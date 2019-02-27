Cricket Match
Windies
England
137-2 (20.3 ov)
Windies vs England
|England 1st
|137-2 (20.3 ov)
|England are 137 for 2 with 29.3 overs left
England 1st Innings137-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.M. Bairstow
|b Thomas
|56
|43
|4
|4
|130.23
|A.D. Hales
|Not out
|63
|57
|6
|2
|110.53
|J.E. Root
|c Hope b Thomas
|5
|10
|0
|0
|50.00
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|Not out
|10
|13
|2
|0
|76.92
|Extras
|3w,
|3
|Total
|20.3 Overs, 2 wkts
|137
Fall of Wickets
- 100 Bairstow 13.5ov
- 120 Root 17.3ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Cottrell
|3.1
|0
|18
|0
|5.68
|Holder
|2
|0
|22
|0
|11.00
|Nurse
|3
|0
|29
|0
|9.67
|Bishoo
|1
|0
|19
|0
|19.00
|C.R. Brathwaite
|6
|0
|20
|0
|3.33
|O.R. Thomas
|5
|0
|29
|2
|5.80
Match Details
- Date
- 27th Feb 2019
- Toss
- Windies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- National Cricket Stadium, Grenada
- Umpires
- G O Brathwaite, B N J Oxenford
- TV Umpire
- P Wilson
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- N Duguid
Live Commentary
-
20.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gayle.
-
20.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Eoin Morgan. Full toss, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.
-
20.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Alex Hales. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.
-
19.6
Oshane Thomas to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
19.5
FOUR! Oshane Thomas to Eoin Morgan. Short, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Too short, Morgan is able to nonchalantly wack it over the legside as it sits up asking to be hit. Thomas is frustrated with that, he knows it's not the right length to bowl.
-
19.4
Oshane Thomas to Alex Hales. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.
-
19.3
Oshane Thomas to Alex Hales. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
19.2
Oshane Thomas to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.
-
19.1
Oshane Thomas to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, run save by Holder.
-
18.6
FOUR! Carlos Brathwaite to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, thick edge past third man for 4 runs. Intentionally guided fine, clever batting by Hales to open the face of the blade at the last moment. Runs still flowing for the tourists despite the couple of wickets lost.
-
18.5
Carlos Brathwaite to Eoin Morgan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Thomas.
-
18.4
Carlos Brathwaite to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
18.3
Carlos Brathwaite to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.
-
18.2
Carlos Brathwaite to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
18.1
Carlos Brathwaite to Alex Hales. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Holder.
-
17.6
Oshane Thomas to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
17.5
FOUR! Oshane Thomas to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Impeccable timing by the England skipper to get off the mark in sumptuous style.
-
17.4
Oshane Thomas to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
17.3
OUT! Caught. NOT OUT changed by umpire to OUT after REFERRAL. Oshane Thomas to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Hope. Confident appeal but the umpire is unmoved. There is an instant review by the hosts, they are certain there was an edge. Replays confirm a little tickle so Root has to depart, a rare failure for him. That was a real effort ball by Thomas and it leapt up from a length. He now has two wickets to his name in this impressive spell, bringing the Windies back into the contest.
-
17.2
Oshane Thomas to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nurse.
-
17.1
Oshane Thomas to Alex Hales. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.
-
16.6
Carlos Brathwaite to Joe Root. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
16.5
Carlos Brathwaite to Joe Root. Back of a length, wide outside off stump down the track cutting, bottom edge to third slip for no runs, fielded by Nurse.
-
16.4
Carlos Brathwaite to Alex Hales. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Thomas.
-
16.3
FOUR! Carlos Brathwaite to Alex Hales. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
16.2
Carlos Brathwaite to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
16.1
Carlos Brathwaite to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.
-
15.6
Oshane Thomas to Joe Root. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
15.5
Oshane Thomas to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nurse.
-
15.4
Oshane Thomas to Alex Hales. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bravo. Fifty for Hales on his return to the ODI team, that will mean a lot to him. He has a great opportunity now to kick on and make a massive score to push his case.
-
15.3
FOUR! Oshane Thomas to Alex Hales. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Pure timing by Hales, using all of the pace on offer to glide the ball behind point. It was a slower cutter by the bowler, the ball seemed to gain even more speed off the blade.
-
15.2
Oshane Thomas to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
15.1
Oshane Thomas to Alex Hales. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.
-
14.6
Carlos Brathwaite to Alex Hales. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Thomas.
-
14.5
Carlos Brathwaite to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Thomas.
-
14.4
Carlos Brathwaite to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Thomas.
-
14.3
Carlos Brathwaite to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.
-
14.2
Carlos Brathwaite to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Thomas.
-
14.1
Carlos Brathwaite to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
13.6
Oshane Thomas to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Campbell.
-
13.5
OUT! Bowled. Oshane Thomas to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, inside edge to. Chopped on, that's just what the Windies needed after a difficult start to this Fourth ODI. Bairstow was batting belligerently but he's gone now trying something a bit more delicate. Extra pace from Thomas means it's onto him quickly and the ball drops onto the base of the stumps via a thick inside edge. Drinks will taste much better now for Jason Holder and his men.
-
13.4
Oshane Thomas to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Bishoo. Warm applause as England reach three figures in just the 14th over of the match.
-
13.3
Oshane Thomas to Alex Hales. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Gayle.
-
13.2
Oshane Thomas to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
13.1
Oshane Thomas to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
12.6
Carlos Brathwaite to Alex Hales. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Thomas.
Brathwaite is keeping things very quiet at his end amidst the boundary-bonanza, but he seems to be struggling a bit. He's breathing very heavily, hopefully he is okay.
-
12.5
Carlos Brathwaite to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
12.4
Carlos Brathwaite to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
12.3
Carlos Brathwaite to Alex Hales. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
12.2
Carlos Brathwaite to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nurse.
-
12.1
Carlos Brathwaite to Alex Hales. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, inside edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
11.6
Oshane Thomas to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Nurse.
-
11.5
Oshane Thomas to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gayle.
-
11.4
Oshane Thomas to Alex Hales. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Nurse.
-
11.4
Wide Oshane Thomas to Alex Hales. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
11.3
Oshane Thomas to Alex Hales. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Nurse.
-
11.2
Oshane Thomas to Alex Hales. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Bishoo. Fortune for Hales, this could have gone absolutely anywhere and it lands safely after hanging in the air for an age.
-
11.1
Oshane Thomas to Alex Hales. Full toss, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gayle.