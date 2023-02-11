Cricket Match
West Indies
135-7
England
67-2 (6.3 ov)
West Indies vs England
|England 1st
|67-2 (6.3 ov)
|West Indies 1st
|135-7 (20.0 ov)
|England Women need 69 runs to win from 13.3 overs
England 1st Innings67-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.I.R. Dunkley
|c&b Henry
|34
|18
|4
|1
|188.89
|D.N. Wyatt
|c Nation b Henry
|11
|9
|2
|0
|122.22
|A.R. Capsey
|Not out
|9
|7
|2
|0
|128.57
|N.R. Sciver-Brunt
|Not out
|9
|5
|2
|0
|180.00
|Extras
|4w,
|4
|Total
|6.3 Overs, 2 wkts
|67
Fall of Wickets
- 37 Wyatt 3.3ov
- 50 Dunkley 5.1ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|C.A. Henry
|3
|0
|22
|2
|7.33
|S.S. Connell
|2
|0
|19
|0
|9.50
|H.K. Matthews
|1
|0
|17
|0
|17.00
|Selman
|0.2
|0
|5
|0
|15.00
West Indies 1st Innings135-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H.K. Matthews (c)
|lbw Ecclestone
|42
|32
|8
|0
|131.25
|S.R. Taylor
|lbw Glenn
|3
|15
|0
|0
|20.00
|S.A. Campbelle
|c Jones b Sciver-Brunt
|34
|37
|4
|0
|91.89
|S. Gajnabi
|run out (Capsey)
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|C.A. Henry
|run out (Knight)
|14
|13
|2
|0
|107.69
|C.N. Nation
|Not out
|9
|9
|0
|0
|100.00
|A.S.S. Fletcher
|lbw Ecclestone
|10
|5
|1
|0
|200.00
|Z. James
|lbw Ecclestone
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|S.S. Connell
|Not out
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|Extras
|12w, 2b, 4lb
|18
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|135
- To Bat:
- R.S. Williams,
- S.C. Selman
Fall of Wickets
- 47 Taylor 6.2ov
- 69 Matthews 10.2ov
- 71 Gajnabi 11.1ov
- 112 Campbelle 16.2ov
- 113 Henry 16.5ov
- 128 Fletcher 18.4ov
- 130 James 18.6ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|L.K. Bell
|3
|0
|20
|0
|6.67
|Brunt
|3
|0
|23
|1
|7.67
|C.E. Dean
|4
|0
|29
|0
|7.25
|S. Ecclestone
|4
|0
|23
|3
|5.75
|S. Glenn
|4
|0
|20
|1
|5.00
|N.R. Sciver
|2
|0
|14
|0
|7.00
Match Details
- Date
- 11th Feb 2023
- Toss
- West Indies Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Boland Bank Park, Paarl
- Umpires
- C A Polosak, V Rathi
- TV Umpire
- K D Cotton
- Match Referee
- S A Fritz
- Reserve Umpire
- L Agenbag
Live Commentary
-
6.3
FOUR! Shakera Selman to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
6.2
FOUR! Shakera Selman to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
6.1
Shakera Selman to Alice Capsey. Length ball, off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by James.
-
5.6
Chinelle Henry to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
5.6
Wide Chinelle Henry to Alice Capsey. Out-swinging half volley, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to third man for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Williams, fielded by Matthews.
-
5.6
Wide Chinelle Henry to Alice Capsey. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Williams.
-
5.5
Chinelle Henry to Alice Capsey. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
5.4
FOUR! Chinelle Henry to Alice Capsey. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
5.3
Chinelle Henry to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Connell.
-
5.2
Chinelle Henry to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
5.1
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Chinelle Henry to Sophia Dunkley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled back to bowler.
-
4.6
APPEAL! Shamilia Connell to Alice Capsey. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to second slip for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
4.5
Shamilia Connell to Sophia Dunkley. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, top edge in the air uncontrolled to short third man for 1 run.
-
4.4
Shamilia Connell to Sophia Dunkley. Full toss, middle stump down the track working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Gajnabi.
-
4.3
APPEAL! Shamilia Connell to Sophia Dunkley. Yorker, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Fletcher, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
4.2
FOUR! Shamilia Connell to Sophia Dunkley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
4.1
FOUR! Shamilia Connell to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
3.6
Chinelle Henry to Alice Capsey. Out-swinging yorker, wide outside off stump no foot movement cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
3.5
FOUR! Chinelle Henry to Alice Capsey. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
3.4
Chinelle Henry to Alice Capsey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Selman.
-
3.3
OUT! Caught. Chinelle Henry to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover, caught by Nation. Huge wicket for West Indies.
-
3.2
Chinelle Henry to Sophia Dunkley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 1 run, fielded by Gajnabi.
-
3.1
Chinelle Henry to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
2.6
Hayley Matthews to Sophia Dunkley. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Williams.
-
2.5
Hayley Matthews to Sophia Dunkley. Off break length ball, to leg on the back foot working, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Fletcher.
-
2.4
FOUR! Hayley Matthews to Sophia Dunkley. Off break length ball, middle stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
2.3
FOUR! Hayley Matthews to Sophia Dunkley. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
2.2
Hayley Matthews to Sophia Dunkley. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Nation, fielded by Campbelle.
-
2.1
SIX! Hayley Matthews to Sophia Dunkley. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
1.6
Shamilia Connell to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Campbelle.
-
1.5
FOUR! Shamilia Connell to Danni Wyatt. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge past third man for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Matthews.
-
1.5
Wide Shamilia Connell to Danni Wyatt. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for 1 run, fielded by Williams.
-
1.4
Shamilia Connell to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
1.3
Shamilia Connell to Danni Wyatt. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
1.2
Shamilia Connell to Danni Wyatt. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Selman.
-
1.1
Shamilia Connell to Sophia Dunkley. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, run save by Gajnabi, fielded by Campbelle.
-
0.6
FOUR! Chinelle Henry to Danni Wyatt. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
0.5
Chinelle Henry to Sophia Dunkley. Half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Campbelle.
-
0.4
Chinelle Henry to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Campbelle.
-
0.3
Chinelle Henry to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Selman, fielded by Fletcher.
-
0.2
Chinelle Henry to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Selman.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Chinelle Henry to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Connell.
-
19.6
Lauren Bell to Chedean Nation. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to deep backward point for 3 runs, fielded by Wyatt, overthrow by Jones, fielded by Ecclestone. That brings the first innings to a close. After a bright start from Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle played a steady knock and helped their side to post 135 runs on the board. Ecclestone bagged three wickets to her name.
-
19.5
Lauren Bell to Shamilia Connell. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for 1 run, by Knight.
-
19.4
Lauren Bell to Shamilia Connell. Slower ball half volley, wide outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
19.3
Lauren Bell to Shamilia Connell. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
19.2
Lauren Bell to Shamilia Connell. Leg cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
19.1
Lauren Bell to Chedean Nation. Slower ball full toss, outside off stump no foot movement pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sciver-Brunt.
-
18.6
OUT! L.B.W. Sophie Ecclestone to Zaida James. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, hit pad. Seven down for Windies.
-
18.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Zaida James. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Sciver-Brunt.
-
18.4
OUT! L.B.W. Sophie Ecclestone to Afy Fletcher. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot Slog, hit pad. Trapped in front!
-
18.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Afy Fletcher. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Capsey.
-
18.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Chedean Nation. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Capsey, fielded by Jones.
-
18.1
APPEAL! Sophie Ecclestone to Chedean Nation. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones, appeal made for Stumped. Chedean Nation is well inside the crease.
-
17.6
Charlie Dean to Chedean Nation. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Jones.
-
17.5
Charlie Dean to Afy Fletcher. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track pulling, mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dunkley.
-
17.4
Charlie Dean to Chedean Nation. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, shy attempt by Bell, fielded by Ecclestone.
-
17.3
Charlie Dean to Afy Fletcher. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, outside edge to third man for 3 runs, run save by Bell, fielded by Capsey.
-
17.2
FOUR! Charlie Dean to Afy Fletcher. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.
-
17.1
Charlie Dean to Chedean Nation. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short fine leg for 1 run, run save by Glenn, fielded by Jones.
-
16.6
Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Chedean Nation. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Dean.
-
16.5
OUT! Run Out. Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Chinelle Henry. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover, direct hit by Knight. A suicidal run out.
-
16.4
Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Chinelle Henry. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.
-
16.3
Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Chedean Nation. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Glenn.
-
16.2
OUT! Caught. Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Shemaine Campbelle. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, top edge, caught by Jones. Edged and gone!
-
16.2
Wide Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Chinelle Henry. Leg cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to backward square leg for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Jones.
-
16.1
FOUR! Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Chinelle Henry. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.