Badge

W Indies

10:30
Badge

Pakistan
Teams will be announced at the toss

W Indies vs Pakistan

Cricket World Cup - day two LIVE!

Reaction to England's victory over South Africa - including that catch - plus all the build-up to West Indies against Pakistan!

Match Details

Date
31st May 2019
Toss
Venue
Trent Bridge