamson (c)
|Not out
|49
|74
|4
|0
|66.22
|L.R.P.L. Taylor
|Not out
|47
|64
|6
|0
|73.44
|Extras
|1nb, 2lb
|3
|Total
|23.1 Overs, 2 wkts
|99
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Guptill 0.1ov
- 7 Munro 0.5ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Cottrell
|4
|1
|14
|2
|3.50
|Roach
|7
|2
|20
|0
|2.86
|Holder
|5
|0
|28
|0
|5.60
|O.R. Thomas
|4
|0
|19
|0
|4.75
|C.R. Brathwaite
|2
|0
|12
|0
|6.00
|Nurse
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4.00
Match Details
- Date
- 22nd Jun 2019
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- R S A Palliyaguruge, I J Gould
- TV Umpire
- N J Llong
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- R J Tucker
Live Commentary
-
23.1
Kemar Roach to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gayle.
-
22.6
Ashley Nurse to Ross Taylor. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
22.5
Ashley Nurse to Kane Williamson. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
22.4
Ashley Nurse to Kane Williamson. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to fourth slip for no runs.
-
22.3
Ashley Nurse to Kane Williamson. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, bottom edge to third slip for no runs.
-
22.2
Ashley Nurse to Ross Taylor. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
22.1
Ashley Nurse to Kane Williamson. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
21.6
FOUR! Kemar Roach to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, past fine leg for 4 runs. Roach just strays down the leg side and Taylor flicks it for four to ruin a tidy over
-
21.5
Kemar Roach to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
21.4
Kemar Roach to Kane Williamson. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
21.3
Kemar Roach to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
21.2
Kemar Roach to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
21.1
Kemar Roach to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Thomas.
-
20.6
Carlos Brathwaite to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Roach.
-
20.5
Carlos Brathwaite to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Nurse.
-
20.4
Carlos Brathwaite to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Roach.
-
20.3
Carlos Brathwaite to Kane Williamson. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Roach.
-
20.2
FOUR! Carlos Brathwaite to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track cutting, past deep backward point for 4 runs. Williamson gets on top of the ball and cuts powerfully past point
-
20.1
Carlos Brathwaite to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
19.6
FOUR! Oshane Thomas to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, past deep cover for 4 runs. Thomas drops this delivery just back of a length allowing Taylor to rock back and cut through the covers
-
19.5
Oshane Thomas to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
19.4
Oshane Thomas to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
19.3
Oshane Thomas to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
19.2
Oshane Thomas to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Gayle.
-
19.1
Oshane Thomas to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Gayle.
-
18.6
Carlos Brathwaite to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Thomas.
-
18.5
Carlos Brathwaite to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
18.4
Carlos Brathwaite to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Nurse.
-
18.3
Carlos Brathwaite to Ross Taylor. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Spliced to cover for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
18.2
Carlos Brathwaite to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gayle.
-
18.1
Carlos Brathwaite to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
17.6
Oshane Thomas to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
17.5
Oshane Thomas to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs.
-
17.4
Oshane Thomas to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs.
-
17.3
Oshane Thomas to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, to leg moves in front working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
17.2
Oshane Thomas to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
17.1
FOUR! Oshane Thomas to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past long on for 4 runs. Top class top from Taylor, he drives along the floor and straight back down the ground, Nurse at mid on had no chance of catching up with the ball
-
16.6
Jason Holder to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Nurse.
-
16.5
Jason Holder to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
16.4
FOUR! Jason Holder to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Slightly over pitched by Holder and Williamson just leans into his drive which finds it's way past the in field and races towards the boundary
-
16.3
Jason Holder to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Nurse.
-
16.2
Jason Holder to Kane Williamson. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
16.1
Jason Holder to Kane Williamson. Length ball, middle stump moves in front working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nurse.
-
15.6
Oshane Thomas to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
15.5
Oshane Thomas to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
15.4
Oshane Thomas to Kane Williamson. Length ball, middle stump moves in front working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
15.3
Oshane Thomas to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
15.2
Oshane Thomas to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs.
-
15.1
Oshane Thomas to Kane Williamson. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
14.6
Jason Holder to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Nurse.
-
14.5
Jason Holder to Ross Taylor. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
14.4
Jason Holder to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
14.3
Jason Holder to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
14.2
Jason Holder to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
14.1
FOUR! Jason Holder to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Holder drags this one down and Taylor pounces on it and pulls powerfully