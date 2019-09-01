Cricket Match
Western Storm
Southern Vipers
138-3 (15.1 ov)
Southern Vipers are 138 for 3 with 4.5 overs left
Western Storm vs Southern Vipers
Southern Vipers 1st Innings138-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.W. Bates
|c&b Odedra
|26
|19
|5
|0
|136.84
|D.N. Wyatt
|c Shrubsole b Sharma
|73
|42
|10
|2
|173.81
|T.T. Beaumont (c)
|Not out
|33
|27
|3
|1
|122.22
|M.E. Bouchier
|run out (Wilson)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Wellington
|Not out
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|Extras
|4w, 1lb
|5
|Total
|15.1 Overs, 3 wkts
|138
Fall of Wickets
- 65 Bates 6.2ov
- 134 Wyatt 14.1ov
- 136 Bouchier 14.2ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|C. Nicholas
|3
|0
|23
|0
|7.67
|F.R. Davies
|3
|0
|35
|0
|11.67
|D.B. Sharma
|3
|0
|28
|1
|9.33
|Shrubsole
|2
|0
|15
|0
|7.50
|S.B. Odedra
|2
|0
|16
|1
|8.00
|H.C. Knight
|2
|0
|20
|0
|10.00
Match Details
- Date
- 1st Sep 2019
- Toss
- Southern Vipers won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
- Umpires
- M Newell, R White
- TV Umpire
- M Burns