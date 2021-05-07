Cricket Match
Zimbabwe
Pakistan
139-1 (46.5 ov)
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan
Pakistan 1st Innings139-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|I. Butt
|c Tiripano b Ngarava
|2
|20
|0
|0
|10.00
|A. Ali
|Not out
|65
|133
|10
|0
|48.87
|A. Ali
|Not out
|63
|128
|10
|0
|49.22
|Extras
|1w, 4b, 4lb
|9
|Total
|46.5 Overs, 1 wkts
|139
Fall of Wickets
- 12 Butt 7.3ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|B. Muzarabani
|10.2
|3
|20
|0
|1.94
|R. Ngarava
|9
|3
|13
|1
|1.44
|L.M. Jongwe
|7
|0
|23
|0
|3.29
|D.T. Tiripano
|8
|2
|37
|0
|4.63
|T.S. Chisoro
|11
|2
|33
|0
|3.00
|M. Shumba
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4.00
Match Details
- Date
- 7th - 11th May 2021
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Harare Sports Club
- Umpires
- L Rusere, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- I Chabi
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- F Mutizwa
Live Commentary
-
46.5
Blessing Muzarabani to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
46.4
Blessing Muzarabani to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Kasuza.
-
46.3
Blessing Muzarabani to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shumba.
-
46.2
Blessing Muzarabani to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Jongwe.
-
46.1
Blessing Muzarabani to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Kaia.
-
45.6
Luke Jongwe to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
45.5
Luke Jongwe to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
45.4
Luke Jongwe to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
45.3
Luke Jongwe to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Muzarabani.
-
45.2
Luke Jongwe to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Musakanda.
-
45.1
FOUR! Luke Jongwe to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
44.6
Blessing Muzarabani to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jongwe.
-
44.5
Blessing Muzarabani to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jongwe.
-
44.4
Blessing Muzarabani to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ngarava.
-
44.3
Blessing Muzarabani to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, run save by Kasuza, fielded by Musakanda.
-
44.2
Blessing Muzarabani to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jongwe.
-
44.1
Blessing Muzarabani to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.
-
43.6
Luke Jongwe to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Chisoro, fielded by Chakabva. Zimbabwe bowlers have to change their plan to break this partnership. It's time for drinks.
-
43.5
Luke Jongwe to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
43.4
Luke Jongwe to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
43.3
Luke Jongwe to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for 3 runs, overthrow by Musakanda, fielded by Ngarava.
-
43.2
Luke Jongwe to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Muzarabani.
-
43.1
Luke Jongwe to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Shumba.
-
42.6
Blessing Muzarabani to Abid Ali. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ngarava.
-
42.5
Blessing Muzarabani to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
42.4
Blessing Muzarabani to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Chisoro.
-
42.3
Blessing Muzarabani to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
-
42.2
Blessing Muzarabani to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shumba.
-
42.1
Blessing Muzarabani to Azhar Ali. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ngarava.
-
41.6
Donald Tiripano to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Shumba.
-
41.5
Donald Tiripano to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jongwe.
-
41.4
Donald Tiripano to Azhar Ali. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Kasuza.
-
41.3
Donald Tiripano to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jongwe.
-
41.2
FOUR! Donald Tiripano to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
41.1
Donald Tiripano to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Shumba.
-
40.6
Tendai Chisoro to Azhar Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
40.5
Tendai Chisoro to Abid Ali. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kaia.
-
40.4
Tendai Chisoro to Azhar Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Kasuza.
-
40.3
Tendai Chisoro to Azhar Ali. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
40.2
FOUR! Tendai Chisoro to Azhar Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, thick edge past third man for 4 runs. Here comes the 100 runs stand between these two.
-
40.1
Tendai Chisoro to Azhar Ali. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ngarava.
-
39.6
Donald Tiripano to Abid Ali. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
39.5
Donald Tiripano to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ngarava.
-
39.4
Donald Tiripano to Abid Ali. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
39.3
Donald Tiripano to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Muzarabani.
-
39.2
Donald Tiripano to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.
-
39.1
Donald Tiripano to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
38.6
Tendai Chisoro to Azhar Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Muzarabani.
-
38.5
Tendai Chisoro to Abid Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Tiripano, fielded by Chakabva.
-
38.4
Tendai Chisoro to Abid Ali. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control to cover for no runs, fielded by Kasuza.
-
38.3
FOUR! Tendai Chisoro to Abid Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
38.2
Tendai Chisoro to Abid Ali. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Kaia.
-
38.1
Tendai Chisoro to Abid Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.
-
37.6
Donald Tiripano to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Shumba.
-
37.5
FOUR! Donald Tiripano to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
37.4
Donald Tiripano to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jongwe.
-
37.3
FOUR! Donald Tiripano to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Jongwe. This will be more frustrating to the bowler.
-
37.2
Donald Tiripano to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Shumba.
-
37.1
Donald Tiripano to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to gully for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.