Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

West Indies

187-5
Result
Badge

Sri Lanka

104

West Indies Women win by 83 runs

West Indies vs Sri Lanka

England Women reach World T20 semi-finals after Windies thrash Sri Lanka

Hayley Matthews smashed eight fours and two sixes as Windies won their third game in a row

Windies hammered Sri Lanka by 83 runs in the Women’s World T20 to ensure they and England progressed into the semi-finals.

SCORECARD

Hayley Matthews was the star for the hosts and holders as they maintained their 100 per cent record in Group A, the 20-year-old blazing 62 from 36 balls at the top of the order as Windies posted 187-5 and then taking 3-16 with her off-spin as Sri Lanka were shredded for 104.

Live Women's ICC World T20 Cricket

Windies v England

November 18, 2018, 7:30pm


Remote Record

England, who routed South Africa by seven wickets earlier on Friday night, will play Windies in St Lucia on Sunday evening, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30pm, with the winners earning top spot in their pool and a semi-final against the second-placed team in Group B, either India or Australia.

Sri Lanka's defeat extinguished their hopes of a semi-final place, with Chamari Atapattu's side bowled out in 17.4 overs by a rampant Windies - Atapattu, with 44, making the only score of note.

Windies openers Matthews and Deandra Dottin (49) had earlier thumped 94 for the first wicket inside 10 overs before skipper Stafanie Taylor cracked 41 from 25 balls.

Watch every match of the ICC Women's World T20 live on Sky Sports Cricket this November.

Match Details

Date
17th - 20th Nov 2018
Toss
West Indies Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Beausejour Stadium
Umpires
S J Nogajski, S I S Saikat
TV Umpire
A Raza
Match Referee
G F Labrooy
Reserve Umpire
N N Menon

sri lanka BATTING CARD

Batsman R
G.W.H.M. Perera b Selman 10
A.C. Jayangani c Matthews b Henry 44
W.K. Dilhari run out (Campbelle) 5
H.A.S.D. Siriwardena c Henry b Taylor 6
L.E. Kaushalya b Dottin 8
N.N.D. de Silva c Knight b Matthews 11
K.A.D.A. Kanchana c Knight b Matthews 0
M.A.D.D. Surangika Not out 8
O.U. Ranasinghe c Knight b Matthews 1
K.D.U. Prabodani c Knight b Fletcher 7
Extras 4w, 4
Total All Out, 17.4 Overs 104
Full Batting Card

west indies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Selman 4 0 24 1
S.S. Connell 2 0 16 0
S.R. Taylor 2 0 14 1
Dottin 2 0 13 1
C.A. Henry 3 0 15 1
H.K. Matthews 3 0 16 3
Fletcher 1.4 0 6 1
Full Bowling Card

©2018 Sky UK