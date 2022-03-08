Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

West Indies

43-0 (8.5 ov)

In Play
Badge

England

 

West Indies Women are 43 for 0 with 41.1 overs left

West Indies vs England

SUMMARY
West Indies 1st 39-0 (7.5 ov)
West Indies 1st Innings39-0

west indies Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
D.J.S. Dottin Not out 19 27 1 1 70.37
H.K. Matthews Not out 20 27 3 0 74.07
Extras 1nb, 2w, 1lb 4
Total 7.5 Overs, 0 wkts 39
To Bat: 
K.A. Knight,
S.R. Taylor,
S.A. Campbelle,
C.N. Nation,
C.A. Henry,
A.A. Alleyne,
S.S. Connell,
A. Mohammed,
S.C. Selman

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Brunt 4 0 22 0 5.50
Shrubsole 4 0 20 0 5.00
N.R. Sciver 0.4 0 0 0 0

Match Details

Date
8th - 9th Mar 2022
Toss
West Indies Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
University Oval
Umpires
C A Polosak, L Rusere
TV Umpire
P Wilson
Match Referee
G S Lakshmi
Reserve Umpire
E Sheridan

Live Commentary

Last Updated: March 8, 2022 10:35pm

  •  

    8.5

    Natalie Sciver to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Knight.

  •  

    8.4

    Natalie Sciver to Deandra Dottin. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brunt.

  •  

    8.3

    Natalie Sciver to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ecclestone.

  •  

    8.2

    Natalie Sciver to Deandra Dottin. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, mis-timed to short leg for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    8.1

    Natalie Sciver to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    7.6

    FOUR! Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    7.5

    Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to point for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.

  •  

    7.4

    Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    7.3

    Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.

  •  

    7.2

    Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Knight.

  •  

    7.1

    Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Knight.

  •  

    6.6

    Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    6.5

    Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley, fielded by Knight.

  •  

    6.5

    Wide Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    6.4

    Katherine Brunt to Hayley Matthews. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sciver.

  •  

    6.3

    FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Hayley Matthews. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Placement perfection.

  •  

    6.2

    Katherine Brunt to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.

  •  

    6.1

    FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Hayley Matthews. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.6

    Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ecclestone.

  •  

    5.5

    Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wyatt.

  •  

    5.4

    Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point for 2 runs, dropped catch by Beaumont, fielded by Brunt.

  •  

    5.3

    Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.

  •  

    5.2

    Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ecclestone.

  •  

    5.1

    Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wyatt.

  •  

    4.6

    Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ecclestone.

  •  

    4.5

    Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Back of a length, middle stump on the front foot Slog, hit body to point for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.

  •  

    4.4

    Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Out-swinging back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, shy attempt by Wyatt, fielded by Beaumont.

  •  

    4.3

    Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Cross.

  •  

    4.3

    FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep square leg and it was a no ball.

  •  

    4.2

    Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.

  •  

    4.2

    Wide Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    4.1

    Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Out-swinging back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Knight.

  •  

    3.6

    Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Winfield-Hill.

  •  

    3.5

    Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Winfield-Hill.

  •  

    3.4

    Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. In-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cross.

  •  

    3.3

    Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    3.2

    Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. In-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wyatt.

  •  

    3.1

    Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit body to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    2.6

    Katherine Brunt to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Sciver.

  •  

    2.5

    Katherine Brunt to Hayley Matthews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.

  •  

    2.4

    Katherine Brunt to Hayley Matthews. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.

  •  

    2.3

    Katherine Brunt to Hayley Matthews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.

  •  

    2.2

    Katherine Brunt to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Beaumont.

  •  

    2.1

    Katherine Brunt to Hayley Matthews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ecclestone.

  •  

    1.6

    SIX! Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. First maximum of the day.

  •  

    1.5

    Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.

  •  

    1.4

    Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wyatt.

  •  

    1.3

    Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Brunt.

  •  

    1.2

    Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.

  •  

    1.1

    NEW BALL. Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cross.

  •  

    0.6

    Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. In-swinging back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Shrubsole.

  •  

    0.5

    Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Sciver.

  •  

    0.4

    Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.

  •  

    0.3

    Katherine Brunt to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Ecclestone, fielded by Ecclestone.

  •  

    0.2

    Katherine Brunt to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Beaumont.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to extra cover for 1 run, dropped catch by Winfield-Hill, fielded by Dunkley.

Full Commentary