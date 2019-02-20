Cricket Match
Windies
312-5 (44.5 ov)
England
Windies vs England
|Windies 1st
|312-5 (44.5 ov)
|Windies are 312 for 5 with 5.1 overs left
Windies 1st Innings312-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|C.H. Gayle
|Not out
|133
|123
|3
|12
|108.13
|J.D. Campbell
|c Ali b Woakes
|30
|28
|4
|1
|107.14
|S.D. Hope
|c Rashid b Stokes
|64
|65
|7
|1
|98.46
|S.O. Hetmyer
|c Roy b Woakes
|20
|15
|2
|1
|133.33
|N. Pooran
|c Roy b Rashid
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|D.M. Bravo
|c Woakes b Rashid
|40
|30
|2
|4
|133.33
|J.O. Holder (c)
|Not out
|10
|5
|2
|0
|200.00
|Extras
|1nb, 12w, 1b, 1lb
|15
|Total
|44.5 Overs, 5 wkts
|312
Fall of Wickets
- 38 Campbell 8.3ov
- 169 Hope 29.4ov
- 229 Hetmyer 34.3ov
- 230 Pooran 35.4ov
- 294 Bravo 43.2ov
Match Details
- Date
- 20th Feb 2019
- Toss
- Windies won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Kensington Oval
- Umpires
- P Wilson, L A Reifer
- TV Umpire
- B N J Oxenford
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- G O Brathwaite
Live Commentary
44.5
FOUR! Chris Woakes to Jason Holder. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
44.4
FOUR! Chris Woakes to Jason Holder. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs.
44.3
Chris Woakes to Chris Gayle. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.
-
Chris Woakes to Jason Holder. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
Chris Woakes to Jason Holder. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
43.6
SIX! Adil Rashid to Chris Gayle. Googly back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Gayle brings up 300 for the Windies in appropriate style, pouncing on a delivery that was slightly short and smashing it against the strong breeze.
43.5
Adil Rashid to Chris Gayle. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
Adil Rashid to Jason Holder. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to gully for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
Adil Rashid to Chris Gayle. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
OUT! Caught. Adil Rashid to Darren Bravo. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump backing away Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Woakes. This time Woakes makes no mistake, redemption for the Warwickshire man. He had to shield the sun from his eyes with one hand as it dropped out of the sky. Bravo was determined to carry on swinging hard no matter what, it brings to an end a brutal little knock.
-
Adil Rashid to Chris Gayle. Googly back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, dropped catch by Woakes. Gayle gets another life, England's fielding has been unusually sloppy today. Woakes was charging in from the rope but seemed to lose the ball in the sun at the last moment.
-
Chris Woakes to Darren Bravo. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
Chris Woakes to Darren Bravo. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
Chris Woakes to Darren Bravo. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
Chris Woakes to Chris Gayle. Off cutter short, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
Chris Woakes to Darren Bravo. Off cutter back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
Chris Woakes to Darren Bravo. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, bottom edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
Adil Rashid to Darren Bravo. Googly half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.
-
Adil Rashid to Darren Bravo. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
Adil Rashid to Darren Bravo. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
Adil Rashid to Chris Gayle. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.
-
Adil Rashid to Darren Bravo. Googly back of a length, down leg side backing away pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
Adil Rashid to Chris Gayle. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
SIX! Moeen Ali to Darren Bravo. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. The fielders can only stand and admire the strokeplay at the moment. Bravo doesn't even bother to watch it, as soon as it hit his bat he knew where it was going. Outstanding stuff, England wilting under pressure.
-
SIX! Moeen Ali to Darren Bravo. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Bravo is playing a gem of an innings here, taking the partnership past fifty in the blink of an eye. The mayhem just doesn't stop.
-
Moeen Ali to Chris Gayle. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
Moeen Ali to Chris Gayle. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Roy.
-
SIX! Moeen Ali to Chris Gayle. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Another one flies onto the roof, that's the eleventh of the day for Gayle. When he hits them there is no point even looking, it's always going for six.
-
SIX! Moeen Ali to Chris Gayle. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Brave bowling by Moeen to give this some flight, Gayle just pumps him over long off with the minimum of fuss. The big Jamaican continues his one-man assault.
-
Adil Rashid to Darren Bravo. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
FOUR! Adil Rashid to Darren Bravo. Googly length ball, wide down leg side on the front foot sweeping, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. That's a poor line with fine leg up in the circle, Bravo takes advantage.
-
Adil Rashid to Darren Bravo. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot flick, leading edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
Adil Rashid to Chris Gayle. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
Adil Rashid to Darren Bravo. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
Adil Rashid to Chris Gayle. Googly back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
Moeen Ali to Darren Bravo. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
Moeen Ali to Chris Gayle. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Morgan.
-
Moeen Ali to Darren Bravo. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
Moeen Ali to Darren Bravo. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
SIX! Moeen Ali to Darren Bravo. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Swatted away with disdain, Bravo has come to the middle full of intent this afternoon. We didn't see many shots like that from him in the Test series.
-
Moeen Ali to Darren Bravo. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
Adil Rashid to Chris Gayle. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
Adil Rashid to Darren Bravo. Slider length ball, to leg on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
Adil Rashid to Darren Bravo. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, leading edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
Adil Rashid to Chris Gayle. Googly half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
Adil Rashid to Darren Bravo. Quicker ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
Adil Rashid to Darren Bravo. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, hit pad to second slip for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
Chris Woakes to Chris Gayle. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
Chris Woakes to Chris Gayle. Off cutter back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
Chris Woakes to Darren Bravo. Slower ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.
-
FOUR! Chris Woakes to Darren Bravo. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, past fine leg for 4 runs. Poor delivery, it's easy pickings for Bravo to clip the ball into the gap.
-
Chris Woakes to Darren Bravo. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
Chris Woakes to Chris Gayle. Off cutter back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.
-
Adil Rashid to Darren Bravo. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
SIX! Adil Rashid to Darren Bravo. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Bravo shows Pooran how it should have been done. Remarkable confidence to play such an attacking shot first ball. No sign of the hosts taking their foot off the gas despite the loss of wickets.
-
OUT! Caught. Adil Rashid to Nicholas Pooran. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off, by Roy. Pooran goes without scoring on debut. It was a strange shot, looking to get off the mark with a maximum despite there being plenty of time left in the innings. Certainly not necessary with Gayle going so well at the other end. England won't mind, they keep chipping away at the wickets.
-
Adil Rashid to Chris Gayle. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
Adil Rashid to Chris Gayle. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
Adil Rashid to Chris Gayle. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rashid.