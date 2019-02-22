Cricket Match
Windies
214-5 (42.0 ov)
England
Windies vs England
|Windies 1st
|214-5 (42.0 ov)
|Windies are 214 for 5 with 8.0 overs left
Windies 1st Innings214-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|C.H. Gayle
|b Rashid
|50
|63
|1
|4
|79.37
|J.D. Campbell
|c Ali b Plunkett
|23
|31
|4
|0
|74.19
|S.D. Hope
|c Bairstow b Stokes
|33
|45
|1
|2
|73.33
|D.M. Bravo
|run out (Rashid)
|25
|37
|0
|0
|67.57
|S.O. Hetmyer
|Not out
|59
|55
|4
|2
|107.27
|J.O. Holder (c)
|run out (Roy)
|3
|6
|0
|0
|50.00
|C.R. Brathwaite
|Not out
|2
|15
|0
|0
|13.33
|Extras
|12w, 7lb
|19
|Total
|42.0 Overs, 5 wkts
|214
Fall of Wickets
- 61 Campbell 12.1ov
- 98 Gayle 20.2ov
- 121 Hope 25.1ov
- 197 Bravo 37.2ov
- 207 Holder 38.4ov
Match Details
- Date
- 22nd Feb 2019
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Kensington Oval
- Umpires
- G O Brathwaite, B N J Oxenford
- TV Umpire
- P Wilson
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- L A Reifer
Live Commentary
41.6
Ben Stokes to Carlos Brathwaite. Short, outside off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
41.5
Ben Stokes to Shimron Hetmyer. Off cutter full toss, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 1 run, fielded by Root.
41.4
Ben Stokes to Carlos Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
Ben Stokes to Shimron Hetmyer. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Root.
-
Ben Stokes to Carlos Brathwaite. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
Ben Stokes to Carlos Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
Mark Wood to Carlos Brathwaite. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.
-
Mark Wood to Carlos Brathwaite. Reverse Swing-Out half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
Mark Wood to Carlos Brathwaite. Reverse Swing-In yorker, off stump on the front foot driving, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
APPEAL! Mark Wood to Carlos Brathwaite. Reverse Swing-In length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Root, appeal made for L.B.W. Wood is getting the ball to reverse a long way and it's causing big problems for the Windies batsmen. This probably would've just slipped down leg again.
-
Mark Wood to Shimron Hetmyer. Reverse Swing-Out full toss, to leg backing away working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
Mark Wood to Shimron Hetmyer. Reverse Swing-Out half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
Tom Curran to Carlos Brathwaite. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, Gloved to silly point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
Tom Curran to Carlos Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
Tom Curran to Carlos Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
Tom Curran to Carlos Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
Tom Curran to Carlos Brathwaite. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
Tom Curran to Shimron Hetmyer. Off cutter half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 1 run, fielded by Root.
-
Mark Wood to Carlos Brathwaite. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
Mark Wood to Carlos Brathwaite. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
OUT! Run Out. Mark Wood to Jason Holder. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to point, direct hit by Roy. Disaster for the Windies, their skipper has to trudge off. Wood was bellowing out another LBW appeal, Holder wandered aimlessly from the crease and Roy swooped in athletically. The warning sign was there for Holder earlier in the over but he didn't heed it. England's fielding has changed the complexion of this match in the space of ten deliveries.
-
Mark Wood to Shimron Hetmyer. Yorker, outside off stump backing away driving, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
Wide Mark Wood to Shimron Hetmyer. Reverse Swing-Out half volley, wide outside off stump backing away driving, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
FOUR! Mark Wood to Shimron Hetmyer. Short, outside off stump backing away pulling, in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Clobbered down the ground, I'm not sure that's exactly where Hetmyer was aiming but he'll be happy with the result.
-
APPEAL! Mark Wood to Jason Holder. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to gully for 1 run, shy attempt by Roy, fielded by Curran, appeal made for L.B.W. Vociferous appeal, Wood got that to tail back into the right-hander but it was doing too much. Roy swooped in from point and could have had Holder short at the non-striker's end with a direct hit.
-
Tom Curran to Jason Holder. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Root.
-
Tom Curran to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off for no runs, fielded by Plunkett.
-
Tom Curran to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
Tom Curran to Jason Holder. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
OUT! Run Out. Tom Curran to Shimron Hetmyer. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man, direct hit by Rashid. A piece of brilliance in the field earns England a really important breakthrough. Rashid isn't known for his fielding, he's taken Bravo by surprise here with a quick pick-up and throw. The ball nails the stumps direct and the tourists celebrate before the third umpire even makes his decision.
-
Tom Curran to Shimron Hetmyer. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Stokes. Quality running, they scamper back for two to take Hetmyer to fifty. It's come in quick time, he is poised to do some serious damage in the last part of this innings.
-
Mark Wood to Darren Bravo. Short, outside off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
Mark Wood to Darren Bravo. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
Mark Wood to Shimron Hetmyer. Short, outside off stump backing away pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
Mark Wood to Shimron Hetmyer. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
SIX! Mark Wood to Shimron Hetmyer. Off cutter short, outside off stump backing away pulling, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Dumped over long on with a menacing swing of the blade, Hetmyer is starting to find his range at Kensington Oval. This partnership is motoring along nicely for the hosts and a big total is looking likely.
-
Mark Wood to Darren Bravo. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
Tom Curran to Darren Bravo. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
Tom Curran to Shimron Hetmyer. Half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
Tom Curran to Darren Bravo. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
Tom Curran to Shimron Hetmyer. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
Tom Curran to Shimron Hetmyer. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
Tom Curran to Darren Bravo. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
Liam Plunkett to Darren Bravo. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
Wide Liam Plunkett to Darren Bravo. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
Liam Plunkett to Darren Bravo. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Plunkett.
-
Liam Plunkett to Shimron Hetmyer. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
Liam Plunkett to Shimron Hetmyer. Off cutter short, down leg side backing away cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
Wide Liam Plunkett to Shimron Hetmyer. Slower ball yorker, wide outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
Liam Plunkett to Darren Bravo. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
Liam Plunkett to Shimron Hetmyer. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
Moeen Ali to Shimron Hetmyer. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
Moeen Ali to Shimron Hetmyer. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
Moeen Ali to Darren Bravo. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
Moeen Ali to Darren Bravo. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
Moeen Ali to Shimron Hetmyer. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
SIX! Moeen Ali to Shimron Hetmyer. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Moeen drops fractionally short, that's all Hetmyer needs to rock back and swat with disdain for his first six. Hitting with the wind in that direction you just need to get the ball airborne and the breeze will do the rest of the work.
-
Liam Plunkett to Shimron Hetmyer. Slower ball short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
APPEAL! Liam Plunkett to Shimron Hetmyer. Short, down leg side backing away pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Buttler, appeal made for Caught. England think there might have been a little feather on this through to the keeper but the umpire disagrees. Correct decision by the umpire, no bat involved.
-
Liam Plunkett to Shimron Hetmyer. Off cutter short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Plunkett.
-
Liam Plunkett to Shimron Hetmyer. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
Liam Plunkett to Darren Bravo. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
Liam Plunkett to Shimron Hetmyer. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
Wide Liam Plunkett to Shimron Hetmyer. Off cutter length ball, wide down leg side no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.