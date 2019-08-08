Josh Hazlewood finished with a three-wicket haul in Australia's tour game at New Road to stake a claim for an Ashes call at Lord's next week.

SCORECARD

Paceman Hazlewood was overlooked for the first Test win at Edgbaston, but he delivered a timely show of his skills as Worcestershire declared on 201-9 - 65 behind Australia on first innings.

Hazlewood finished with figures of 15-4-34-3 and the scalps of top-five batsmen Joshua Dell, Jack Haynes and Riki Wessels to boost hopes of making Australia's second Test line-up.

Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser and Marnus Labuschagne took two wickets apiece as Alex Milton (74) and Charlie Morris (53 not out) made half-centuries for the home side.

Australia lost Cameron Bancroft quickly in their second innings, the out-of-sorts opener caught behind off Morris for seven.

But Marcus Harris (62 not out) and Mitchell Marsh (22 not out) took Australia to 92-1 at stumps, a lead of 157.

Watch the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's from 10am, Wednesday on Sky Sports The Ashes and Main Event.