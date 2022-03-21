West Indies Women's World Cup semi-final hopes took a blow as they suffered a surprise eight-wicket defeat to previously winless Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand on Monday.

Off-spinner Nida Dar took four wickets for 10 runs as Pakistan defeated their opponents in a match shortened to 20 overs per side.

The result boosts England's hopes of reaching the semi-finals, with their two remaining group games against Pakistan and Bangladesh to come.

Heather Knight's side are in a fight with South Africa, West Indies and India for the last three semi-final places with Australia already through.

Heavy rain saw the match in Hamilton delayed by more than five hours and then reduced to 20 overs per side.

Deandra Dottin top-scored with 27 from 35 balls as the Windies made it to 89-7 but Muneeba Ali's 37 from 43 balls and an unbroken stand of 33 between skipper Bismah Maroof (20*) and Omaima Sohail (22*) got Pakistan over the line with 2.1 overs to spare.

The Windies remain third in the table, two points ahead of India and England but they have played a game more and they have the worst net run-rate of their contenders before their final group match against South Africa.

What's next?

Every match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is live on Sky Sports.

On Tuesday, India take on Bangladesh at the Bay Oval, coverage starts at 12.30am on Sky Sports World Cup (channel 404). West Indies next match is against South Africa on Wednesday, live from 9.30pm, while England take on Pakistan on Thursday, live from 12.30am.