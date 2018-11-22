Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

West Indies

71
Result
Badge

Australia

142-5

Australia Women win by 71 runs

West Indies vs Australia

Australia beat reigning champions Windies by 71 runs to reach Women's World T20 final

Australia are through to the Women's World T20 final

Australia thrashed holders Windies by 71 runs to reach the final of the Women's World T20 in Antigua after bowling the hosts out for just 71.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Alyssa Healy returned in style after a mild concussion in the final group match against India with her 46 the mainstay in Australia's innings of 142-5.

In reply, the home side crumbled in front of a sold-out crowd as a brilliant spell of bowling from Ellyse Perry saw her pick up 2-2 in two overs - Delissa Kimmince and Ashleigh Gardner also picked up two wickets apiece as the Windies fell well short of their target.

Live Women's ICC World T20 Cricket

2018 Final

November 24, 2018, 11:30pm


Remote Record

The home side claimed the early wicket they desired after opting to bowl first at the Sir Vivian Richards ground, as Beth Mooney tamely spooned Shakera Selman straight to mid-off.

On a pitch that saw runs hard to come by, Healy continued her impressive form in the tournament as she found boundaries more often than her team-mates and the opener shared a 51-run, second-wicket partnership with Meg Lanning (31).

However, after striking Afy Fletcher for back-to-back fours, an attempted sweep off the last ball of the spinner's over saw Healy loop the ball straight to short fine leg.

Lanning was twice fortunate to avoid losing her wicket early in her innings - getting back just in time to avoid being stumped and then run out in consecutive balls - but just as she looked to push on the Southern Stars' skipper was brilliantly bowled by Deandra Dottin.

Meg Lanning scored 31 in Australia's innings

Britney Cooper pulled off a brilliant catch in the deep to get rid of Elyse Villani as Australia's innings looked to be tailing away but Dottin struggled to get her lines right, allowing Australia to seize momentum back as Rachael Haynes chipped in with an unbeaten 25 to set the Windies 143 to reach the final.

The hosts' chase got off to a poor start as Healy did brilliantly to run out Hayley Matthews before Perry picked up two wickets in two overs with Dottin and Shermaine Campbelle out cheaply.

Captain Stafanie Taylor looked to play the anchor role but with the run-rate rising she attempted to hit out and was caught at mid-off as the hosts looked all but out of the contest.

The Windies innings crashed to a demoralising end, losing their last six wickets for 27 runs as Australia reached their fifth consecutive Women's World T20 final.

Match Details

Date
22nd - 26th Nov 2018
Toss
West Indies Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Umpires
L Rusere, N N Menon
TV Umpire
A Raza
Match Referee
G F Labrooy
Reserve Umpire
S Redfern

west indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
H.K. Matthews run out (Healy) 5
D.J.S. Dottin b Perry 6
S.R. Taylor c Wareham b Molineux 16
S.A. Campbelle c Molineux b Perry 7
N.Y. McLean c Lanning b Kimmince 0
K.A. Knight c Perry b Gardner 7
B. Cooper c Healy b Kimmince 2
C.A. Henry c Wareham b Schutt 8
A.S.S. Fletcher b Gardner 3
S.S. Connell Not out 6
S.C. Selman s Healy b Wareham 3
Extras 5w, 3lb 8
Total All Out, 17.3 Overs 71
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M.L. Schutt 3 0 13 1
S. Molineux 3 0 14 1
Perry 2 1 2 2
D.M. Kimmince 4 0 17 2
A. Gardner 4 0 15 2
G. Wareham 1.3 0 7 1
Full Bowling Card

