Australia's tour match against Worcestershire was abandoned as a draw due to persistent rain on day three at New Road.

SCORECARD

The tourists had reached 124-2 in their second innings to lead by 189 runs, but play was unable to resume after lunch.,

After the start of play was delayed by an hour due to earlier rain, Marcus Harris (67) added five to his overnight score before being trapped lbw by Worcestershire skipper Joe Leach.

0:13 Australia completed a 251-run victory over England in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston when Steve Smith caught Chris Woakes off the bowling of Pat Cummins

The early finish left Mitchell Marsh unbeaten on 39 and Marnus Labuschagne nine not out.

Australia had declared on 266-5 in their first innings, with Travis Head hitting 109 not out and Usman Khawaja notching 57.

Josh Hazlewood then bagged three wickets while Labuschagne, Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser took two apiece as Worcestershire reached 201-9 before declaring in their sole knock.

