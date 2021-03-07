Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

W Indies

 

In Play
Badge

Sri Lanka

111-4  (18.0 ov)

Sri Lanka are 111 for 4 with 2.0 overs left

W Indies vs Sri Lanka

SUMMARY
Sri Lanka 1st 111-4 (18.0 ov)
Sri Lanka are 111 for 4 with 2.0 overs left

Sri Lanka 1st Innings111-4

sri lanka Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
M.D. Gunathilaka c&b Allen 9 9 1 0 100.00
P. Nissanka c Sinclair b Holder 5 13 0 0 38.46
D.P.D.N. Dickwella c Holder b Sinclair 4 6 0 0 66.67
L.D. Chandimal Not out 50 42 3 0 119.05
A.D. Mathews (c) c Pooran b McCoy 11 11 1 0 100.00
K.N.A. Bandara Not out 29 27 2 1 107.41
Extras 2w, 1lb 3
Total 18.0 Overs, 4 wkts 111
To Bat: 
N.L.T.C. Perera,
P.W.H. De Silva,
M.K.P.A.D. Perera,
P.A.D.L.R. Sandakan,
P.V.D. Chameera

Fall of Wickets

  1. 10 Gunathilaka 2.1ov
  2. 15 Dickwella 3.4ov
  3. 27 Nissanka 5.6ov
  4. 46 Mathews 9.3ov
W Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
F.A. Allen 4 0 13 1 3.25
K. Sinclair 2 0 19 1 9.50
Holder 4 0 27 1 6.75
Pollard 2 0 11 0 5.50
O. McCoy 3 0 22 1 7.33
Bravo 2.4 0 17 0 6.38

Match Details

Date
7th - 8th Mar 2021
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Coolidge Cricket Ground
Umpires
J S Wilson, P A Gustard
TV Umpire
G O Brathwaite
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
N Duguid

Live Commentary

Last Updated: March 7, 2021 11:18pm

  •  

    17.6

    Dwayne Bravo to Ashen Bandara. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Sinclair.

  •  

    17.5

    Dwayne Bravo to Ashen Bandara. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, missed for no runs, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    17.4

    Dwayne Bravo to Dinesh Chandimal. Yorker, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Holder.

  •  

    17.3

    Dwayne Bravo to Dinesh Chandimal. Full toss, middle stump down the track flick, to long on for 2 runs, shy attempt by Holder.

  •  

    17.2

    Dwayne Bravo to Ashen Bandara. Full toss, down leg side backing away flick, inside edge to gully for 1 run, fielded by McCoy.

  •  

    17.1

    Dwayne Bravo to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    16.6

    Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep cover for 3 runs, run save by Allen.

  •  

    16.5

    Jason Holder to Ashen Bandara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Powell.

  •  

    16.4

    Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Powell.

  •  

    16.3

    Jason Holder to Ashen Bandara. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.

  •  

    16.2

    Jason Holder to Ashen Bandara. Half volley, down leg side backing away working, missed for no runs, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    16.1

    FOUR! Jason Holder to Ashen Bandara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    15.6

    Obed McCoy to Ashen Bandara. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Slog, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Allen.

  •  

    15.5

    FOUR! Obed McCoy to Ashen Bandara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    15.4

    SIX! Obed McCoy to Ashen Bandara. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. Bandara swings hard and the wind does the rest.

  •  

    15.3

    Obed McCoy to Ashen Bandara. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    15.2

    Obed McCoy to Dinesh Chandimal. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sinclair.

  •  

    15.1

    Obed McCoy to Ashen Bandara. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Powell.

  •  

    14.6

    Dwayne Bravo to Ashen Bandara. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.

  •  

    14.5

    Dwayne Bravo to Dinesh Chandimal. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.

  •  

    14.4

    Dwayne Bravo to Dinesh Chandimal. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    14.3

    FOUR! Dwayne Bravo to Dinesh Chandimal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    14.2

    Dwayne Bravo to Ashen Bandara. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by McCoy.

  •  

    14.1

    Dwayne Bravo to Dinesh Chandimal. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.

  •  

    13.6

    Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Allen.

  •  

    13.5

    Jason Holder to Ashen Bandara. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sinclair.

  •  

    13.4

    Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, mis-fielded by Powell.

  •  

    13.3

    Jason Holder to Ashen Bandara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sinclair.

  •  

    13.2

    Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to third man for 1 run, fielded by McCoy.

  •  

    13.1

    FOUR! Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Chandimal places the ball in the gap for a boundary.

  •  

    12.6

    Dwayne Bravo to Dinesh Chandimal. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Powell.

  •  

    12.5

    Dwayne Bravo to Dinesh Chandimal. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    12.4

    Dwayne Bravo to Ashen Bandara. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, Spliced to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Gayle.

  •  

    12.4

    Wide Dwayne Bravo to Ashen Bandara. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    12.3

    Dwayne Bravo to Ashen Bandara. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    12.2

    Dwayne Bravo to Ashen Bandara. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Sinclair.

  •  

    12.1

    Dwayne Bravo to Dinesh Chandimal. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, direct hit by Simmons.

  •  

    11.6

    Obed McCoy to Ashen Bandara. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    11.5

    Obed McCoy to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sinclair.

  •  

    11.5

    Wide Obed McCoy to Dinesh Chandimal. Slower length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    11.4

    Obed McCoy to Dinesh Chandimal. Slower length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    11.3

    Obed McCoy to Ashen Bandara. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Holder.

  •  

    11.2

    Obed McCoy to Dinesh Chandimal. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sinclair.

  •  

    11.1

    FOUR! Obed McCoy to Dinesh Chandimal. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Sinclair. Flick of the wrist. Chandimal flicks the ball for a boundary.

  •  

    10.6

    Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    10.5

    Kieron Pollard to Ashen Bandara. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.

  •  

    10.4

    Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.

  •  

    10.3

    Kieron Pollard to Ashen Bandara. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Sinclair.

  •  

    10.2

    Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.

  •  

    10.1

    Kieron Pollard to Ashen Bandara. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Allen.

  •  

    9.6

    Obed McCoy to Ashen Bandara. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Gayle.

  •  

    9.5

    Obed McCoy to Ashen Bandara. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Simmons.

  •  

    9.4

    Obed McCoy to Ashen Bandara. Short, to leg on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Pooran.

  • 9.3

    OUT! Caught. Obed McCoy to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge, caught by Pooran. Mathews looks to push the ball but he nicks it to the keeper.

  •  

    9.2

    Obed McCoy to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Simmons.

  •  

    9.1

    Obed McCoy to Dinesh Chandimal. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sinclair.

  •  

    8.6

    Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Sinclair.

  •  

    8.5

    Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    8.4

    Kieron Pollard to Angelo Mathews. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.

  •  

    8.3

    Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by McCoy.

  •  

    8.2

    Kieron Pollard to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Powell.

  •  

    8.1

    Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Gayle.

