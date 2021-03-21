Cricket Match
W Indies
Sri Lanka
53-2 (24.4 ov)
W Indies vs Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka 1st
|53-2 (24.4 ov)
|Sri Lanka are 53 for 2
Sri Lanka 1st Innings53-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|F.D.M. Karunaratne (c)
|c Campbell b Cornwall
|12
|43
|1
|0
|27.91
|H.D.R.L. Thirimanne
|Not out
|29
|70
|3
|0
|41.43
|B.O.P. Fernando
|run out (Brathwaite)
|4
|11
|0
|0
|36.36
|L.D. Chandimal
|Not out
|4
|24
|0
|0
|16.67
|Extras
|1w, 3lb
|4
|Total
|24.4 Overs, 2 wkts
|53
Fall of Wickets
- 17 Karunaratne 10.4ov
- 29 Fernando 15.1ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Roach
|7
|1
|18
|0
|2.57
|Gabriel
|4
|1
|7
|0
|1.75
|R.R.S. Cornwall
|7
|5
|7
|1
|1.00
|A.S. Joseph
|4
|0
|17
|0
|4.25
|Holder
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0.50
Match Details
- Date
- 21st - 25th Mar 2021
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
- Umpires
- G O Brathwaite, J S Wilson
- TV Umpire
- N Duguid
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- L A Reifer
Live Commentary
-
24.4
Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Campbell.
-
24.3
Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
24.2
Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Campbell.
-
24.1
Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
23.6
Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Blackwood.
-
23.5
Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
23.4
Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. In-swinging half volley, to leg on the back foot glancing, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Roach.
-
23.3
FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Short, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
23.2
Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Roach.
-
23.1
Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
22.6
Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
22.5
Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal. Back of a length, middle stump no foot movement working, leading edge to third slip for no runs, fielded by Mayers.
-
22.4
Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, hit pad to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Blackwood.
-
22.3
Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
22.2
Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
22.1
Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
21.6
Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
21.5
Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal. Yorker, middle stump no foot movement defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
21.4
Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Roach.
-
21.3
Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, middle stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
21.2
Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, down leg side no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
21.1
Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
20.6
Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
20.5
Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Bonner.
-
20.4
Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
20.3
Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to second slip for no runs, fielded by Joseph.
-
20.2
Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run.
-
20.1
Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
19.6
Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gabriel.
-
19.5
Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, thick edge to point for no runs, fielded by Mayers.
-
19.4
Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Mayers.
-
19.3
Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
19.2
Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
19.1
Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
18.6
Rahkeem Cornwall to Dinesh Chandimal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bonner.
-
18.5
Rahkeem Cornwall to Dinesh Chandimal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Campbell.
-
18.4
Rahkeem Cornwall to Dinesh Chandimal. Off break back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement padded, padded to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Mayers.
-
18.3
Rahkeem Cornwall to Dinesh Chandimal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Mayers.
-
18.2
Rahkeem Cornwall to Dinesh Chandimal. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
18.1
Rahkeem Cornwall to Dinesh Chandimal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
17.6
Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
17.5
Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. In-swinging back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.
-
17.4
FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. In-swinging half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
17.3
Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs.
-
17.2
Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
17.1
Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Roach.
-
16.6
Rahkeem Cornwall to Dinesh Chandimal. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Mayers.
-
16.5
Rahkeem Cornwall to Dinesh Chandimal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
16.4
Rahkeem Cornwall to Dinesh Chandimal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Mayers.
-
16.3
Rahkeem Cornwall to Lahiru Thirimanne. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, run save by Roach.
-
16.2
Rahkeem Cornwall to Lahiru Thirimanne. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Mayers.
-
16.1
Rahkeem Cornwall to Lahiru Thirimanne. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
15.6
Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
15.5
Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal. Seaming in length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
15.4
Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
15.3
Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
15.2
Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Bonner.
-
15.1
OUT! Run Out. Kemar Roach to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover, direct hit by Brathwaite.