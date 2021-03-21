Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

W Indies

 

In Play
Badge

Sri Lanka

53-2  (24.4 ov)

W Indies vs Sri Lanka

SUMMARY
Sri Lanka 1st 53-2 (24.4 ov)
Sri Lanka 1st Innings53-2

sri lanka Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
F.D.M. Karunaratne (c) c Campbell b Cornwall 12 43 1 0 27.91
H.D.R.L. Thirimanne Not out 29 70 3 0 41.43
B.O.P. Fernando run out (Brathwaite) 4 11 0 0 36.36
L.D. Chandimal Not out 4 24 0 0 16.67
Extras 1w, 3lb 4
Total 24.4 Overs, 2 wkts 53
To Bat: 
D.M. de Silva,
P. Nissanka,
D.P.D.N. Dickwella,
R.A.S. Lakmal,
M.V.T. Fernando,
L. Embuldeniya,
P.V.D. Chameera

Fall of Wickets

  1. 17 Karunaratne 10.4ov
  2. 29 Fernando 15.1ov
W Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
Roach 7 1 18 0 2.57
Gabriel 4 1 7 0 1.75
R.R.S. Cornwall 7 5 7 1 1.00
A.S. Joseph 4 0 17 0 4.25
Holder 2 1 1 0 0.50

Match Details

Date
21st - 25th Mar 2021
Toss
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Umpires
G O Brathwaite, J S Wilson
TV Umpire
N Duguid
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
L A Reifer

Live Commentary

Last Updated: March 21, 2021 3:51pm

  •  

    24.4

    Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Campbell.

  •  

    24.3

    Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Roach.

  •  

    24.2

    Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Campbell.

  •  

    24.1

    Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    23.6

    Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Blackwood.

  •  

    23.5

    Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    23.4

    Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. In-swinging half volley, to leg on the back foot glancing, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Roach.

  •  

    23.3

    FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Short, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    23.2

    Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Roach.

  •  

    23.1

    Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    22.6

    Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    22.5

    Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal. Back of a length, middle stump no foot movement working, leading edge to third slip for no runs, fielded by Mayers.

  •  

    22.4

    Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, hit pad to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Blackwood.

  •  

    22.3

    Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    22.2

    Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    22.1

    Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    21.6

    Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    21.5

    Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal. Yorker, middle stump no foot movement defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    21.4

    Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Roach.

  •  

    21.3

    Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, middle stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    21.2

    Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, down leg side no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    21.1

    Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    20.6

    Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roach.

  •  

    20.5

    Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Bonner.

  •  

    20.4

    Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    20.3

    Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to second slip for no runs, fielded by Joseph.

  •  

    20.2

    Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    20.1

    Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    19.6

    Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gabriel.

  •  

    19.5

    Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, thick edge to point for no runs, fielded by Mayers.

  •  

    19.4

    Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Mayers.

  •  

    19.3

    Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    19.2

    Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    19.1

    Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    18.6

    Rahkeem Cornwall to Dinesh Chandimal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bonner.

  •  

    18.5

    Rahkeem Cornwall to Dinesh Chandimal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Campbell.

  •  

    18.4

    Rahkeem Cornwall to Dinesh Chandimal. Off break back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement padded, padded to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Mayers.

  •  

    18.3

    Rahkeem Cornwall to Dinesh Chandimal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Mayers.

  •  

    18.2

    Rahkeem Cornwall to Dinesh Chandimal. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    18.1

    Rahkeem Cornwall to Dinesh Chandimal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    17.6

    Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    17.5

    Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. In-swinging back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.

  •  

    17.4

    FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. In-swinging half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    17.3

    Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs.

  •  

    17.2

    Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    17.1

    Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Roach.

  •  

    16.6

    Rahkeem Cornwall to Dinesh Chandimal. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Mayers.

  •  

    16.5

    Rahkeem Cornwall to Dinesh Chandimal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    16.4

    Rahkeem Cornwall to Dinesh Chandimal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Mayers.

  •  

    16.3

    Rahkeem Cornwall to Lahiru Thirimanne. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, run save by Roach.

  •  

    16.2

    Rahkeem Cornwall to Lahiru Thirimanne. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Mayers.

  •  

    16.1

    Rahkeem Cornwall to Lahiru Thirimanne. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Holder.

  •  

    15.6

    Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    15.5

    Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal. Seaming in length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    15.4

    Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    15.3

    Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    15.2

    Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Bonner.

  • 15.1

    OUT! Run Out. Kemar Roach to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover, direct hit by Brathwaite.

Full Commentary