Cricket Match
W Indies
Sri Lanka
111-4 (18.0 ov)
W Indies vs Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka 1st
|111-4 (18.0 ov)
|Sri Lanka are 111 for 4 with 2.0 overs left
Sri Lanka 1st Innings111-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.D. Gunathilaka
|c&b Allen
|9
|9
|1
|0
|100.00
|P. Nissanka
|c Sinclair b Holder
|5
|13
|0
|0
|38.46
|D.P.D.N. Dickwella
|c Holder b Sinclair
|4
|6
|0
|0
|66.67
|L.D. Chandimal
|Not out
|50
|42
|3
|0
|119.05
|A.D. Mathews (c)
|c Pooran b McCoy
|11
|11
|1
|0
|100.00
|K.N.A. Bandara
|Not out
|29
|27
|2
|1
|107.41
|Extras
|2w, 1lb
|3
|Total
|18.0 Overs, 4 wkts
|111
Fall of Wickets
- 10 Gunathilaka 2.1ov
- 15 Dickwella 3.4ov
- 27 Nissanka 5.6ov
- 46 Mathews 9.3ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|F.A. Allen
|4
|0
|13
|1
|3.25
|K. Sinclair
|2
|0
|19
|1
|9.50
|Holder
|4
|0
|27
|1
|6.75
|Pollard
|2
|0
|11
|0
|5.50
|O. McCoy
|3
|0
|22
|1
|7.33
|Bravo
|2.4
|0
|17
|0
|6.38
Match Details
- Date
- 7th - 8th Mar 2021
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Coolidge Cricket Ground
- Umpires
- J S Wilson, P A Gustard
- TV Umpire
- G O Brathwaite
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- N Duguid
Live Commentary
-
17.6
Dwayne Bravo to Ashen Bandara. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Sinclair.
-
17.5
Dwayne Bravo to Ashen Bandara. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, missed for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
17.4
Dwayne Bravo to Dinesh Chandimal. Yorker, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Holder.
-
17.3
Dwayne Bravo to Dinesh Chandimal. Full toss, middle stump down the track flick, to long on for 2 runs, shy attempt by Holder.
-
17.2
Dwayne Bravo to Ashen Bandara. Full toss, down leg side backing away flick, inside edge to gully for 1 run, fielded by McCoy.
-
17.1
Dwayne Bravo to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
16.6
Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep cover for 3 runs, run save by Allen.
-
16.5
Jason Holder to Ashen Bandara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
16.4
Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
16.3
Jason Holder to Ashen Bandara. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
16.2
Jason Holder to Ashen Bandara. Half volley, down leg side backing away working, missed for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
16.1
FOUR! Jason Holder to Ashen Bandara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
15.6
Obed McCoy to Ashen Bandara. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Slog, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Allen.
-
15.5
FOUR! Obed McCoy to Ashen Bandara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
15.4
SIX! Obed McCoy to Ashen Bandara. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. Bandara swings hard and the wind does the rest.
-
15.3
Obed McCoy to Ashen Bandara. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
15.2
Obed McCoy to Dinesh Chandimal. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sinclair.
-
15.1
Obed McCoy to Ashen Bandara. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
14.6
Dwayne Bravo to Ashen Bandara. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
14.5
Dwayne Bravo to Dinesh Chandimal. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
14.4
Dwayne Bravo to Dinesh Chandimal. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
14.3
FOUR! Dwayne Bravo to Dinesh Chandimal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
14.2
Dwayne Bravo to Ashen Bandara. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by McCoy.
-
14.1
Dwayne Bravo to Dinesh Chandimal. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
13.6
Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Allen.
-
13.5
Jason Holder to Ashen Bandara. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sinclair.
-
13.4
Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, mis-fielded by Powell.
-
13.3
Jason Holder to Ashen Bandara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sinclair.
-
13.2
Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to third man for 1 run, fielded by McCoy.
-
13.1
FOUR! Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Chandimal places the ball in the gap for a boundary.
-
12.6
Dwayne Bravo to Dinesh Chandimal. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
12.5
Dwayne Bravo to Dinesh Chandimal. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
12.4
Dwayne Bravo to Ashen Bandara. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, Spliced to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Gayle.
-
12.4
Wide Dwayne Bravo to Ashen Bandara. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
12.3
Dwayne Bravo to Ashen Bandara. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
12.2
Dwayne Bravo to Ashen Bandara. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Sinclair.
-
12.1
Dwayne Bravo to Dinesh Chandimal. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, direct hit by Simmons.
-
11.6
Obed McCoy to Ashen Bandara. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
11.5
Obed McCoy to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sinclair.
-
11.5
Wide Obed McCoy to Dinesh Chandimal. Slower length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
11.4
Obed McCoy to Dinesh Chandimal. Slower length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
11.3
Obed McCoy to Ashen Bandara. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Holder.
-
11.2
Obed McCoy to Dinesh Chandimal. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sinclair.
-
11.1
FOUR! Obed McCoy to Dinesh Chandimal. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Sinclair. Flick of the wrist. Chandimal flicks the ball for a boundary.
-
10.6
Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run.
-
10.5
Kieron Pollard to Ashen Bandara. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.
-
10.4
Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
10.3
Kieron Pollard to Ashen Bandara. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Sinclair.
-
10.2
Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.
-
10.1
Kieron Pollard to Ashen Bandara. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Allen.
-
9.6
Obed McCoy to Ashen Bandara. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Gayle.
-
9.5
Obed McCoy to Ashen Bandara. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Simmons.
-
9.4
Obed McCoy to Ashen Bandara. Short, to leg on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
9.3
OUT! Caught. Obed McCoy to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge, caught by Pooran. Mathews looks to push the ball but he nicks it to the keeper.
-
9.2
Obed McCoy to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Simmons.
-
9.1
Obed McCoy to Dinesh Chandimal. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sinclair.
-
8.6
Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Sinclair.
-
8.5
Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
8.4
Kieron Pollard to Angelo Mathews. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
8.3
Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by McCoy.
-
8.2
Kieron Pollard to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
8.1
Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Gayle.