England will play India in the Women's World T20 semi-finals after they suffered a four-wicket loss to Windies in their final group match in St Lucia.

Deandra Dottin (46) and Shermain Campbelle (45) saw the hosts edge to their low target of 116 and earn a final-four clash against Australia after topping Group A.

Sophia Dunkley (39) top-scored for England as they were restricted to a below-par 115-8 and although Anya Shrubsole took two wickets with her first three balls at the start of the innings, Kycia Knight struck her first ball to the boundary to take the holders home with three balls spare in a chaotic finish.

Stafanie Taylor's decision to bowl paid dividends as England's top-order were exposed by the hosts' dynamic attack with seamer Shakera Selman (2-15) having Danni Wyatt (1) caught in the first over.

A review from the Windies confirmed Nat Sciver had edged Selman behind and with the away side's middle order called on for the first time in the tournament, Heather Knight's side lost their next three wickets for just two runs in eight balls as they collapsed to 50-6.

Despite a mighty six from Shrubsole (29) bringing up a fifty-run seventh-wicket stand with Dunkley, England could only muster 115-8.

Having ended the previous match against South Africa with a hat-trick, Shrubsole bowled Matthews with her first delivery and then got through Taylor's defences two balls later to reduce Windies to 3-2 after 10 balls of their innings.

Dottin and Campbelle dug in under challenging evening conditions with the former soaking up dot balls in between launching mighty sixes, sharing a 68-run third-wicket stand.

Defending five off the final over, England put down two catches and although Britney Cooper was run out, Knight ensured the home fans has plenty to cheer about.

