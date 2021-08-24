Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Yorks

124-4 (15.4 ov)

In Play
Badge

Sussex

 

Yorks vs Sussex

SUMMARY
Yorks 1st 124-4 (15.4 ov)
Yorkshire Vikings are 124 for 4 with 4.2 overs left

Yorks 1st Innings124-4

yorks Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A. Lyth c Jordan b Lenham 6 6 1 0 100.00
T. Kohler-Cadmore Not out 32 36 1 1 88.89
D.J. Willey (c) c Jordan b Mills 16 11 2 1 145.45
H.C. Brook lbw Khan 1 3 0 0 33.33
G.S. Ballance c Khan b Garton 55 37 5 3 148.65
J.A. Thompson Not out 1 1 0 0 100.00
Extras 9w, 4lb 13
Total 15.4 Overs, 4 wkts 124
To Bat: 
W.A.R. Fraine,
M.J. Waite,
M.D. Fisher,
H.G. Duke,
A.U. Rashid

Fall of Wickets

  1. 7 Lyth 1.3ov
  2. 31 Willey 3.5ov
  3. 33 Brook 4.6ov
  4. 118 Ballance 15.1ov
Sussex Bowling
O M R W Econ
G.H.S. Garton 3.4 0 38 1 10.36
A.C. Lenham 3 0 19 1 6.33
T.S. Mills 2 0 16 1 8.00
Khan 4 0 25 1 6.25
Beer 1 0 9 0 9.00
Jordan 2 0 13 0 6.50

Match Details

Date
24th Aug 2021
Toss
Yorkshire Vikings won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Emirates Riverside
Umpires
N J Llong, P J Hartley
TV Umpire
P K Baldwin

Live Commentary

Last Updated: August 24, 2021 7:33pm

  •  

    15.4

    George Garton to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    15.3

    FOUR! George Garton to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    15.2

    George Garton to Jordan Thompson. Half volley, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  • 15.1

    OUT! Caught. George Garton to Gary Ballance. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Khan.

  •  

    14.6

    Rashid Khan to Gary Ballance. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    14.5

    Rashid Khan to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    14.4

    Rashid Khan to Gary Ballance. Length ball, defending, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run.

  •  

    14.3

    SIX! Rashid Khan to Gary Ballance. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    14.2

    Rashid Khan to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    14.1

    Rashid Khan to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to long off for 2 runs.

  •  

    13.6

    Chris Jordan to Gary Ballance. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    13.5

    SIX! Chris Jordan to Gary Ballance. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    13.4

    Chris Jordan to Gary Ballance. Length ball, dropped, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    13.3

    Chris Jordan to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    13.2

    Chris Jordan to Gary Ballance. Length ball, glancing, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    13.1

    Chris Jordan to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    12.6

    Archie Lenham to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, slog sweeping, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run.

  •  

    12.5

    Archie Lenham to Gary Ballance. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    12.4

    FOUR! Archie Lenham to Gary Ballance. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    12.3

    FOUR! Archie Lenham to Gary Ballance. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    12.2

    Archie Lenham to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    12.1

    Archie Lenham to Gary Ballance. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    11.6

    George Garton to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Slower ball yorker, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    11.5

    SIX! George Garton to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.

  •  

    11.4

    George Garton to Gary Ballance. Length ball, cutting, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    11.3

    George Garton to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Back of a length, pulling, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    11.3

    Wide George Garton to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Back of a length, Slog, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    11.2

    George Garton to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    11.1

    George Garton to Gary Ballance. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    10.6

    Rashid Khan to Gary Ballance. Length ball, slog sweeping, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    10.5

    Rashid Khan to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    10.4

    Rashid Khan to Gary Ballance. Half volley, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    10.3

    Rashid Khan to Gary Ballance. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    10.2

    Rashid Khan to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    10.1

    Rashid Khan to Gary Ballance. Length ball, working, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    9.6

    Chris Jordan to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    9.5

    Chris Jordan to Gary Ballance. Slower length ball, glancing, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    9.4

    Chris Jordan to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    9.3

    Chris Jordan to Gary Ballance. Back of a length, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    9.2

    Chris Jordan to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    9.1

    Chris Jordan to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    8.6

    Rashid Khan to Gary Ballance. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    8.5

    Rashid Khan to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, slog sweeping, hit pad to short mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    8.4

    Rashid Khan to Gary Ballance. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    8.3

    Rashid Khan to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    8.2

    Rashid Khan to Gary Ballance. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    8.1

    FOUR! Rashid Khan to Gary Ballance. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    7.6

    Archie Lenham to Gary Ballance. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    7.5

    Archie Lenham to Gary Ballance. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    7.4

    Archie Lenham to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    7.3

    Archie Lenham to Gary Ballance. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    7.2

    Archie Lenham to Gary Ballance. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    7.1

    Archie Lenham to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, pushing, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    7.1

    Wide Archie Lenham to Gary Ballance. Length ball, flick, Missed (Leg Side) for 2 runs, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    6.6

    Will Beer to Gary Ballance. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    6.5

    Will Beer to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    6.4

    Will Beer to Gary Ballance. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    6.3

    SIX! Will Beer to Gary Ballance. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    6.2

    Will Beer to Gary Ballance. Length ball, dropped, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    6.1

    Will Beer to Gary Ballance. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    5.6

    Tymal Mills to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    5.5

    Tymal Mills to Gary Ballance. Length ball, flick, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    5.4

    APPEAL! Tymal Mills to Gary Ballance. Yorker, defending, hit pad to short leg for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    5.3

    FOUR! Tymal Mills to Gary Ballance. Length ball, glancing, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.2

    FOUR! Tymal Mills to Gary Ballance. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.1

    Tymal Mills to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Back of a length, cutting, Played to point for 1 run.

Full Commentary