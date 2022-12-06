Cricket Match
West Indies
England
103-3 (18.4 ov)
West Indies vs England
|England 1st
|103-3 (18.4 ov)
|England Women are 103 for 3 with 31.2 overs left
England 1st Innings103-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T.T. Beaumont
|c Gajnabi b Alleyne
|21
|33
|2
|0
|63.64
|E.L. Lamb
|run out (Campbelle)
|25
|29
|4
|0
|86.21
|S.I.R. Dunkley
|Not out
|35
|30
|5
|0
|116.67
|N.R. Sciver
|lbw Fraser
|5
|8
|0
|0
|62.50
|H.C. Knight (c)
|Not out
|10
|12
|0
|0
|83.33
|Extras
|7w,
|7
|Total
|18.4 Overs, 3 wkts
|103
Fall of Wickets
- 42 Lamb 8.4ov
- 65 Beaumont 11.5ov
- 82 Sciver 14.2ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|C.S. Fraser
|5
|0
|25
|1
|5.00
|C.A. Henry
|4
|0
|20
|0
|5.00
|H.K. Matthews
|1
|0
|8
|0
|8.00
|A.A. Alleyne
|4.2
|0
|21
|1
|4.85
|S.S. Grimmond
|2
|0
|17
|0
|8.50
|Fletcher
|2
|0
|8
|0
|4.00
Match Details
- Date
- 6th - 7th Dec 2022
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
- Umpires
- N Duguid, L A Reifer
Live Commentary
18.4
FOUR! Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
18.3
Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs, run save by Matthews.
-
Aaliyah Alleyne to Heather Knight. Length ball, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
Afy Fletcher to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
Afy Fletcher to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Knight.
-
Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, cutting, Played to gully for 1 run.
-
Afy Fletcher to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, slog sweeping, mis-timed to leg slip for 1 run.
-
Afy Fletcher to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.
-
Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for 1 run.
-
Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.
-
Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.
-
FOUR! Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past long on for 4 runs.
-
Aaliyah Alleyne to Heather Knight. Length ball, pulling, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
-
Aaliyah Alleyne to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
Aaliyah Alleyne to Heather Knight. Length ball, flick, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
Afy Fletcher to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.
-
Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, glancing, Hit Hard to fine leg for 2 runs.
-
Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to gully for no runs.
-
Afy Fletcher to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for 1 run.
-
Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Gajnabi.
-
Cherry-Ann Fraser to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
Cherry-Ann Fraser to Heather Knight. Length ball, flick, Played to short mid wicket for 1 run.
-
Cherry-Ann Fraser to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, glancing, Played to leg gully for 1 run.
-
Cherry-Ann Fraser to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to fourth slip for 1 run.
-
OUT! L.B.W. Cherry-Ann Fraser to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, mis-timed.
-
Cherry-Ann Fraser to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, glancing, Played to short leg for 1 run.
-
Chinelle Henry to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Played to gully for 1 run.
-
FOUR! Chinelle Henry to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
Chinelle Henry to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Gajnabi.
-
Chinelle Henry to Sophia Dunkley. Back of a length, cutting, Played to point for 1 run.
-
Chinelle Henry to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to mid off for 1 run.
-
Chinelle Henry to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard to deep square leg for 2 runs.
-
FOUR! Cherry-Ann Fraser to Sophia Dunkley. Back of a length, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
Cherry-Ann Fraser to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.
-
Cherry-Ann Fraser to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, glancing, Played to leg gully for 1 run.
-
Cherry-Ann Fraser to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, flick, Played to short leg for no runs.
-
Cherry-Ann Fraser to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, flick, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
Cherry-Ann Fraser to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, glancing, Played to leg gully for 1 run.
-
Aaliyah Alleyne to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
OUT! Caught. Aaliyah Alleyne to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on, caught by Gajnabi.
-
Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
FOUR! Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
Aaliyah Alleyne to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for 1 run.
-
Sheneta Grimmond to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Knight.
-
Sheneta Grimmond to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Fletcher.
-
Sheneta Grimmond to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, Slog, Played to leg gully for 1 run.
-
Sheneta Grimmond to Tammy Beaumont. Yorker, driving, Played to silly mid on for 1 run.
-
Sheneta Grimmond to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, glancing, Played to short leg for 1 run.
-
Sheneta Grimmond to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Matthews.
-
Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed to point for no runs.
-
Aaliyah Alleyne to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to point for 1 run.
-
Aaliyah Alleyne to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
Aaliyah Alleyne to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
Wide Aaliyah Alleyne to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Knight.
-
Aaliyah Alleyne to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to silly point for no runs.
-
Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, flick, Played to short mid wicket for 1 run.
-
Wide Aaliyah Alleyne to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Knight.
-
Sheneta Grimmond to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, glancing, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
Wide Sheneta Grimmond to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 3 runs.
-
Sheneta Grimmond to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, Scoop, Played to short fine leg for 2 runs.
-
OUT! Run Out. Sheneta Grimmond to Emma Lamb. Length ball, cutting, Played to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Campbelle, by Knight.
-
FOUR! Sheneta Grimmond to Emma Lamb. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
Sheneta Grimmond to Emma Lamb. Length ball, dropped, to silly point for no runs.
-
Sheneta Grimmond to Emma Lamb. Length ball, slog sweeping, Played to leg gully for no runs.