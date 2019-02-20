Windies vs England

Watch the action from Barbados as the Windies take on England in the first ODI

Jason Roy atoned for dropping Windies' centurion Chris Gayle early in his innings by blasting his seventh ODI ton and Joe Root completed his 14th hundred as England won the series opener in Barbados by six wickets.

Roy put Gayle (135 off 129 balls) down on nine, with the 39-year-old Jamaican making England pay by propelling his side to 360-8 at Kensington Oval, an innings which featured an ODI-record 23 sixes.

But Roy (123 off 85) went on to smash a 65-ball century as the tourists completed their highest-ever ODI run chase - bettering the 350-3 they managed against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in 2015 - with the Surrey batsman and Root (102 off 97) backing up their hundreds in Sunday's warm-up game.

Roy, who was dropped on 76, 82, 107, and 119, was dismissed with 156 runs required but Root pressed, sharing a stand of 116 with skipper Eoin Morgan (65), as he passed 5,000 ODI runs and reached three figures from 96 balls.

The Yorkshireman was caught in the deep off Jason Holder with the scores level, but Jos Buttler clipped the next delivery for a single as England triumphed with eight balls remaining to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, Ben Stokes (20no) the other unbeaten batsmen.

Roy's error in the field looked likely to prove extremely costly as Gayle recovered from a slow start - he scored just 26 from his first 54 deliveries - to seal a run-a-ball, 24th ODI hundred, a milestone he celebrated by taking off his helmet and balancing it on his bat handle.

The left-hander, playing his first ODI since July after skipping Windies' games in India and Bangladesh prior to Christmas, nailed 12 of his team's maximums - some of them out of the ground - to take his number of sixes in all three forms of international cricket combined to a record 481.

Shai Hope (64) shared a second-wicket stand of 131 with Gayle, while Darren Bravo (40 off 30) bossed a fifth-wicket stand of 60 with the veteran opener - Bravo clubbing four sixes in total, including one off the first ball he faced, bowled by Adil Rashid.

Rashid (3-74) did not bowl until the 34th over but went on to dismiss debutant Nicholas Pooran for a duck, Bravo and Windies skipper Holder (16) before his figures were sullied by two sixes in the final over, including one from Ashley Nurse (25no off 8) from the final ball.

Stokes (3-37) was the pick of the England attack, bowling Gayle and having Hope and his nemesis from the 2016 World T20 final, Carlos Brathwaite (3) caught, while Chris Woakes (2-59) chipped in with the wickets of John Campbell (30) and Shimron Hetmyer (20).

England's other bowlers struggled, though, with Moeen Ali taken for 85 runs from his 10 overs, Liam Plunkett shipping 54 from his six and Mark Wood conceding 49 from his seven.

Windies racked up their fourth-highest ODI total, as well as their best at home and best against England, but a combination of Roy, Root and a clutch of dropped catches meant that score was not enough.

Roy and Jonny Bairstow (34) blasted 91 for the opening wicket inside 11 overs before the latter was caught behind off Holder on the pull, while Roy dominated a second-wicket stand of 114 with Root before he slashed Devendra Bishoo to short third man.

Roy - tipped by many for an Ashes call-up this summer - cemented his century by clubbing Nurse for six, after a running Oshane Thomas had failed to catch him in the seventies and Holder was unable to cling on to a sharp one-handed chance off his own bowling in the eighties.

The Surrey batsman enjoyed two more slices of fortune when Pooran, who had a debut to forget, grassed him on 107 at deep midwicket, before Bravo's brilliant attempt at a catch at point came in vain when Roy rolled out the reverse-sweep on 119.

Nurse then spilled Root on 46 and 62 at point and third man respectively - Holder was able to snaffle Morgan at mid-off off the bowling of Thomas in the 43rd over but by then the game was already gone.

