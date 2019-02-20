Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
1 of 1
Badge

Windies

15:00
Badge

England

Teams will be announced at the toss

Windies vs England

Windies vs England LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the first ODI in Barbados. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

Match Details

Date
20th Feb 2019
Toss
Teams will be announced at the toss
Venue
Kensington Oval