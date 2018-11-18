Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

West Indies

 
In Play
Badge

England

22-2  (4.0 ov)

England Women are 22 for 2 with 16.0 overs left

West Indies vs England

WWT20: Windies vs England LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary as England take on hosts and holders Windies in their final Women's World T20 Group A match. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
18th - 22nd Nov 2018
Toss
West Indies Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Beausejour Stadium
Umpires
N N Menon, K D Cotton
TV Umpire
A Raza
Match Referee
G F Labrooy
Reserve Umpire
S I S Saikat

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.N. Wyatt c Henry b Selman 1
T.T. Beaumont Not out 13
A.E. Jones c Taylor b Connell 8
Extras 0
Total 4.0 Overs 22 - 2
Full Batting Card

west indies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Selman 2 0 8 1
S.S. Connell 1.3 0 13 0
Full Bowling Card