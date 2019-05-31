Chris Gayle made six-hitting history as he propelled West Indies to a seven-wicket victory after Pakistan imploded to 105 all out in the World Cup match at Trent Bridge.

Gayle's 50 off 33 balls, which helped steer West Indies to their target in 13.4 overs, included consecutive maximums of Hasan Ali - taking him to 39 sixes in five World Cups and past the previous record he had jointly-held with South Africa's AB de Villiers (37).

The 39-year-old followed up with another six off Wahab Riaz and added two boundaries off the next two balls, but appeared to put his lower back out in so doing, barely hobbling through to his fifty off 33 balls.

It came as little surprise when Gayle departed for no further score, top-edging an attempted pull off Mohammad Amir (3-26) to point - West Indies just 29 runs from victory at that point, on 77-3.

Amir's successful return after illness was a rare highlight for Pakistan on a painful day that was sealed when Nicholas Pooran (34no off 19 balls) swung Wahab into the stands.

Put into bat under overcast skies, Pakistan were bowled out in just 21.4 overs as Oshane Thomas took 4-27 on his World Cup debut. Skipper Jason Holder (3-24) and Andre Russell (2-4 off three overs) also impressed as West Indies' short-ball tactics reaped huge dividends.

The score was Pakistan's second-lowest of all time at Cricket World Cups - their worst tally the 74 scored against England in Adelaide in 1992 - and the joint-21st worst ever recorded in the tournament.

It will be scant consolation to captain Sarfaraz Ahmed that his side also lost their opening match of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy after being bowled out for 164 by India, before rallying to win the competition.

Sheldon Cottrell started the rot early when Imam-ul-Haq gloved a catch down the leg-side but it was Russell who rocked Pakistan with a barrage of short deliveries, one of which crashed into Fakhar Zaman's grill via a top-edge before dropping into his stumps.

Haris Sohail edged Russell behind for eight to leave West Indies 45-3. Shimron Hetmyer shelled a simple chance at backward point with Babar Azam on 12, but Pakistan's number three soon edged Thomas behind, where Shai Hope left to his right to take a diving catch.

The slide continued - Sarfaraz Ahmed given out lbw on review to Holder and Imad Wasim top-edging the captain, presenting Gayle with a simple chance. Shadab Khan departed first ball, lbw to Thomas, making it 78-7 before Hasan Ali miscued Holder to mid-off and Mohammad Hafeez fell hooking.

A total of three figures looked unlikely but for Wahab Riaz's late 18 off 11 balls, which featured a couple of sixes - the last five wickets adding just 30.

Pakistan did not go down without a fight - Amir removing Shai Hope (11) and Darren Bravo (nought) to reduce West Indies to 46-2 - but there was no quelling Gayle and, faced by such a small target, the match was done and dusted in a little over 35 overs.

