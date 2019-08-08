Cricket Match

Day 2 of 3
Badge

Worcs

201-9
Close
Badge

Australia

266-5 & 92-1  (75.0 ov)

Australia lead Worcestershire by 157 runs with 9 wickets remaining

Worcs vs Australia

Australia's Josh Hazlewood takes three wickets at Worcestershire to boost Ashes hopes

Josh Hazlewood took three wickets to improve his chances of a recall at Lord's

Josh Hazlewood finished with a three-wicket haul in Australia's tour game at New Road to stake a claim for an Ashes call at Lord's next week.

Paceman Hazlewood was overlooked for the first Test win at Edgbaston, but he delivered a timely show of his skills as Worcestershire declared on 201-9 - 65 behind Australia on first innings.

Hazlewood finished with figures of 15-4-34-3 and the scalps of top-five batsmen Joshua Dell, Jack Haynes and Riki Wessels to boost hopes of making Australia's second Test line-up.

Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser and Marnus Labuschagne took two wickets apiece as Alex Milton (74) and Charlie Morris (53 not out) made half-centuries for the home side.

Australia lost Cameron Bancroft quickly in their second innings, the out-of-sorts opener caught behind off Morris for seven.

But Marcus Harris (62 not out) and Mitchell Marsh (22 not out) took Australia to 92-1 at stumps, a lead of 157.

Match Details

Date
7th - 10th Aug 2019
Toss
Worcestershire won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
New Road
Umpires
M H A Syed, N A Mallender

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
C.T. Bancroft c Milton b Morris 7
M.S. Harris Not out 62
M.R. Marsh Not out 22
Extras 1lb 1
Total 26.0 Overs 92 - 1
Full Batting Card

worcs BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Leach 7 2 21 0
J.C. Tongue 7 3 28 0
C.A.J. Morris 6 1 23 1
A.W. Finch 6 1 19 0
Full Bowling Card

