Cricket Match
West Indies
43-0 (8.5 ov)
England
West Indies vs England
|39-0 (7.5 ov)
|West Indies Women are 43 for 0 with 41.1 overs left
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.J.S. Dottin
|Not out
|19
|27
|1
|1
|70.37
|H.K. Matthews
|Not out
|20
|27
|3
|0
|74.07
|Extras
|1nb, 2w, 1lb
|4
|Total
|7.5 Overs, 0 wkts
|39
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Brunt
|4
|0
|22
|0
|5.50
|Shrubsole
|4
|0
|20
|0
|5.00
|N.R. Sciver
|0.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Match Details
- Date
- 8th - 9th Mar 2022
- Toss
- West Indies Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- University Oval
- Umpires
- C A Polosak, L Rusere
- TV Umpire
- P Wilson
- Match Referee
- G S Lakshmi
- Reserve Umpire
- E Sheridan
Live Commentary
-
8.5
Natalie Sciver to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Knight.
-
8.4
Natalie Sciver to Deandra Dottin. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brunt.
-
8.3
Natalie Sciver to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ecclestone.
-
8.2
Natalie Sciver to Deandra Dottin. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, mis-timed to short leg for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
8.1
Natalie Sciver to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
7.6
FOUR! Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
7.5
Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to point for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.
-
7.4
Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
7.3
Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.
-
7.2
Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Knight.
-
7.1
Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Knight.
-
6.6
Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
6.5
Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley, fielded by Knight.
-
6.5
Wide Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jones.
-
6.4
Katherine Brunt to Hayley Matthews. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sciver.
-
6.3
FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Hayley Matthews. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Placement perfection.
-
6.2
Katherine Brunt to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.
-
6.1
FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Hayley Matthews. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
5.6
Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ecclestone.
-
5.5
Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wyatt.
-
5.4
Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point for 2 runs, dropped catch by Beaumont, fielded by Brunt.
-
5.3
Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.
-
5.2
Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ecclestone.
-
5.1
Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wyatt.
-
4.6
Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ecclestone.
-
4.5
Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Back of a length, middle stump on the front foot Slog, hit body to point for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.
-
4.4
Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Out-swinging back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, shy attempt by Wyatt, fielded by Beaumont.
-
4.3
Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Cross.
-
4.3
FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep square leg and it was a no ball.
-
4.2
Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.
-
4.2
Wide Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Jones.
-
4.1
Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Out-swinging back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Knight.
-
3.6
Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Winfield-Hill.
-
3.5
Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Winfield-Hill.
-
3.4
Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. In-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cross.
-
3.3
Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
3.2
Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. In-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wyatt.
-
3.1
Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit body to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
2.6
Katherine Brunt to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Sciver.
-
2.5
Katherine Brunt to Hayley Matthews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.
-
2.4
Katherine Brunt to Hayley Matthews. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.
-
2.3
Katherine Brunt to Hayley Matthews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.
-
2.2
Katherine Brunt to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Beaumont.
-
2.1
Katherine Brunt to Hayley Matthews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ecclestone.
-
1.6
SIX! Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. First maximum of the day.
-
1.5
Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.
-
1.4
Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wyatt.
-
1.3
Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Brunt.
-
1.2
Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cross.
-
0.6
Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. In-swinging back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Shrubsole.
-
0.5
Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Sciver.
-
0.4
Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.
-
0.3
Katherine Brunt to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Ecclestone, fielded by Ecclestone.
-
0.2
Katherine Brunt to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Beaumont.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to extra cover for 1 run, dropped catch by Winfield-Hill, fielded by Dunkley.