Cricket Match
Yorks
124-4 (15.4 ov)
Sussex
Yorks vs Sussex
|Yorkshire Vikings are 124 for 4 with 4.2 overs left
Yorks 1st Innings124-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A. Lyth
|c Jordan b Lenham
|6
|6
|1
|0
|100.00
|T. Kohler-Cadmore
|Not out
|32
|36
|1
|1
|88.89
|D.J. Willey (c)
|c Jordan b Mills
|16
|11
|2
|1
|145.45
|H.C. Brook
|lbw Khan
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|G.S. Ballance
|c Khan b Garton
|55
|37
|5
|3
|148.65
|J.A. Thompson
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|9w, 4lb
|13
|Total
|15.4 Overs, 4 wkts
|124
Fall of Wickets
- 7 Lyth 1.3ov
- 31 Willey 3.5ov
- 33 Brook 4.6ov
- 118 Ballance 15.1ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|G.H.S. Garton
|3.4
|0
|38
|1
|10.36
|A.C. Lenham
|3
|0
|19
|1
|6.33
|T.S. Mills
|2
|0
|16
|1
|8.00
|Khan
|4
|0
|25
|1
|6.25
|Beer
|1
|0
|9
|0
|9.00
|Jordan
|2
|0
|13
|0
|6.50
Match Details
- Date
- 24th Aug 2021
- Toss
- Yorkshire Vikings won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Emirates Riverside
- Umpires
- N J Llong, P J Hartley
- TV Umpire
- P K Baldwin
Live Commentary
-
15.4
George Garton to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
15.3
FOUR! George Garton to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.
-
15.2
George Garton to Jordan Thompson. Half volley, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
15.1
OUT! Caught. George Garton to Gary Ballance. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Khan.
-
14.6
Rashid Khan to Gary Ballance. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
14.5
Rashid Khan to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
14.4
Rashid Khan to Gary Ballance. Length ball, defending, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run.
-
14.3
SIX! Rashid Khan to Gary Ballance. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
14.2
Rashid Khan to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
14.1
Rashid Khan to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to long off for 2 runs.
-
13.6
Chris Jordan to Gary Ballance. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
13.5
SIX! Chris Jordan to Gary Ballance. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard over long on for 6 runs.
-
13.4
Chris Jordan to Gary Ballance. Length ball, dropped, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
13.3
Chris Jordan to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
13.2
Chris Jordan to Gary Ballance. Length ball, glancing, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
13.1
Chris Jordan to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.
-
12.6
Archie Lenham to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, slog sweeping, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run.
-
12.5
Archie Lenham to Gary Ballance. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
12.4
FOUR! Archie Lenham to Gary Ballance. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
12.3
FOUR! Archie Lenham to Gary Ballance. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
12.2
Archie Lenham to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
12.1
Archie Lenham to Gary Ballance. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.
-
11.6
George Garton to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Slower ball yorker, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
11.5
SIX! George Garton to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
11.4
George Garton to Gary Ballance. Length ball, cutting, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
11.3
George Garton to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Back of a length, pulling, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
11.3
Wide George Garton to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Back of a length, Slog, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
11.2
George Garton to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
-
11.1
George Garton to Gary Ballance. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
10.6
Rashid Khan to Gary Ballance. Length ball, slog sweeping, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
10.5
Rashid Khan to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
10.4
Rashid Khan to Gary Ballance. Half volley, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
10.3
Rashid Khan to Gary Ballance. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
10.2
Rashid Khan to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
10.1
Rashid Khan to Gary Ballance. Length ball, working, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
9.6
Chris Jordan to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Salt.
-
9.5
Chris Jordan to Gary Ballance. Slower length ball, glancing, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
9.4
Chris Jordan to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
9.3
Chris Jordan to Gary Ballance. Back of a length, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
9.2
Chris Jordan to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
9.1
Chris Jordan to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Salt.
-
8.6
Rashid Khan to Gary Ballance. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
8.5
Rashid Khan to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, slog sweeping, hit pad to short mid wicket for 1 run.
-
8.4
Rashid Khan to Gary Ballance. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
8.3
Rashid Khan to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.
-
8.2
Rashid Khan to Gary Ballance. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
8.1
FOUR! Rashid Khan to Gary Ballance. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
7.6
Archie Lenham to Gary Ballance. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.
-
7.5
Archie Lenham to Gary Ballance. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
7.4
Archie Lenham to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
7.3
Archie Lenham to Gary Ballance. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
7.2
Archie Lenham to Gary Ballance. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
7.1
Archie Lenham to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, pushing, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
7.1
Wide Archie Lenham to Gary Ballance. Length ball, flick, Missed (Leg Side) for 2 runs, fielded by Salt.
-
6.6
Will Beer to Gary Ballance. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
6.5
Will Beer to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
6.4
Will Beer to Gary Ballance. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
6.3
SIX! Will Beer to Gary Ballance. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
6.2
Will Beer to Gary Ballance. Length ball, dropped, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
6.1
Will Beer to Gary Ballance. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
5.6
Tymal Mills to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Salt.
-
5.5
Tymal Mills to Gary Ballance. Length ball, flick, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
5.4
APPEAL! Tymal Mills to Gary Ballance. Yorker, defending, hit pad to short leg for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
5.3
FOUR! Tymal Mills to Gary Ballance. Length ball, glancing, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.
-
5.2
FOUR! Tymal Mills to Gary Ballance. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
5.1
Tymal Mills to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Back of a length, cutting, Played to point for 1 run.