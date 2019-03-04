Windies vs England

England's fringe players will have a chance to impress as they take on Windies in the first T20 international on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports, in the absence of a number of established stars.

Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali have been rested for the three-match series with Jason Roy also absent as his wife is due to give birth in the coming days.

That has provided Sam Billings, Joe Denly and Sam Curran with an opportunity to show their worth with the next T20 World Cup, in Australia in 2020, on the horizon and another in India scheduled for 2021.

After losing the Test series and drawing in the ODIs, England will be aiming to end their tour of the Caribbean on a high and, while not at full strength, can still call upon big-names players such as Eoin Morgan, Joe Root and Mark Wood in St Lucia.

However, for all that England have excelled in 50-over cricket, their T20 form has been more inconsistent. Morgan's side have won five and lost four of their nine series since reaching the final of the 2016 World T20.

Windies, meanwhile, have played 12 series since beating England in that final, winning just six of them, but will hope to pick up where they left off in the fifth ODI.

They didn't need much more than 20 overs to bowl England out and then scored at almost 10 an over in their chase - another stunning innings from Chris Gayle setting them on the way to a series-levelling victory.

The 'Universe Boss' may be planning to retire from ODIs after the World Cup - although his recent form in the format might have forced a rethink - but he remains available for T20Is and will again provide the hosts' greatest threat with the bat.

England squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, David Willey, Mark Wood.

