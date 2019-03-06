Windies vs England

Chris Jordan took an incredible catch off his own bowling to dismiss Darren Bravo

Jonny Bairstow’s blistering half-century led England to a four-wicket win over Windies in the first T20 international in St Lucia.

The Yorkshireman hit a career-best 68 from 40 balls as England chased down Windies' 160-8 with seven balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

After Tom Curran (4-36) and Chris Jordan (2-16) - who took a remarkable catch off his own bowling - had helped restrict the hosts, Bairstow led the way for an under-strength England batting line-up and despite a late wobble, Curran finished the job in the 19th over.

Having put Windies in to bat, England started well with the ball and David Willey should have dismissed Shai Hope in the first over, only for Adil Rashid to drop the catch having set himself well at third man.

It didn't prove too costly though as Hope (6) fell in the next over, Curran finding the leading edge and Joe Root clutched it at midwicket as the ball dropped from a great height.

The big wicket came two overs later as Jordan removed Chris Gayle (15), the Windies opener slicing a wide yorker straight to short third man, where Rashid clung on.

Shimron Hetmyer (14) was next to go, chipping to Liam Plunkett at mid off to give Curran his second wicket and although Pooran and Darren Bravo put on 64 for the fourth wicket, some superbly economical bowling, from Adil Rashid in particular, ensured England kept the run-rate under control.

Jordan returned to the attack and broke the stand with a stunning one-handed catch off his own bowling to dismiss Bravo (28) and there was a deserved wicket for Rashid (1-15) when Carlos Brathwaite (0) edged behind.

Nicholas Pooran (58) was batting with ever-increasing confidence though and reached his half-century from 32 balls before he was bowled by Curran's well-disguised slower ball.

Fabian Allen (8) had holed out off Joe Denly and Curran claimed his fourth wicket, that of Windies skipper Jason Holder (7), with the last ball of the innings.

England seemed happy with their work as they left the field but with a number of key batsmen missing, it was still a challenging total to chase.

They started their reply with real purpose but after taking 10 from the first two balls of the innings, Alex Hales (11) was bowled by Sheldon Cottrell at the end of the first over.

Root went without scoring, lbw to Cottrell after shuffling well across his stumps, umpire's call not enough to save him on review.

Bairstow, aided by some generous Windies fielding, was going well though and by the time Morgan was dismissed by Brathwaite in the ninth over, the partnership had reached 51 with only eight coming from the England captain.

A second six of the innings took Bairstow to a 27-ball fifty and he pushed on again before, having been dropped three times, he top-edged a sweep off Ashley Nurse and Brathwaite held on in the deep.

It was too late for the Windies though, the required rate was little more than a run a ball and Kent pair Denly (30) and Sam Billings were able to take England to within sight of the target before the former holed out off Holder.

Billings (18) was bowled at the start of the next over by Cottrell to give the Windies a glimmer of hope with England still needing seven but four byes a couple of balls later eased the pressure and Curran (2no) sealed the win from the penultimate ball of the over.

England will hope to wrap up the series in St Kitts, while the Windies will be left to rue four dropped catches as they head into the second T20I 1-0 down.