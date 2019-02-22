Windies vs England

Watch the action from Barbados as the Windies take on England in the second ODI

Sheldon Cottrell ripped through England with 5-46 as Windies battled back to win the second ODI by 26 runs and level the five-match series.

Cottrell - a soldier in the Jamaican Defence Force who celebrates his wickets with a march and a salute - removed Jonny Bairstow (0) and Jason Roy (2) within the first three overs, dismissed Eoin Morgan (70) in the 31st, and then bagged Moeen Ali (12) and Adil Rashid (15) towards the death as England tumbled for 228-4 to 263 all out chasing 290 in Barbados.

Windies skipper Jason Holder turned the game, though, dismissing Ben Stokes (79) and Jos Buttler (34) and then having Tom Curran (0) lbw to a ball that would have missed the stumps - England unable to use DRS with Stokes having burned their sole review - as the visitors lost 3-5 between the 40th and 42nd overs.

Shimron Hetmyer (104no off 83) earlier completed his fourth ODI ton by blazing Stokes for four from the penultimate ball of Windies' innings but Mark Wood (1-38) and Adil Rashid (1-28) seemed to have restricted the home side to an under-par 289-6.

However, Cottrell and Holder ensured the sides are all square heading to Grenada on Monday for the third ODI, which you can watch live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1pm.

Hetmyer's knock, which featured seven fours and four sixes, underpinned Windies' total but England were hit by Chris Gayle (50) for the second game running, the Jamaican following his 135 on Wednesday with a 50th fifty.

The 39-year-old started slowly again but then hit four sixes - three of them off Ali - before he was bowled by an excellent Rashid leg-break looking for another big stroke over the on-side.

Rashid also starred in an impressive fielding display from England after running out Darren Bravo (25) with a direct hit from third man - Jason Holder (3) also run out as Roy splattered his stumps from point as he attempted to get back into his ground after aborting a single.

Wood was rewarded for an economical performance by bowling Carlos Brathwaite (13) in his final over, while Liam Plunkett and Stokes bagged John Campbell (23) and Shai Hope (33) respectively after the pair had made starts - Campbell and Gayle adding 61 for the first wicket.

Hetmyer played the gem innings, bossing half-century stands with Bravo and Ashley Nurse (13no) as he followed his tons against UAE, Bangladesh and India in 2018, the 22-year-old now with four hundreds in 23 ODIs.

Left-arm seamer Cottrell - left out of the opening ODI, which England won by six wickets - was playing just his seventh ODI but looked far from a novice as he pinned Bairstow lbw for a golden duck, before Roy dragged him onto his stumps chasing a wide delivery.

Roy failed to back up his century two days previous, as did Joe Root (36), who snicked Oshane Thomas behind on the cut having looked in fine nick as he shared a third-wicket stand of 50 with Morgan.

Morgan, dropped on 41 and 51 by Hetmyer and Nurse respectively, and Stokes, who overturned a caught-behind dismissal against Devendra Bishoo on 28, rallied England further with a partnership of 99, one which ended when Morgan toe-ended Cottrell to Hetmyer in the deep.

All looked rosy for England as Stokes and added 69 - only for Holder to have Stokes caught behind and then take two wickets in as many balls in the 42nd over as he deceived Buttler with an off-cutter and then ousted Curran, who had come into the England side for the rested Chris Woakes (knee).

Ali and Rashid kept England alive with a 27-run partnership but Cottrell had Rashid caught behind and bowled Ali before Brathwaite had Plunkett (2no) pouched by Holder at long-off four balls into the 48th over.

Ali and Rashid kept England alive with a 27-run partnership but Cottrell had Rashid caught behind and bowled Ali before Brathwaite had Plunkett (2no) pouched by Holder at long-off four balls into the 48th over.