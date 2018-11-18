England's Nat Sciver chats with Nasser Hussain about the tournament so far and to what she credits her sensational figures of 3-4 in the match against South Africa.

It is a top-of-the-table clash between hosts and holders Windies and England in their final Group A match of the ICC Women's World T20, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Both teams are unbeaten heading into the last match of this round - England picked up convincing wins over Bangladesh and South Africa following a washout against Sri Lanka while Windies brushed aside all three sides to make a strong start to defending their title.

Stafanie Taylor's side struck the highest score in a Women's World T20 match against Sri Lanka, smashing 187-5, to ensure they remain at the top of Group A after three games.

Heather Knight's side are also in rude form, with Anya Shrubsole clinching a brilliant hat-trick in the win over Dane van Niekerk's side - Nat Sciver was named player-of-the-match for her impressive figures of 3-4.

Although Danni Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont have yet to hit the highs previously shown, the openers both looked in good touch as they made a fast start to the low chase against the Proteas - with the former becoming the fourth England player to pass 1,000 T20I runs.

Despite becoming just the second woman to take a hat-trick at a World T20, Shrubsole was keen to shy away from the limelight and admitted England still had room for improvement.

"[The hat-trick] is the sort of thing that becomes a headline but in my opinion it is a little bit of a footnote to everything else," she told Sky Sports Cricket.

"I thought we were a bit sloppy in the field at times, gave away a few easy runs and possibly in a slightly bigger chase you wouldn't want to lose three wickets pretty quickly."

Although the last six T20I matches between the two sides have not been kind to England, they have managed just one win and a tie with the Windies coming out on top on four occasions, their most recent meeting saw Knight's side clinch a nail-biting final-ball one-wicket victory in the 2016 World T20 in India.

