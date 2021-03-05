Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

W Indies

 

In Play
Badge

Sri Lanka

56-0  (6.1 ov)

Sri Lanka are 56 for 0 with 13.5 overs left

W Indies vs Sri Lanka

SUMMARY
Sri Lanka 1st 55-0 (5.5 ov)
Sri Lanka 1st Innings55-0

sri lanka Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
M.D. Gunathilaka Not out 30 23 3 1 130.43
P. Nissanka Not out 24 14 4 0 171.43
Extras 2w 2
Total 5.5 Overs, 0 wkts 55
To Bat: 
D.P.D.N. Dickwella,
L.D. Chandimal,
A.D. Mathews,
N.L.T.C. Perera,
P.W.H. De Silva,
K.N.A. Bandara,
M.K.P.A.D. Perera,
P.A.D.L.R. Sandakan,
P.V.D. Chameera

W Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
Edwards 2 0 19 0 9.50
K. Sinclair 2 0 14 0 7.00
Holder 2 0 23 0 11.50

Match Details

Date
5th - 6th Mar 2021
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Coolidge Cricket Ground
Umpires
L A Reifer, N Duguid
TV Umpire
G O Brathwaite
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
P A Gustard

Live Commentary

Last Updated: March 5, 2021 10:29pm

  •  

    6.1

    Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.

  •  

    5.6

    Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Allen.

  •  

    5.5

    Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka. Short, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sinclair.

  •  

    5.4

    Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka. Short, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to mid wicket for 1 run, dropped catch by Pollard.

  •  

    5.3

    Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, down leg side backing away cutting, bottom edge for no runs, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    5.2

    SIX! Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, down leg side moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs. Gunathilaka plays a stroke second time in an over and he gets a maximum for that.

  •  

    5.2

    Wide Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka. Half volley, wide outside off stump down the track Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    5.1

    FOUR! Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.6

    Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Holder.

  •  

    4.5

    Kevin Sinclair to Pathum Nissanka. Off break back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, to cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Bravo, fielded by Simmons.

  •  

    4.4

    FOUR! Kevin Sinclair to Pathum Nissanka. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.3

    Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Holder.

  •  

    4.2

    Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    4.1

    Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, shy attempt by Allen, fielded by Bravo.

  •  

    3.6

    Fidel Edwards to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Gayle.

  •  

    3.5

    Fidel Edwards to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sinclair.

  •  

    3.4

    FOUR! Fidel Edwards to Pathum Nissanka. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.3

    Fidel Edwards to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.

  •  

    3.2

    FOUR! Fidel Edwards to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.1

    Fidel Edwards to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Simmons.

  •  

    2.6

    Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Sinclair.

  •  

    2.5

    FOUR! Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Nissanka charges the ball straight over the bowlers head for a boundary.

  •  

    2.4

    Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Edwards, fielded by Pollard.

  •  

    2.3

    Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, mis-timed to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    2.3

    Wide Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    2.2

    Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Allen.

  •  

    2.1

    Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, down leg side moves in front Scoop, missed for no runs, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    1.6

    Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Holder.

  •  

    1.5

    Kevin Sinclair to Pathum Nissanka. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.

  •  

    1.4

    Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by McCoy.

  •  

    1.3

    Kevin Sinclair to Pathum Nissanka. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    1.2

    Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, run save by Simmons.

  •  

    1.1

    Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    0.6

    Fidel Edwards to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Simmons.

  •  

    0.5

    FOUR! Fidel Edwards to Danushka Gunathilaka. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.4

    Fidel Edwards to Danushka Gunathilaka. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    0.3

    Fidel Edwards to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lewis.

  •  

    0.2

    FOUR! Fidel Edwards to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Gunathilaka punches the ball on his back foot and finds a boundary.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Fidel Edwards to Danushka Gunathilaka. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pollard.

Full Commentary