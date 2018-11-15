Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

West Indies

74-4 (14.5 ov)

In Play
Badge

South Africa

 

West Indies vs South Africa

SUMMARY
West Indies 1st 74-4 (14.5 ov)
West Indies Women are 74 for 4 with 5.1 overs left

West Indies 1st Innings74-4

west indies Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
H.K. Matthews c van Niekerk b Ismail 8 7 0 1 114.29
D.J.S. Dottin c Luus b Ismail 12 14 2 0 85.71
S.R. Taylor (c) c Lee b Ismail 0 1 0 0 0.00
S.A. Campbelle b Daniels 7 16 1 0 43.75
K.A. Knight Not out 16 28 0 1 57.14
N.Y. McLean Not out 28 23 3 0 121.74
Extras 2w, 1lb 3
Total 14.5 Overs, 4 wkts 74
To Bat: 
B. Cooper,
C.A. Henry,
A.S.S. Fletcher,
S.C. Selman,
S.S. Connell

Fall of Wickets

  1. 9 Matthews 1.4ov
  2. 9 Taylor 1.5ov
  3. 22 Dottin 3.6ov
  4. 29 Campbelle 7.1ov
South Africa Bowling
O M R W Econ
M. Kapp 4 1 20 0 5.00
S. Ismail 3 1 8 3 2.67
M. Daniels 3 0 9 1 3.00
M. Klaas 2 0 12 0 6.00
T.S. Sekhukhune 1 0 15 0 15.00
D. van Niekerk 1 0 2 0 2.00
S. Luus 0.1 0 1 0 6.00

Match Details

Date
15th - 18th Nov 2018
Toss
South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Beausejour Stadium
Umpires
A Raza, S I S Saikat
TV Umpire
N N Menon
Match Referee
G F Labrooy
Reserve Umpire
S J Nogajski