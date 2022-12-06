Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

West Indies

 

In Play
Badge

England

103-3  (18.4 ov)

West Indies vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 103-3 (18.4 ov)
England Women are 103 for 3 with 31.2 overs left

England 1st Innings103-3

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
T.T. Beaumont c Gajnabi b Alleyne 21 33 2 0 63.64
E.L. Lamb run out (Campbelle) 25 29 4 0 86.21
S.I.R. Dunkley Not out 35 30 5 0 116.67
N.R. Sciver lbw Fraser 5 8 0 0 62.50
H.C. Knight (c) Not out 10 12 0 0 83.33
Extras 7w, 7
Total 18.4 Overs, 3 wkts 103
To Bat: 
D.N. Wyatt,
A.E. Jones,
S. Ecclestone,
C.E. Dean,
K.L. Cross,
L.K. Bell

Fall of Wickets

  1. 42 Lamb 8.4ov
  2. 65 Beaumont 11.5ov
  3. 82 Sciver 14.2ov
West Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
C.S. Fraser 5 0 25 1 5.00
C.A. Henry 4 0 20 0 5.00
H.K. Matthews 1 0 8 0 8.00
A.A. Alleyne 4.2 0 21 1 4.85
S.S. Grimmond 2 0 17 0 8.50
Fletcher 2 0 8 0 4.00

Match Details

Date
6th - 7th Dec 2022
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Umpires
N Duguid, L A Reifer

Live Commentary

Last Updated: December 6, 2022 7:17pm

  •  

    18.4

    FOUR! Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    18.3

    Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    18.2

    Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs, run save by Matthews.

  •  

    18.1

    Aaliyah Alleyne to Heather Knight. Length ball, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    17.6

    Afy Fletcher to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    17.5

    Afy Fletcher to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Knight.

  •  

    17.4

    Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, cutting, Played to gully for 1 run.

  •  

    17.3

    Afy Fletcher to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, slog sweeping, mis-timed to leg slip for 1 run.

  •  

    17.2

    Afy Fletcher to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    17.1

    Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    16.6

    Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    16.5

    Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    16.4

    FOUR! Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    16.3

    Aaliyah Alleyne to Heather Knight. Length ball, pulling, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    16.2

    Aaliyah Alleyne to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    16.1

    Aaliyah Alleyne to Heather Knight. Length ball, flick, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    15.6

    Afy Fletcher to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    15.5

    Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    15.4

    Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, glancing, Hit Hard to fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    15.3

    Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to gully for no runs.

  •  

    15.2

    Afy Fletcher to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for 1 run.

  •  

    15.1

    Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Gajnabi.

  •  

    14.6

    Cherry-Ann Fraser to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    14.5

    Cherry-Ann Fraser to Heather Knight. Length ball, flick, Played to short mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    14.4

    Cherry-Ann Fraser to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, glancing, Played to leg gully for 1 run.

  •  

    14.3

    Cherry-Ann Fraser to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to fourth slip for 1 run.

  • 14.2

    OUT! L.B.W. Cherry-Ann Fraser to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, mis-timed.

  •  

    14.1

    Cherry-Ann Fraser to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, glancing, Played to short leg for 1 run.

  •  

    13.6

    Chinelle Henry to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Played to gully for 1 run.

  •  

    13.5

    FOUR! Chinelle Henry to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    13.4

    Chinelle Henry to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Gajnabi.

  •  

    13.3

    Chinelle Henry to Sophia Dunkley. Back of a length, cutting, Played to point for 1 run.

  •  

    13.2

    Chinelle Henry to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    13.1

    Chinelle Henry to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard to deep square leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    12.6

    FOUR! Cherry-Ann Fraser to Sophia Dunkley. Back of a length, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    12.5

    Cherry-Ann Fraser to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    12.4

    Cherry-Ann Fraser to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, glancing, Played to leg gully for 1 run.

  •  

    12.3

    Cherry-Ann Fraser to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, flick, Played to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    12.2

    Cherry-Ann Fraser to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, flick, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    12.1

    Cherry-Ann Fraser to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, glancing, Played to leg gully for 1 run.

  •  

    11.6

    Aaliyah Alleyne to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  • 11.5

    OUT! Caught. Aaliyah Alleyne to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on, caught by Gajnabi.

  •  

    11.4

    Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    11.3

    FOUR! Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.2

    Aaliyah Alleyne to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    11.1

    Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for 1 run.

  •  

    10.6

    Sheneta Grimmond to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Knight.

  •  

    10.5

    Sheneta Grimmond to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Fletcher.

  •  

    10.4

    Sheneta Grimmond to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, Slog, Played to leg gully for 1 run.

  •  

    10.3

    Sheneta Grimmond to Tammy Beaumont. Yorker, driving, Played to silly mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    10.2

    Sheneta Grimmond to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, glancing, Played to short leg for 1 run.

  •  

    10.1

    Sheneta Grimmond to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Matthews.

  •  

    9.6

    Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed to point for no runs.

  •  

    9.5

    Aaliyah Alleyne to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to point for 1 run.

  •  

    9.4

    Aaliyah Alleyne to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    9.3

    Aaliyah Alleyne to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    9.3

    Wide Aaliyah Alleyne to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Knight.

  •  

    9.2

    Aaliyah Alleyne to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    9.1

    Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, flick, Played to short mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    9.1

    Wide Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Knight.

  •  

    8.6

    Sheneta Grimmond to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, glancing, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    8.6

    Wide Sheneta Grimmond to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 3 runs.

  •  

    8.5

    Sheneta Grimmond to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, Scoop, Played to short fine leg for 2 runs.

  • 8.4

    OUT! Run Out. Sheneta Grimmond to Emma Lamb. Length ball, cutting, Played to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Campbelle, by Knight.

  •  

    8.3

    FOUR! Sheneta Grimmond to Emma Lamb. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.2

    Sheneta Grimmond to Emma Lamb. Length ball, dropped, to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    8.1

    Sheneta Grimmond to Emma Lamb. Length ball, slog sweeping, Played to leg gully for no runs.

Full Commentary