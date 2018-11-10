Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

West Indies

106-8
Result
Badge

Bangladesh Wome

46

West Indies Women win by 60 runs

West Indies vs Bangladesh Wome

Deandra Dottin destroys Bangladesh as Windies Women start World T20 with win

Windies seamer takes 5-5 as Bangladesh are rolled for 46

Deandra Dottin picked up the third-best figures in Women's T20s

Deandra Dottin claimed stunning figures of 5-5 in 3.4 overs as Windies Women rolled Bangladesh for 46 to kick off their World T20 defence with a 60-run victory in Providence.

SCORECARD

No Bangladesh batter reached double figures - Fargana Hoque top-scoring with eight - as Dottin's rapid spell earned her the third-best figures in Women's Twenty20 internationals.

Tournament hosts Windies needed something special after scraping to 106-8 - skipper Stafanie Taylor (29) and Kycia Knight (32) the only players to fire as Jahanara Alam (3-23) and Rumana Ahmed (2-16) led a disciplined bowling display.

v

Live Women's ICC World T20 Cricket

England vs Sri Lanka

November 10, 2018, 7:30pm


Remote Record

Dottin duly obliged, striking twice in her first over - Hoque clothing a searing bouncer back to the seamer - and then twice more in her second.

The 27-year-old sealed her five-wicket haul by poleaxing Salma Khatun's middle stump at the start of her fourth over, with Windies wrapping up the win three balls later with a run out - Bangladesh skittled in 14.4 overs.

Dottin delivered 18 dot balls out of 22 en route to the best bowling figures at a Women's World T20, beating Sune Luus' 5-8 for South Africa against Ireland during the 2016 event in India.

Bangladesh's total is also the lowest in Women's World T20 history, knocking the 58-9 they scored against England at Sylhet in 2014 into second place.

Watch every match from the ICC Women's World T20 live on Sky Sports.

Match Details

Date
10th - 13th Nov 2018
Toss
Bangladesh Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Providence Stadium
Umpires
L Rusere, S Redfern
TV Umpire
S George
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
W R Knights

bangladesh wome BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S. Sultana c Matthews b Selman 5
A. Rahman b Taylor 6
J. Alam c Taylor b Selman 3
F.H. Pinky c&b Dottin 8
N.S. Joty b Dottin 2
R. Ahmed b Dottin 2
S. Islam b Fletcher 4
L. Mondal b Dottin 0
F. Khatun Not out 3
S. Khatun b Dottin 5
K.T. Kubra run out (McLean) 1
Extras 4w, 2b, 1lb 7
Total All Out, 14.4 Overs 46
Full Batting Card

west indies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Selman 4 1 12 2
S.S. Connell 2 0 4 0
S.R. Taylor 2 0 10 1
Dottin 3.4 1 5 5
Fletcher 3 0 12 1
Full Bowling Card

©2018 Sky UK