W Indies 1st Innings76-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|K.C. Brathwaite (c)
|b Nortje
|15
|45
|2
|0
|33.33
|S.D. Hope
|b Nortje
|15
|32
|1
|0
|46.88
|N.E. Bonner
|c de Kock b Rabada
|10
|32
|1
|0
|31.25
|R.L. Chase
|c Markram b Ngidi
|8
|54
|1
|0
|14.81
|K.R. Mayers
|c van der Dussen b Nortje
|1
|7
|0
|0
|14.29
|J. Blackwood
|c Petersen b Nortje
|1
|9
|0
|0
|11.11
|J.O. Holder
|Not out
|3
|20
|0
|0
|15.00
|J. Da Silva
|c Mulder b Ngidi
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|R.R.S. Cornwall
|c Markram b Ngidi
|13
|11
|2
|0
|118.18
|K.A.J. Roach
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|3nb, 6w,
|9
|Total
|35.2 Overs, 8 wkts
|76
- To Bat:
- J.N.T. Seales
Fall of Wickets
- 24 Hope 11.4ov
- 31 Brathwaite 13.2ov
- 45 Bonner 24.1ov
- 46 Mayers 25.6ov
- 56 Blackwood 29.4ov
- 56 Chase 30.1ov
- 56 Da Silva 30.5ov
- 74 Cornwall 34.1ov
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|K. Rabada
|10
|2
|24
|1
|2.40
|L. Ngidi
|10.5
|4
|13
|3
|1.20
|A. Nortje
|9
|3
|24
|4
|2.67
|K.A. Maharaj
|4
|3
|6
|0
|1.50
|P.W.A. Mulder
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7.00
Match Details
- Date
- 10th - 14th Jun 2021
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Beausejour Stadium
- Umpires
- G O Brathwaite, J S Wilson
- TV Umpire
- L A Reifer
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- N Duguid
Live Commentary
-
35.2
Wiaan Mulder to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
35.1
Wiaan Mulder to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Petersen.
-
35.1
No ball Wiaan Mulder to Kemar Roach. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg and it was a no ball, fielded by Ngidi.
-
34.6
Lungi Ngidi to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, outside edge for no runs, fielded by Elgar.
-
34.5
Lungi Ngidi to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
34.4
Lungi Ngidi to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
34.3
Lungi Ngidi to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
34.2
Lungi Ngidi to Jason Holder. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
34.1
OUT! Caught. Lungi Ngidi to Rahkeem Cornwall. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, top edge in the air uncontrolled to short third man, caught by Markram. Cornwall looks to go big but in vain. Markram takes a tremendous catch to dismiss Cornwall.
-
33.6
Wiaan Mulder to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
33.5
Wiaan Mulder to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
33.4
Wiaan Mulder to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
33.3
Wiaan Mulder to Rahkeem Cornwall. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Verreynne.
-
33.2
FOUR! Wiaan Mulder to Rahkeem Cornwall. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
33.1
Wiaan Mulder to Rahkeem Cornwall. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
33.1
No ball Wiaan Mulder to Rahkeem Cornwall. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) and it was a no ball, fielded by de Kock.
-
33.1
No ball Wiaan Mulder to Rahkeem Cornwall. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left and it was a no ball, fielded by de Kock.
-
32.6
Lungi Ngidi to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
32.5
Lungi Ngidi to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long off for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
32.4
Lungi Ngidi to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Verreynne.
-
32.3
Lungi Ngidi to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
32.2
Lungi Ngidi to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
32.1
Lungi Ngidi to Rahkeem Cornwall. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
31.6
Anrich Nortje to Jason Holder. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
31.5
Anrich Nortje to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
31.4
Anrich Nortje to Rahkeem Cornwall. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
31.3
Anrich Nortje to Rahkeem Cornwall. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge to third man for 2 runs, run save by Petersen, fielded by Markram.
-
31.2
FOUR! Anrich Nortje to Rahkeem Cornwall. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
31.1
Anrich Nortje to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
30.6
Lungi Ngidi to Rahkeem Cornwall. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Verreynne.
-
30.5
OUT! Caught. Lungi Ngidi to Joshua Da Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to third slip, caught by Mulder. Double delight for Ngidi! Mulder takes a fantastic catch to send Da Silva back to the pavilion for a duck.
-
30.4
Lungi Ngidi to Joshua Da Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
30.3
Lungi Ngidi to Joshua Da Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
30.2
Lungi Ngidi to Joshua Da Silva. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
30.1
OUT! Caught. Lungi Ngidi to Roston Chase. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to second slip, caught by Markram. West Indies batting in deep turmoil as Chase departs without making any impact.
-
29.6
Anrich Nortje to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
29.5
Anrich Nortje to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Petersen.
-
29.4
OUT! Caught. Anrich Nortje to Jermaine Blackwood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to backward point, caught by Petersen. Nortje on a roll! Blackwood gifts away his wicket and Petersen makes sure to receive it.
-
29.4
Wide Anrich Nortje to Jermaine Blackwood. Length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
29.3
Anrich Nortje to Jermaine Blackwood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
29.3
Wide Anrich Nortje to Jermaine Blackwood. Bouncer, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to fine leg for 5 runs.
-
29.2
Anrich Nortje to Jermaine Blackwood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs.
-
29.1
Anrich Nortje to Jermaine Blackwood. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
28.6
Lungi Ngidi to Roston Chase. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
28.5
Lungi Ngidi to Roston Chase. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, run save by Rabada.
-
28.4
Lungi Ngidi to Roston Chase. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Verreynne.
-
28.3
Lungi Ngidi to Roston Chase. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
28.2
Lungi Ngidi to Roston Chase. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
28.1
Lungi Ngidi to Roston Chase. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
27.6
Anrich Nortje to Jermaine Blackwood. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.
-
27.5
Anrich Nortje to Jermaine Blackwood. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
27.4
Anrich Nortje to Roston Chase. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
27.3
Anrich Nortje to Jermaine Blackwood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
27.2
Anrich Nortje to Jermaine Blackwood. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
27.1
Anrich Nortje to Jermaine Blackwood. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
26.6
Kagiso Rabada to Roston Chase. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Nortje. That's Lunch on Day 1. South Africa has dominated the entire session with their fantastic display of pace bowling. As far as West Indies are concerned, they need to find a way to stabilize their batting to survive this fiery pace attack. Join us in another 40 minutes for the post-lunch session.
-
26.5
Kagiso Rabada to Roston Chase. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
26.4
Kagiso Rabada to Roston Chase. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
26.3
Kagiso Rabada to Roston Chase. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
26.2
Kagiso Rabada to Roston Chase. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
26.1
Kagiso Rabada to Roston Chase. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Nortje.