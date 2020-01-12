Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Zimbabwe U19s

116
Result
Badge

England U19

1-0

No Result

Zimbabwe U19s vs England U19

England U19s World Cup warm-up hit by rain in South Africa

George Balderson's side had razed Zimbabwe for 116 in Pretoria

George Balderson took three wickets for England U19s before rain hit their warm-up in Pretoria

England U19s saw their first World Cup warm-up match in Pretoria wrecked by rain after they had skittled Zimbabwe for 116.

SCORECARD

George Balderson claimed 3-16 from four overs while Scott Currie and Lewis Goldsworthy picked up two wickets apiece as Zimbabwe were dismissed in 31.5 overs, with Tadiwanashe Marumani (53) the only player to pass 14.

However, England openers Ben Charlesworth and Sam Young were only able to bat for one over before the weather intervened and the match ended in a no-result.

England play one further warm-up, against Afghanistan on Tuesday, before beginning their World Cup campaign against West Indies on Monday, January 20 in Kimberley, live on Sky Sports Mix.

Balderson's side also face Nigeria and Australia in Group B of a tournament that England have only won once - in 1998 when the competition was last held in South Africa.

Watch England vs West Indies from 7.45am on Sky Sports Mix on Monday, January 20.

Match Details

Date
12th Jan 2020
Toss
Zimbabwe Under 19s won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
LC de Villiers Oval
Umpires
A S Pakteen, R Black

england u19 BATTING CARD

Batsman R
B.G. Charlesworth Not out 1
S.J. Young Not out 0
Extras 0
Total 1.0 Overs 1 - 0
Full Batting Card

zimbabwe u19s BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
D. Myers 1 0 1 0
Full Bowling Card

