Day 1 of 1
Badge

Windies

22-1 (2.5 ov)
In Play
Badge

England

 

Windies are 22 for 1 with 17.1 overs left

Windies vs England

Windies vs England LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the first T20I in St Lucia. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

Match Details

Date
5th - 6th Mar 2019
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Beausejour Stadium
Umpires
N Duguid, G O Brathwaite
TV Umpire
L A Reifer
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
Z Bassarath

windies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S.D. Hope c Root b Curran 6
C.H. Gayle Not out 8
S.O. Hetmyer Not out 7
Extras 1w, 1
Total 2.5 Overs 22 - 1
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Willey 1.3 0 12 0
T.K. Curran 1 0 8 1
Full Bowling Card