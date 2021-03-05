Cricket Match
W Indies
Sri Lanka
56-0 (6.1 ov)
W Indies vs Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka 1st
|55-0 (5.5 ov)
|Sri Lanka are 56 for 0 with 13.5 overs left
Sri Lanka 1st Innings55-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.D. Gunathilaka
|Not out
|30
|23
|3
|1
|130.43
|P. Nissanka
|Not out
|24
|14
|4
|0
|171.43
|Extras
|2w
|2
|Total
|5.5 Overs, 0 wkts
|55
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Edwards
|2
|0
|19
|0
|9.50
|K. Sinclair
|2
|0
|14
|0
|7.00
|Holder
|2
|0
|23
|0
|11.50
Match Details
- Date
- 5th - 6th Mar 2021
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Coolidge Cricket Ground
- Umpires
- L A Reifer, N Duguid
- TV Umpire
- G O Brathwaite
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- P A Gustard
Live Commentary
-
6.1
Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
5.6
Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Allen.
-
5.5
Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka. Short, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sinclair.
-
5.4
Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka. Short, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to mid wicket for 1 run, dropped catch by Pollard.
-
5.3
Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, down leg side backing away cutting, bottom edge for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
5.2
SIX! Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, down leg side moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs. Gunathilaka plays a stroke second time in an over and he gets a maximum for that.
-
5.2
Wide Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka. Half volley, wide outside off stump down the track Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
5.1
FOUR! Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
4.6
Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Holder.
-
4.5
Kevin Sinclair to Pathum Nissanka. Off break back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, to cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Bravo, fielded by Simmons.
-
4.4
FOUR! Kevin Sinclair to Pathum Nissanka. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
4.3
Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Holder.
-
4.2
Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
4.1
Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, shy attempt by Allen, fielded by Bravo.
-
3.6
Fidel Edwards to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Gayle.
-
3.5
Fidel Edwards to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sinclair.
-
3.4
FOUR! Fidel Edwards to Pathum Nissanka. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
3.3
Fidel Edwards to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
3.2
FOUR! Fidel Edwards to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
3.1
Fidel Edwards to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Simmons.
-
2.6
Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Sinclair.
-
2.5
FOUR! Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Nissanka charges the ball straight over the bowlers head for a boundary.
-
2.4
Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Edwards, fielded by Pollard.
-
2.3
Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, mis-timed to silly point for no runs.
-
2.3
Wide Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
2.2
Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Allen.
-
2.1
Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, down leg side moves in front Scoop, missed for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
1.6
Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Holder.
-
1.5
Kevin Sinclair to Pathum Nissanka. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
1.4
Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by McCoy.
-
1.3
Kevin Sinclair to Pathum Nissanka. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
1.2
Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, run save by Simmons.
-
1.1
Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs.
-
0.6
Fidel Edwards to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Simmons.
-
0.5
FOUR! Fidel Edwards to Danushka Gunathilaka. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
0.4
Fidel Edwards to Danushka Gunathilaka. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
0.3
Fidel Edwards to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
0.2
FOUR! Fidel Edwards to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Gunathilaka punches the ball on his back foot and finds a boundary.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Fidel Edwards to Danushka Gunathilaka. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pollard.