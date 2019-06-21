Sussex newcomer Aaron Thomason scored a superb 90 on his first-class debut to frustrate Worcestershire's last-day push for victory in the drawn Specsavers County Championship Division Two match.

SCORECARD

Thomason, signed earlier this month from Warwickshire, came to the wicket with Sussex on 314-8, a lead of just 186 and still nearly 70 overs remaining

But he batted with great authority and shepherded last man Abidine Sakande (5) in adding 82 for the final wicket to take the game away from the home side in Kidderminster.

Thomason, who played only white-ball cricket during his spell at Edgbaston, was eventually last man out, bowled by Brett D'Oliveira, after hitting four sixes and 11 fours in his 115-ball knock from the No 1 spot.

The outcome might have been different had Worcestershire wicketkeeper Ben Cox clung onto a difficult chance away to his left offered by Thomason when he had two.

Worcestershire were left a target of 297 in 40 overs and lost the wickets of Josh Dell (15) and Callum Ferguson (13) in reaching 82-2 before the two sides shook hands with Daryl Mitchell unbeaten on 34 and Riki Wessels (4no).

Sussex had resumed on 236-5 but then slipped to 314-8, with Laurie Evans (113) and David Wiese (47) two of the players to fall, and then 342-9 once Ollie Robinson (23) was dismissed.

Sussex are third in Division Two, level on 93 points with second-placed Glamorgan and 20 points behind leaders Lancashire, with Worcestershire in sixth spot on 71 points.