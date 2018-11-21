Hosts and holders Windies will be aiming to repeat the heroics that saw them beat Australia to lift the 2016 Women's World T20 when they meet the Southern Stars in this year's semi-final in Antigua.

The last time to two teams met at the World T20 was in the final at the previous edition of the tournament in India, when Stafanie Taylor's side, seen as the underdogs against Meg Lanning's three-time world champions, pulled off a shock eight-wicket win.

Windies have delighted their home fans as they have gone through the group stages of the tournament unbeaten, beating England in their final game to top Group A and set up another showdown with Australia.

Having underwhelmed with the bat in their opening two matches, Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin and Taylor came to life against Sri Lanka, smashing sixes for fun as the home side racked up the third-highest score at a Women's WT20.

With the ball the Windies have been superb at utilising their knowledge of home conditions to strangle their opponents, with Dottin their main threat - the all-rounder is the leading wicket-taker so far with nine.

Meanwhile, Lanning's team have undergone a renaissance in recent months after struggling in T20Is in 2017 and have lost just two of their 15 matches in the format this year.

3:20 Ahead of the semi-finals of the Women's World T20, Nasser Hussain gives his top picks from the four teams contesting for the title.

One of those losses came against India in their final Group B match as they were bowled out for 119 in 19.4 overs in a chase of 164 against Harmanpreet Kaur's side.

The Southern Stars were forced to bat without opener and star performer Alyssa Healy who suffered a mild concussion after colliding with bowler Megan Schutt as the pair went for a catch in the first innings of the match.

However, Healy is likely to return for the semi-final and Australia's own bowling unit which includes seamers Schutt and Elysse Perry and young spinner Ashleigh Gardner have been particularly potent throughout the competition and pose a distinct threat to the Windies batters.

Watch the Windies take on Australia in the first Women's World T20 semi-final live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30pm.