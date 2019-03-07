Windies vs England

England will look to wrap up victory in the T20I series against Windies on Friday night, live on Sky Sports - with David Willey aiming to prove he should be in the tourists' World Cup squad.

Jonny Bairstow's quick-fire half-century helped England to a four-wicket win in the series opener in St Lucia on Tuesday and the players have now travelled to St Kitts for the final two fixtures.

Left-arm seamer Willey - who did not make an appearance in the preceding 50-over series - bowled two overs for a combined 20 runs and will be hoping to make a bigger impact at Warner Stadium with Jofra Archer eligible for England and tipped as a rival for Willey's World Cup spot.

"It's an interesting dilemma for the captain, coaches, selectors," said Willey of Archer's possible inclusion in this summer's ODI showpiece in England.

"I imagine every bowler sat in that dressing room will be trying to make sure it's not them that gets left out should that happen.

"It's a group of players that have been together for three or four years now, that have got us to number one and there's a reason for that.

"Whether someone should just walk in at the drop of a hat because they're available, whether that's the right thing I don't know.

"I don't know Jofra particularly well. I couldn't tell you if he's got a particularly good record in white-ball cricket to be honest.

"But you have to accept these things and there's one way to make sure it's not you - by performing out in the middle."

Willey hopes his left-arm variation and ability to swing the ball will ensure he does not miss out on what would be his first 50-over World Cup.

"Hopefully, I'm the first left-armer on the team-sheet should there be one," he said. "I think that ability to swing the ball up front is why I'm here and the reason why I've played as much white-ball cricket around the world.

"The more you can get the ball just going through to the keeper and avoid getting hit into the advertising hoardings the better."

Batsmen could pepper the advertising hoardings in St Kitts, though, with the straight boundaries at Warner Park measuring just 63 and 65 metres.

"They are all short boundaries. It's going to be a challenge. The breeze probably knocks a good 10-20 metres off one side as well," added Willey.

"As a bowler, you have to be smart and try to get them to hit to the long side, if there is one, or at least into the wind. It could come down to who bowls as smartly as they can."

Windies have two left-arm seamers in their squad, with Sheldon Cottrell now joined by Obed McCoy - the latter having been called up in place of injured all-rounder Andre Russell.

