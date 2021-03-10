Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

W Indies

 

In Play
Badge

Sri Lanka

151-4  (31.1 ov)

Sri Lanka are 151 for 4 with 18.5 overs left

W Indies vs Sri Lanka

SUMMARY
Sri Lanka 1st 151-4 (31.1 ov)
Sri Lanka are 151 for 4 with 18.5 overs left

Sri Lanka 1st Innings151-4

sri lanka Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
M.D. Gunathilaka obst 55 61 7 0 90.16
F.D.M. Karunaratne (c) c&b Pollard 52 61 4 0 85.25
P. Nissanka run out (Bravo) 8 16 1 0 50.00
A.D. Mathews run out (Shepherd) 5 7 0 0 71.43
L.D. Chandimal Not out 12 23 0 0 52.17
K.N.A. Bandara Not out 12 19 1 0 63.16
Extras 5w, 2lb 7
Total 31.1 Overs, 4 wkts 151
To Bat: 
P.H.K.D. Mendis,
P.W.H. De Silva,
P.V.D. Chameera,
P.A.D.L.R. Sandakan,
A.N.P.R. Fernando

Fall of Wickets

  1. 105 Karunaratne 19.2ov
  2. 112 Gunathilaka 21.1ov
  3. 119 Mathews 23.3ov
  4. 126 Nissanka 24.5ov
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
W Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
A.S. Joseph 7 0 33 0 4.71
Holder 7 1 29 0 4.14
A.J. Hosein 6 0 34 0 5.67
R. Shepherd 3.1 0 20 0 6.32
J.N. Mohammed 1 0 4 0 4.00
Pollard 5 0 15 1 3.00
F.A. Allen 1 0 10 0 10.00

Match Details

Date
10th Mar 2021
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Umpires
G O Brathwaite, J S Wilson
TV Umpire
N Duguid
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
L A Reifer

Live Commentary

Last Updated: March 10, 2021 3:59pm

  •  

    31.1

    Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.

  •  

    30.6

    APPEAL! Romario Shepherd to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to backward point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    30.5

    Romario Shepherd to Ashen Bandara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, overthrow by Holder, fielded by Allen.

  •  

    30.4

    Romario Shepherd to Ashen Bandara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    30.3

    Romario Shepherd to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Allen.

  •  

    30.2

    Romario Shepherd to Ashen Bandara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mohammed.

  •  

    30.1

    Romario Shepherd to Ashen Bandara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    29.6

    Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, to backward point for 1 run.

  •  

    29.5

    Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 3 runs.

  •  

    29.4

    Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara. Stock ball half volley, off stump down the track driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Holder.

  •  

    29.3

    FOUR! Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Lewis. Misfields it to the ropes! Bandara sweeps it away to the backward square leg ropes past Lewis who misfields it for a four.

  •  

    29.2

    Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bravo.

  •  

    29.1

    Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.

  •  

    28.6

    Romario Shepherd to Ashen Bandara. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    28.5

    Romario Shepherd to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Hosein.

  •  

    28.4

    Romario Shepherd to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Bravo.

  •  

    28.3

    Romario Shepherd to Ashen Bandara. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Hosein.

  •  

    28.2

    Romario Shepherd to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Pollard.

  •  

    28.1

    Romario Shepherd to Dinesh Chandimal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    27.6

    Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shepherd.

  •  

    27.5

    Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    27.4

    Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Shepherd.

  •  

    27.3

    Kieron Pollard to Ashen Bandara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.

  •  

    27.2

    Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, by Lewis.

  •  

    27.1

    Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lewis.

  •  

    26.6

    Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    26.5

    Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Pollard.

  •  

    26.4

    Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    26.3

    Alzarri Joseph to Ashen Bandara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Mohammed.

  •  

    26.2

    Alzarri Joseph to Ashen Bandara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Pollard.

  •  

    26.1

    Alzarri Joseph to Ashen Bandara. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    25.6

    Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Allen.

  •  

    25.5

    Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    25.4

    Kieron Pollard to Ashen Bandara. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to second slip for 1 run, shy attempt by Hope, fielded by Lewis.

  •  

    25.3

    Kieron Pollard to Ashen Bandara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Lewis.

  •  

    25.2

    Kieron Pollard to Ashen Bandara. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    25.1

    Kieron Pollard to Ashen Bandara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Allen.

  •  

    24.6

    Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Allen.

  • 24.5

    OUT! Run Out. Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on, fielded by Bravo, by Hosein. Falling like a pack of cards! What a mess! Chandimal works this one away just as Nissanka rushes in to take a single. Bravo collects the ball and gives the ball to Hosein who dislodges the bails.

  •  

    24.4

    Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    24.3

    Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lewis.

  •  

    24.2

    Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    24.1

    FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    23.6

    Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    23.5

    Kieron Pollard to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hosein.

  •  

    23.5

    Wide Kieron Pollard to Pathum Nissanka. Short, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    23.4

    Kieron Pollard to Pathum Nissanka. Slower length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lewis.

  • 23.3

    OUT! Run Out. Kieron Pollard to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Shepherd. Gives away his wicket! Mattews works this one away and takes a couple. Shepherd throws the ball to the non-striker's end stumps as Pollard dislodges the bails. Appeal for run-out and third umpire signals out.

  •  

    23.2

    Kieron Pollard to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hosein.

  •  

    23.1

    Kieron Pollard to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    23.1

    Wide Kieron Pollard to Angelo Mathews. Slower length ball, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    22.6

    Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs.

  •  

    22.5

    Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    22.4

    Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Holder.

  •  

    22.3

    Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Pollard.

  •  

    22.2

    Alzarri Joseph to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    22.1

    Alzarri Joseph to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Bravo.

Full Commentary