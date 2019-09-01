Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Western Storm

 

In Play
Badge

Southern Vipers

138-3  (15.1 ov)

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers

SUMMARY
Southern Vipers 1st 138-3 (15.1 ov)
Southern Vipers 1st Innings138-3

southern vipers Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S.W. Bates c&b Odedra 26 19 5 0 136.84
D.N. Wyatt c Shrubsole b Sharma 73 42 10 2 173.81
T.T. Beaumont (c) Not out 33 27 3 1 122.22
M.E. Bouchier run out (Wilson) 0 0 0 0
A. Wellington Not out 1 3 0 0 33.33
Extras 4w, 1lb 5
Total 15.1 Overs, 3 wkts 138
To Bat: 
M.E. Bouchier,
F.M.K. Morris,
P.J. Scholfield,
M. Kelly,
N.E. Farrant,
C.E. Rudd
L.K. Bell

Fall of Wickets

  1. 65 Bates 6.2ov
  2. 134 Wyatt 14.1ov
  3. 136 Bouchier 14.2ov
Western Storm Bowling
O M R W Econ
C. Nicholas 3 0 23 0 7.67
F.R. Davies 3 0 35 0 11.67
D.B. Sharma 3 0 28 1 9.33
Shrubsole 2 0 15 0 7.50
S.B. Odedra 2 0 16 1 8.00
H.C. Knight 2 0 20 0 10.00

Match Details

Date
1st Sep 2019
Toss
Southern Vipers won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
Umpires
M Newell, R White
TV Umpire
M Burns