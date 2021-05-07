Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

Zimbabwe

 

In Play
Badge

Pakistan

139-1  (46.5 ov)

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan

SUMMARY
Pakistan 1st 139-1 (46.5 ov)
Pakistan are 139 for 1

Pakistan 1st Innings139-1

pakistan Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
I. Butt c Tiripano b Ngarava 2 20 0 0 10.00
A. Ali Not out 65 133 10 0 48.87
Extras 1w, 4b, 4lb 9
Total 46.5 Overs, 1 wkts 139
To Bat: 
M.B. Azam,
F. Alam,
M. Rizwan,
H. Ali,
S.S. Afridi,
T. Khan,
N. Ali,
S. Khan

Fall of Wickets

  1. 12 Butt 7.3ov
Zimbabwe Bowling
O M R W Econ
B. Muzarabani 10.2 3 20 0 1.94
R. Ngarava 9 3 13 1 1.44
L.M. Jongwe 7 0 23 0 3.29
D.T. Tiripano 8 2 37 0 4.63
T.S. Chisoro 11 2 33 0 3.00
M. Shumba 1 0 4 0 4.00

Match Details

Date
7th - 11th May 2021
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Harare Sports Club
Umpires
L Rusere, M Erasmus
TV Umpire
I Chabi
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
F Mutizwa

Live Commentary

Last Updated: May 7, 2021 12:27pm

  •  

    46.5

    Blessing Muzarabani to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.

  •  

    46.4

    Blessing Muzarabani to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Kasuza.

  •  

    46.3

    Blessing Muzarabani to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shumba.

  •  

    46.2

    Blessing Muzarabani to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Jongwe.

  •  

    46.1

    Blessing Muzarabani to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Kaia.

  •  

    45.6

    Luke Jongwe to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.

  •  

    45.5

    Luke Jongwe to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.

  •  

    45.4

    Luke Jongwe to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.

  •  

    45.3

    Luke Jongwe to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Muzarabani.

  •  

    45.2

    Luke Jongwe to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Musakanda.

  •  

    45.1

    FOUR! Luke Jongwe to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    44.6

    Blessing Muzarabani to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jongwe.

  •  

    44.5

    Blessing Muzarabani to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jongwe.

  •  

    44.4

    Blessing Muzarabani to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ngarava.

  •  

    44.3

    Blessing Muzarabani to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, run save by Kasuza, fielded by Musakanda.

  •  

    44.2

    Blessing Muzarabani to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jongwe.

  •  

    44.1

    Blessing Muzarabani to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.

  •  

    43.6

    Luke Jongwe to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Chisoro, fielded by Chakabva. Zimbabwe bowlers have to change their plan to break this partnership. It's time for drinks.

  •  

    43.5

    Luke Jongwe to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.

  •  

    43.4

    Luke Jongwe to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    43.3

    Luke Jongwe to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for 3 runs, overthrow by Musakanda, fielded by Ngarava.

  •  

    43.2

    Luke Jongwe to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Muzarabani.

  •  

    43.1

    Luke Jongwe to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Shumba.

  •  

    42.6

    Blessing Muzarabani to Abid Ali. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ngarava.

  •  

    42.5

    Blessing Muzarabani to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.

  •  

    42.4

    Blessing Muzarabani to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Chisoro.

  •  

    42.3

    Blessing Muzarabani to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.

  •  

    42.2

    Blessing Muzarabani to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shumba.

  •  

    42.1

    Blessing Muzarabani to Azhar Ali. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ngarava.

  •  

    41.6

    Donald Tiripano to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Shumba.

  •  

    41.5

    Donald Tiripano to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jongwe.

  •  

    41.4

    Donald Tiripano to Azhar Ali. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Kasuza.

  •  

    41.3

    Donald Tiripano to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jongwe.

  •  

    41.2

    FOUR! Donald Tiripano to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    41.1

    Donald Tiripano to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Shumba.

  •  

    40.6

    Tendai Chisoro to Azhar Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    40.5

    Tendai Chisoro to Abid Ali. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kaia.

  •  

    40.4

    Tendai Chisoro to Azhar Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Kasuza.

  •  

    40.3

    Tendai Chisoro to Azhar Ali. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    40.2

    FOUR! Tendai Chisoro to Azhar Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, thick edge past third man for 4 runs. Here comes the 100 runs stand between these two.

  •  

    40.1

    Tendai Chisoro to Azhar Ali. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ngarava.

  •  

    39.6

    Donald Tiripano to Abid Ali. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    39.5

    Donald Tiripano to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ngarava.

  •  

    39.4

    Donald Tiripano to Abid Ali. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    39.3

    Donald Tiripano to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Muzarabani.

  •  

    39.2

    Donald Tiripano to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.

  •  

    39.1

    Donald Tiripano to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    38.6

    Tendai Chisoro to Azhar Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Muzarabani.

  •  

    38.5

    Tendai Chisoro to Abid Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Tiripano, fielded by Chakabva.

  •  

    38.4

    Tendai Chisoro to Abid Ali. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control to cover for no runs, fielded by Kasuza.

  •  

    38.3

    FOUR! Tendai Chisoro to Abid Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    38.2

    Tendai Chisoro to Abid Ali. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Kaia.

  •  

    38.1

    Tendai Chisoro to Abid Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.

  •  

    37.6

    Donald Tiripano to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Shumba.

  •  

    37.5

    FOUR! Donald Tiripano to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    37.4

    Donald Tiripano to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jongwe.

  •  

    37.3

    FOUR! Donald Tiripano to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Jongwe. This will be more frustrating to the bowler.

  •  

    37.2

    Donald Tiripano to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Shumba.

  •  

    37.1

    Donald Tiripano to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to gully for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.

Full Commentary