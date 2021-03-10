Cricket Match
W Indies
Sri Lanka
151-4 (31.1 ov)
W Indies vs Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka 1st
|151-4 (31.1 ov)
|Sri Lanka are 151 for 4 with 18.5 overs left
Sri Lanka 1st Innings151-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.D. Gunathilaka
|obst
|55
|61
|7
|0
|90.16
|F.D.M. Karunaratne (c)
|c&b Pollard
|52
|61
|4
|0
|85.25
|P. Nissanka
|run out (Bravo)
|8
|16
|1
|0
|50.00
|A.D. Mathews
|run out (Shepherd)
|5
|7
|0
|0
|71.43
|L.D. Chandimal
|Not out
|12
|23
|0
|0
|52.17
|K.N.A. Bandara
|Not out
|12
|19
|1
|0
|63.16
|Extras
|5w, 2lb
|7
|Total
|31.1 Overs, 4 wkts
|151
Fall of Wickets
- 105 Karunaratne 19.2ov
- 112 Gunathilaka 21.1ov
- 119 Mathews 23.3ov
- 126 Nissanka 24.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|A.S. Joseph
|7
|0
|33
|0
|4.71
|Holder
|7
|1
|29
|0
|4.14
|A.J. Hosein
|6
|0
|34
|0
|5.67
|R. Shepherd
|3.1
|0
|20
|0
|6.32
|J.N. Mohammed
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4.00
|Pollard
|5
|0
|15
|1
|3.00
|F.A. Allen
|1
|0
|10
|0
|10.00
Match Details
- Date
- 10th Mar 2021
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
- Umpires
- G O Brathwaite, J S Wilson
- TV Umpire
- N Duguid
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- L A Reifer
Live Commentary
-
31.1
Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
30.6
APPEAL! Romario Shepherd to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to backward point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
30.5
Romario Shepherd to Ashen Bandara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, overthrow by Holder, fielded by Allen.
-
30.4
Romario Shepherd to Ashen Bandara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
30.3
Romario Shepherd to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Allen.
-
30.2
Romario Shepherd to Ashen Bandara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mohammed.
-
30.1
Romario Shepherd to Ashen Bandara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs.
-
29.6
Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, to backward point for 1 run.
-
29.5
Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 3 runs.
-
29.4
Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara. Stock ball half volley, off stump down the track driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Holder.
-
29.3
FOUR! Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Lewis. Misfields it to the ropes! Bandara sweeps it away to the backward square leg ropes past Lewis who misfields it for a four.
-
29.2
Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bravo.
-
29.1
Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
28.6
Romario Shepherd to Ashen Bandara. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs.
-
28.5
Romario Shepherd to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Hosein.
-
28.4
Romario Shepherd to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Bravo.
-
28.3
Romario Shepherd to Ashen Bandara. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Hosein.
-
28.2
Romario Shepherd to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Pollard.
-
28.1
Romario Shepherd to Dinesh Chandimal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs.
-
27.6
Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shepherd.
-
27.5
Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs.
-
27.4
Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Shepherd.
-
27.3
Kieron Pollard to Ashen Bandara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.
-
27.2
Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, by Lewis.
-
27.1
Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
26.6
Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
26.5
Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
26.4
Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
26.3
Alzarri Joseph to Ashen Bandara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Mohammed.
-
26.2
Alzarri Joseph to Ashen Bandara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
26.1
Alzarri Joseph to Ashen Bandara. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
25.6
Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
25.5
Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
25.4
Kieron Pollard to Ashen Bandara. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to second slip for 1 run, shy attempt by Hope, fielded by Lewis.
-
25.3
Kieron Pollard to Ashen Bandara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
25.2
Kieron Pollard to Ashen Bandara. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
25.1
Kieron Pollard to Ashen Bandara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
24.6
Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
24.5
OUT! Run Out. Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on, fielded by Bravo, by Hosein. Falling like a pack of cards! What a mess! Chandimal works this one away just as Nissanka rushes in to take a single. Bravo collects the ball and gives the ball to Hosein who dislodges the bails.
-
24.4
Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs.
-
24.3
Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
24.2
Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
24.1
FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
23.6
Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
23.5
Kieron Pollard to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hosein.
-
23.5
Wide Kieron Pollard to Pathum Nissanka. Short, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
23.4
Kieron Pollard to Pathum Nissanka. Slower length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
23.3
OUT! Run Out. Kieron Pollard to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Shepherd. Gives away his wicket! Mattews works this one away and takes a couple. Shepherd throws the ball to the non-striker's end stumps as Pollard dislodges the bails. Appeal for run-out and third umpire signals out.
-
23.2
Kieron Pollard to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hosein.
-
23.1
Kieron Pollard to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
23.1
Wide Kieron Pollard to Angelo Mathews. Slower length ball, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
22.6
Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs.
-
22.5
Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
22.4
Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
22.3
Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
22.2
Alzarri Joseph to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
22.1
Alzarri Joseph to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Bravo.