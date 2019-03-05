Cricket Match
Windies
29-1 (3.2 ov)
England
Windies vs England
|Windies 1st
|29-1 (3.2 ov)
|Windies are 29 for 1 with 16.4 overs left
Windies 1st Innings29-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.D. Hope
|c Root b Curran
|6
|5
|1
|0
|120.00
|C.H. Gayle
|Not out
|14
|10
|0
|2
|140.00
|S.O. Hetmyer
|Not out
|8
|5
|0
|1
|160.00
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|3.2 Overs, 1 wkts
|29
Fall of Wickets
- 7 Hope 1.3ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Willey
|1.5
|0
|14
|0
|7.64
|T.K. Curran
|1
|0
|8
|1
|8.00
Match Details
- Date
- 5th - 6th Mar 2019
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Beausejour Stadium
- Umpires
- N Duguid, G O Brathwaite
- TV Umpire
- L A Reifer
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- Z Bassarath
Live Commentary
-
3.2
Chris Jordan to Chris Gayle. Short, down leg side ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
3.1
Chris Jordan to Shimron Hetmyer. Slower length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
2.6
SIX! David Willey to Chris Gayle. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
2.5
David Willey to Shimron Hetmyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
2.4
David Willey to Chris Gayle. Yorker, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hales.
-
2.3
SIX! David Willey to Chris Gayle. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control over third man for 6 runs. Helped on it's way over third man, nonchalantly done by the big Jamaican. That takes him past Martin Guptill to the top of the list of six-hitters in T20Is.
-
2.2
David Willey to Chris Gayle. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
2.1
David Willey to Chris Gayle. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
2.1
Wide David Willey to Chris Gayle. Out-swinging length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
1.6
SIX! Tom Curran to Shimron Hetmyer. Length ball, down leg side down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Off the mark in audacious style, Hetmyer waltzes down towards the bowler and pummels him high and handsome over wide long on. First six of the day, you can bet it won't be the last.
-
1.5
Tom Curran to Shimron Hetmyer. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Denly.
-
1.4
Tom Curran to Shimron Hetmyer. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Willey.
-
1.3
OUT! Caught. Tom Curran to Shai Hope. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket, by Root. There's still plenty of bounce in this surface, it doesn't look like it's changed too much from Saturday. Hope just wanted to knock this into the legside but ended up ballooning it miles into the air as it jumped at him from the deck. Root shows Rashid how it is done to save his fellow Yorkshireman's blushes.
-
1.2
Tom Curran to Chris Gayle. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
1.1
Tom Curran to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
0.6
David Willey to Chris Gayle. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
0.5
David Willey to Chris Gayle. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
0.4
David Willey to Chris Gayle. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
0.3
David Willey to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, dropped catch by Rashid. Put down right on the edge of the boundary rope. It looked like Rashid was going to swallow that but it popped out of his grasp. Perhaps he was too casual in his attempt. Hope survives after an ugly swipe.
-
0.2
David Willey to Shai Hope. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. FOUR! David Willey to Shai Hope. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Just a hint of swing for Willey first up but that means it drifts nicely onto the right-hander's pads. Hope easily tucks it away so the hosts start exactly where they finished the ODI series.