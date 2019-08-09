Cricket Match

Day 3 of 3
Badge

Worcs

201-9
Result
Badge

Australia

266-5 & 124-2

Match Drawn

Worcs vs Australia

Australia draw tour match with Worcestershire ahead of second Ashes Test

Marcus Harris scored 67 in Australia's second innings at New Road

Australia's tour match against Worcestershire was abandoned as a draw due to persistent rain on day three at New Road.

SCORECARD

The tourists had reached 124-2 in their second innings to lead by 189 runs, but play was unable to resume after lunch.,

After the start of play was delayed by an hour due to earlier rain, Marcus Harris (67) added five to his overnight score before being trapped lbw by Worcestershire skipper Joe Leach.

The early finish left Mitchell Marsh unbeaten on 39 and Marnus Labuschagne nine not out.

Australia had declared on 266-5 in their first innings, with Travis Head hitting 109 not out and Usman Khawaja notching 57.

Josh Hazlewood then bagged three wickets while Labuschagne, Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser took two apiece as Worcestershire reached 201-9 before declaring in their sole knock.

Watch the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's from 10am, Wednesday on Sky Sports The Ashes and Main Event.

Match Details

Date
7th - 10th Aug 2019
Toss
Worcestershire won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
New Road
Umpires
M H A Syed, N A Mallender

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
C.T. Bancroft c Milton b Morris 7
M.S. Harris lbw Leach 67
M.R. Marsh Not out 39
M. Labuschagne Not out 9
Extras 1nb, 1lb 2
Total 39.0 Overs 124 - 2
Full Batting Card

worcs BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Leach 11 3 32 1
J.C. Tongue 11 5 34 0
C.A.J. Morris 8 1 33 1
A.W. Finch 9 3 24 0
Full Bowling Card

