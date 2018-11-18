Cricket Match

West Indies Women win by 4 wickets

West Indies vs England

England suffer six-wicket loss to Windies to set up semi-final clash against India

Watch England play India in second semi-final of the ICC Women's World T20 from 11.30pm on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Cricket

Windies Women remain unbeaten in the Women's World T20 in the Caribbean

England will play India in the Women's World T20 semi-finals after they suffered a four-wicket loss to Windies in their final group match in St Lucia.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Deandra Dottin (46) and Shermain Campbelle (45) saw the hosts edge to their low target of 116 and earn a final-four clash against Australia after topping Group A.

Sophia Dunkley (39) top-scored for England as they were restricted to a below-par 115-8 and although Anya Shrubsole took two wickets with her first three balls at the start of the innings, Kycia Knight struck her first ball to the boundary to take the holders home with three balls spare in a chaotic finish.

Stafanie Taylor's decision to bowl paid dividends as England's top-order were exposed by the hosts' dynamic attack with seamer Shakera Selman (2-15) having Danni Wyatt (1) caught in the first over.

A review from the Windies confirmed Nat Sciver had edged Selman behind and with the away side's middle order called on for the first time in the tournament, Heather Knight's side lost their next three wickets for just two runs in eight balls as they collapsed to 50-6.

Despite a mighty six from Shrubsole (29) bringing up a fifty-run seventh-wicket stand with Dunkley, England could only muster 115-8.

Deandra Dottin has scored 115 runs so far in the tournament

Having ended the previous match against South Africa with a hat-trick, Shrubsole bowled Matthews with her first delivery and then got through Taylor's defences two balls later to reduce Windies to 3-2 after 10 balls of their innings.

Dottin and Campbelle dug in under challenging evening conditions with the former soaking up dot balls in between launching mighty sixes, sharing a 68-run third-wicket stand.

Defending five off the final over, England put down two catches and although Britney Cooper was run out, Knight ensured the home fans has plenty to cheer about.

Watch the ICC Women's World T20 semi-finals live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30pm on Thursday.

Match Details

Date
18th - 22nd Nov 2018
Toss
West Indies Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Beausejour Stadium
Umpires
N N Menon, K D Cotton
TV Umpire
A Raza
Match Referee
G F Labrooy
Reserve Umpire
S I S Saikat

west indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
H.K. Matthews b Shrubsole 1
D.J.S. Dottin c Wyatt b Gordon 46
S.R. Taylor b Shrubsole 0
S.A. Campbelle c Wyatt b Shrubsole 45
N.Y. McLean b Ecclestone 8
B. Cooper run out (Winfield) 7
K.A. Knight Not out 4
Extras 2w, 2b, 2lb 6
Total 19.3 Overs 117 - 6
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
N.R. Sciver 4 0 22 0
Shrubsole 3.3 1 10 3
S. Ecclestone 4 0 28 1
K.L. Gordon 4 0 14 1
D. Hazell 4 0 39 0
Full Bowling Card

