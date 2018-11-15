Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
West Indies
74-4 (14.5 ov)
In Play
South Africa
West Indies Women are 74 for 4 with 5.1 overs left
West Indies vs South Africa
|West Indies 1st
|74-4 (14.5 ov)
West Indies 1st Innings74-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H.K. Matthews
|c van Niekerk b Ismail
|8
|7
|0
|1
|114.29
|D.J.S. Dottin
|c Luus b Ismail
|12
|14
|2
|0
|85.71
|S.R. Taylor (c)
|c Lee b Ismail
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|S.A. Campbelle
|b Daniels
|7
|16
|1
|0
|43.75
|K.A. Knight
|Not out
|16
|28
|0
|1
|57.14
|N.Y. McLean
|Not out
|28
|23
|3
|0
|121.74
|Extras
|2w, 1lb
|3
|Total
|14.5 Overs, 4 wkts
|74
Fall of Wickets
- 9 Matthews 1.4ov
- 9 Taylor 1.5ov
- 22 Dottin 3.6ov
- 29 Campbelle 7.1ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M. Kapp
|4
|1
|20
|0
|5.00
|S. Ismail
|3
|1
|8
|3
|2.67
|M. Daniels
|3
|0
|9
|1
|3.00
|M. Klaas
|2
|0
|12
|0
|6.00
|T.S. Sekhukhune
|1
|0
|15
|0
|15.00
|D. van Niekerk
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|S. Luus
|0.1
|0
|1
|0
|6.00
Match Details
- Date
- 15th - 18th Nov 2018
- Toss
- South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Beausejour Stadium
- Umpires
- A Raza, S I S Saikat
- TV Umpire
- N N Menon
- Match Referee
- G F Labrooy
- Reserve Umpire
- S J Nogajski