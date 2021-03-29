Cricket Match
W Indies
173-5 (52.1 ov)
Sri Lanka
W Indies 1st Innings173-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|K.C. Brathwaite (c)
|Not out
|62
|148
|9
|0
|41.89
|J.D. Campbell
|c Dickwella b Lakmal
|5
|24
|1
|0
|20.83
|N.E. Bonner
|b Lakmal
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0.00
|K.R. Mayers
|c Dickwella b Fernando
|49
|61
|8
|0
|80.33
|J. Blackwood
|c Dickwella b Lakmal
|18
|29
|2
|1
|62.07
|J.O. Holder
|c Thirimanne b de Silva
|30
|34
|5
|0
|88.24
|J. Da Silva
|Not out
|1
|15
|0
|0
|6.67
|Extras
|4nb, 4lb
|8
|Total
|52.1 Overs, 5 wkts
|173
Fall of Wickets
- 11 Campbell 6.6ov
- 15 Bonner 8.6ov
- 86 Mayers 27.3ov
- 120 Blackwood 37.2ov
- 171 Holder 48.1ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|R.A.S. Lakmal
|15
|7
|53
|3
|3.53
|M.V.T. Fernando
|15
|4
|42
|1
|2.80
|L. Embuldeniya
|9.5
|2
|43
|0
|4.37
|P.V.D. Chameera
|9
|1
|31
|0
|3.44
|D.M. de Silva
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
Match Details
- Date
- 29th Mar - 2nd Apr 2021
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
- Umpires
- G O Brathwaite, J S Wilson
- TV Umpire
- N Duguid
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- L A Reifer
Live Commentary
-
52.1
Dushmantha Chameera to Joshua Da Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Nissanka.
-
51.6
Lasith Embuldeniya to Kraigg Brathwaite. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
51.5
Lasith Embuldeniya to Joshua Da Silva. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
51.4
Lasith Embuldeniya to Joshua Da Silva. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
51.3
Lasith Embuldeniya to Joshua Da Silva. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
51.2
Lasith Embuldeniya to Kraigg Brathwaite. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for 1 run.
-
51.1
Lasith Embuldeniya to Kraigg Brathwaite. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
50.6
Dhananjaya de Silva to Joshua Da Silva. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Fernando. That's Tea on Day 2. Like the first session, Sri Lanka gets the early breakthrough but after that West Indies have fought back strongly. Kraigg Brathwaite and Jason Holder have kept the scoreboard busy but de Silva breaks this partnership. Sri Lanka looking to bundle out but Skipper Brathwaite and Da Silva are in the recovery process. Do join us for the final session in another 20 minutes.
-
50.5
Dhananjaya de Silva to Joshua Da Silva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
50.4
Dhananjaya de Silva to Joshua Da Silva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lakmal.
-
50.3
Dhananjaya de Silva to Joshua Da Silva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Nissanka.
-
50.2
Dhananjaya de Silva to Joshua Da Silva. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
50.1
Dhananjaya de Silva to Joshua Da Silva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Lakmal.
-
49.6
Lasith Embuldeniya to Kraigg Brathwaite. Stock length ball, middle stump backing away pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
49.5
Lasith Embuldeniya to Kraigg Brathwaite. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
49.4
Lasith Embuldeniya to Kraigg Brathwaite. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
49.3
Lasith Embuldeniya to Kraigg Brathwaite. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
49.2
Lasith Embuldeniya to Kraigg Brathwaite. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.
-
49.1
Lasith Embuldeniya to Kraigg Brathwaite. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
48.6
Dhananjaya de Silva to Joshua Da Silva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Nissanka.
-
48.5
Dhananjaya de Silva to Joshua Da Silva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Nissanka.
-
48.4
Dhananjaya de Silva to Joshua Da Silva. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
48.3
APPEAL! Dhananjaya de Silva to Joshua Da Silva. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to backward square leg for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
48.2
Dhananjaya de Silva to Joshua Da Silva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.
-
48.1
OUT! Caught. Dhananjaya de Silva to Jason Holder. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to first slip, caught by Thirimanne.
-
47.6
Lasith Embuldeniya to Jason Holder. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
47.5
Lasith Embuldeniya to Jason Holder. Stock ball full toss, middle stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs.
-
47.4
FOUR! Lasith Embuldeniya to Jason Holder. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.
-
47.3
Lasith Embuldeniya to Jason Holder. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
47.2
Lasith Embuldeniya to Jason Holder. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
47.1
Lasith Embuldeniya to Jason Holder. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
46.6
Vishwa Fernando to Kraigg Brathwaite. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
46.5
Vishwa Fernando to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
46.4
Vishwa Fernando to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
46.3
Vishwa Fernando to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
46.2
Vishwa Fernando to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Embuldeniya.
-
46.1
Vishwa Fernando to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
45.6
Lasith Embuldeniya to Jason Holder. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.
-
45.5
Lasith Embuldeniya to Kraigg Brathwaite. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Chandimal.
-
45.4
Lasith Embuldeniya to Kraigg Brathwaite. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
45.3
Lasith Embuldeniya to Kraigg Brathwaite. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, well timed to fine leg for 2 runs, shy attempt by Fernando.
-
45.2
Lasith Embuldeniya to Kraigg Brathwaite. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
45.1
FOUR! Lasith Embuldeniya to Kraigg Brathwaite. Stock ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
45.1
No ball Lasith Embuldeniya to Kraigg Brathwaite. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg and it was a no ball, fielded by Fernando.
-
44.6
Vishwa Fernando to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Nissanka.
-
44.5
FOUR! Vishwa Fernando to Jason Holder. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
44.4
Vishwa Fernando to Jason Holder. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Chameera.
-
44.3
Vishwa Fernando to Jason Holder. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Embuldeniya.
-
44.2
Vishwa Fernando to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Nissanka.
-
44.1
Vishwa Fernando to Jason Holder. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
43.6
Lasith Embuldeniya to Kraigg Brathwaite. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
43.5
Lasith Embuldeniya to Kraigg Brathwaite. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
43.4
Lasith Embuldeniya to Jason Holder. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Chameera.
-
43.3
Lasith Embuldeniya to Jason Holder. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
43.2
Lasith Embuldeniya to Jason Holder. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
43.1
FOUR! Lasith Embuldeniya to Jason Holder. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Excellent drive over the bowlers head for a boundary.
-
43.1
No ball Lasith Embuldeniya to Jason Holder. Stock ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) and it was a no ball, mis-fielded by Dickwella, fielded by Thirimanne.